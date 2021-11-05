Log in
    ARGO   BMG0464B1072

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.

(ARGO)
  Report
Argo Group Issues $0.31 per Share Cash Dividend

11/05/2021 | 01:34pm EDT
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) announced today that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share on the company’s common stock. The cash dividend will be paid on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2021.

ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an underwriter of specialty insurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims-handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo and its insurance subsidiaries are rated ‛A-’ by Standard and Poor’s. Argo’s insurance subsidiaries are rated ‛A-’ by A.M. Best. More information on Argo and its subsidiaries is available at www.argogroup.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 126 M - -
Net income 2021 153 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 2,15%
Capitalization 2 009 M 2 009 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 431
Free-Float 74,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 57,63 $
Average target price 70,00 $
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Managers and Directors
Kevin James Rehnberg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Kirk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. Bradley Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Borst President-International Operations
Mark H. Rose Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.31.88%2 009
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.59.51%51 646
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES11.49%38 500
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.13.11%36 221
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION6.52%34 624
SAMPO OYJ32.60%29 261