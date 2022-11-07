Argo Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results 11/07/2022 | 04:42pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Execution on Strategic Priorities Continues to Benefit Results Simplified Business Model: As announced in September the company entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of Argo Underwriting Agency Limited and its Lloyd's Syndicate 1200.

As announced in September the company entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of Argo Underwriting Agency Limited and its Lloyd's Syndicate 1200. Continued Growth in Ongoing Business: U.S. Operations earned premiums increased approximately 2% from the prior year third quarter, while earned premiums from U.S. ongoing business1 grew approximately 14%, primarily attributable to business lines where the company retains more of the risk on a net basis.

U.S. Operations earned premiums increased approximately 2% from the prior year third quarter, while earned premiums from U.S. ongoing business1 grew approximately 14%, primarily attributable to business lines where the company retains more of the risk on a net basis. Reduced Catastrophe Losses: Total catastrophe losses of $23.4 million were 14% lower than the third quarter 2021 despite elevated industry catastrophe losses; reflects strategy to reduce catastrophe exposure.

Total catastrophe losses of $23.4 million were 14% lower than the third quarter 2021 despite elevated industry catastrophe losses; reflects strategy to reduce catastrophe exposure. Delivered Expense Reductions: Expense ratio of 35.4% improved 0.9 percentage points from the prior year third quarter, driven by ongoing cost reduction efforts. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) ("Argo" or the "company") today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. ($ in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 Q/Q

Change 2022 2021 Y/Y Change Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (51.4 $ 19.8 NM $ (73.9 ) $ 114.1 NM Per diluted common share $ (1.47 ) $ 0.56 NM $ (2.11 ) $ 3.26 NM Operating earnings $ 15.5 $ 31.7 -51.1 % $ 89.8 $ 103.4 -13.2 % Per diluted common share $ 0.44 $ 0.91 -51.6 % $ 2.57 $ 2.95 -12.9 % Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity (16.5 )% 4.5 % -21.0 pts (7.1 )% 8.8 % -15.9 pts Annualized operating return on average common shareholders' equity 5.0 % 7.3 % -2.3 pts 8.6 % 8.0 % 0.6 pts "Over the past two years, we have transformed Argo, better positioning the company to advance our business strategies," said Argo Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas A. Bradley. "In September, we announced the sale of our Lloyd’s operation, which marks a significant milestone in Argo becoming a focused, pure- play U.S. specialty insurer. Importantly, this transaction further simplifies our corporate structure, enables greater focus on our diverse portfolio of profitable and scalable U.S. specialty businesses, and better positions us to explore additional strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. 1 U.S. ongoing business excludes the following businesses the company has sold, including sales of Contract Binding P&C in October 2021 and U.S. Specialty Property in December 2021, and the exits of our grocery and restaurant business and certain program business. "Argo's third quarter financial performance benefited from growth in earned premiums in attractive business lines, reduced underwriting volatility, and lower expenses. In particular, our U.S. operations produced a strong current accident year performance primarily driven by disciplined underwriting and positive rate continuing to earn through. While our thoughts are with those impacted by Hurricane Ian, we are pleased the company's quarterly catastrophe losses once again decreased year-over-year despite elevated industry catastrophe losses. These results are a testament to the success of our volatility reduction efforts through exiting businesses with property catastrophe exposure." Consolidated Highlights ($ in millions) Three Months Ended September 30 Q/Q Change Nine Months Ended September 30 Y/Y Change 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross written premiums $ 750.9 $ 875.6 -14.2 % $ 2,203.6 $ 2,447.4 -10.0 % Net written premiums 505.2 583.7 -13.4 % 1,414.8 1,498.3 -5.6 % Earned premiums $ 455.0 $ 487.5 -6.7 % $ 1,389.9 $ 1,423.9 -2.4 % Loss and loss adjustment expenses 298.8 311.7 -4.1 % 858.4 890.9 -3.6 % Acquisition expenses 77.2 83.4 -7.4 % 237.6 244.3 -2.7 % General and administrative expenses 83.8 93.7 -10.6 % 257.3 286.5 -10.2 % Underwriting income $ (4.8 ) $ (1.3 ) NM $ 36.6 $ 2.2 NM Net investment income $ 34.0 $ 46.1 -26.2 % $ 100.9 $ 143.2 -29.5 % Loss ratio 65.7 % 64.0 % 1.7 pts 61.8 % 62.5 % -0.7 pts Acquisition expense ratio 17.0 % 17.1 % -0.1 pts 17.1 % 17.2 % -0.1 pts General and administrative expense ratio 18.4 % 19.2 % -0.8 pts 18.5 % 20.1 % -1.6 pts Expense ratio 35.4 % 36.3 % -0.9 pts 35.6 % 37.3 % -1.7 pts Combined ratio 101.1 % 100.3 % 0.8 pts 97.4 % 99.8 % -2.4 pts CAY ex-CAT loss ratio 58.0 % 57.1 % 0.9 pts 57.0 % 56.1 % 0.9 pts Third Quarter 2022 Results - Consolidated (All comparisons vs. third quarter 2021, unless noted otherwise) Premiums Gross written premiums of $750.9 million decreased $124.7 million, or 14.2%, primarily due to businesses the company has exited. Gross written premiums within the company’s ongoing business2 were in line with the prior year third quarter. Earned premiums of $455.0 million decreased $32.5 million, or 6.7%. Reinstatement premiums primarily associated with catastrophes in the current and prior year third quarters were $12.5 million and $5.6 million, respectively. Adjusting for reinstatement premiums, earned premiums decreased $25.6 million, or 5.2%. 2 Ongoing business excludes the following businesses the company is exiting, plan to exit, or have sold, including sales of Ariel Re, which was sold in November 2020, Contract Binding P&C in October 2021, U.S. Specialty Property exited in December 2021, Argo Seguros Brasil in February 2022, ArgoGlobal Holdings (Malta) in June 2022, Syndicate 1200 announced in September 2022, Italy, and the U.S. grocery and restaurant business, and certain program business. Earned premiums increased approximately 13.1% within the company’s ongoing business reflecting business mix shift towards lines of business where the company retains more risk. Underwriting The combined ratio of 101.1% increased 0.8 percentage points, driven by a higher loss ratio, partially offset by an improved expense ratio. The loss ratio of 65.7% increased 1.7 percentage points, compared to 64.0% for the prior year third quarter. The current accident year, excluding catastrophes ("CAY ex-CAT") loss ratio of 58.0% increased 0.9 percentage points. Adjusting for reinstatement premiums, the CAY ex-CAT loss ratio for the third quarter 2022 was 56.4%, which is in line with the prior year third quarter.

Total catastrophe losses were $23.4 million or 5.1 percentage points on the loss ratio. In comparison, catastrophe losses in the prior year third quarter were $27.3 million or 5.6 percentage points on the loss ratio.

Net adverse prior year reserve development was $11.9 million, or 2.6 percentage points on the loss ratio. In comparison, net adverse prior year reserve development in the third quarter 2021 was $6.2 million, or 1.3 percentage points on the loss ratio. The CAY ex-CAT combined ratio of 93.4% was in line with the prior year third quarter. Adjusting for reinstatement premiums, the CAY ex CAT combined ratio was 90.8%, an improvement of 1.5 percentage points from a year ago. Expenses The expense ratio of 35.4% improved 0.9 percentage points. This reduction was primarily driven by an improvement of 0.8 percentage points in the general and administrative expense ratio. Adjusting for reinstatement premiums, the expense ratio for the third quarter 2022 was 34.4%, an improvement of 1.5 percentage points year-over-year. The lower expense ratio is primarily driven by a $9.9 million decrease in general and administrative expenses and reflects continued execution of the company's cost reduction initiatives. Investment Income Net investment income of $34.0 million decreased by $12.1 million. While investment income, excluding alternatives, increased $8.9 million due to higher reinvestment rates, the reduction in investment income was attributable to a $21.0 million decrease in alternative investment income compared to the third quarter 2021. The company continues to hold a high quality, relatively short duration portfolio with an average credit quality of AA- and an average duration of 2.7 years, when including cash. Earnings Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $51.4 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2022, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $19.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share for the third quarter 2021. Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity was (16.5%), compared to 4.5% in the prior year third quarter. The net loss attributable to common shareholders in the third quarter 2022 included pre-tax net realized investment and other losses of $44.7 million, compared to $5.3 million of pre-tax net realized investment and other losses in the prior year third quarter. The increase was primarily driven by $34.2 million of pre-tax realized losses related to the impairment of assets that will be transferred upon the close of the company's previously announced loss portfolio transfer (LPT) transaction with a wholly owned subsidiary of Enstar Group Limited. The net loss attributable to common shareholders in the third quarter 2022 also included a $28.5 million impairment of goodwill and intangible assets related to the announced sale of Argo Underwriting Agency Limited and its Lloyd's Syndicate 1200. In addition, the net loss attributable to common shareholders in the third quarter 2022 included $11.0 million of non-operating expenses, which were mainly attributable to non-operating advisory fees. In comparison, the prior year third quarter reported $8.2 million in non-operating expenses, which were primarily driven by costs associated with the reduction in the company's real estate footprint. Operating income was $15.5 million or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $31.7 million or $0.91 per diluted share. Annualized operating return on average common shareholders' equity was 5.0%, a decrease of 2.3 percentage points year-over-year. Shareholders' Equity Book value per common share was $33.72 as of September 30, 2022, a decrease of 10.4% from $37.65 on June 30, 2022. The lower book value per common share is largely attributable to the movement in accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") in the quarter. AOCI was ($332.9) million as of September 30, 2022, compared to ($256.0) million on June 30, 2022. The change in AOCI was driven by the movement in unrealized investment losses in the third quarter of $75.9 million, or $2.17 per common share. Book value per common share, excluding AOCI, was $43.23 as of September 30, 2022, a decrease of 3.9% from $44.97 at June 30, 2022. U.S. Operations Highlights ($ in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, Q/Q Change Nine Months Ended

September 30, Y/Y Change 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross written premiums $ 500.4 $ 562.5 -11.0 % $ 1,476.7 $ 1,564.9 -5.6 % Net written premiums 354.0 375.0 -5.6 % 998.8 985.2 1.4 % Earned premiums $ 329.3 $ 323.5 1.8 % $ 998.5 $ 952.4 4.8 % Loss and loss adjustment expenses 217.0 203.9 6.4 % 625.7 583.1 7.3 % Acquisition expenses 55.8 49.0 13.9 % 164.7 149.6 10.1 % General and administrative expenses 47.2 55.7 -15.3 % 148.1 168.6 -12.2 % Underwriting income $ 9.3 $ 14.9 -37.6 % $ 60.0 $ 51.1 17.4 % Loss ratio 65.9 % 63.0 % 2.9 pts 62.7 % 61.2 % 1.5 pts Acquisition expense ratio 16.9 % 15.2 % 1.7 pts 16.5 % 15.7 % 0.8 pts General and administrative expense ratio 14.4 % 17.2 % -2.8 pts 14.8 % 17.7 % -2.9 pts Expense ratio 31.3 % 32.4 % -1.1 pts 31.3 % 33.4 % -2.1 pts Combined ratio 97.2 % 95.4 % 1.8 pts 94.0 % 94.6 % -0.6 pts CAY ex-CAT loss ratio 59.7 % 59.8 % -0.1 pts 59.0 % 57.8 % 1.2 pts Third Quarter 2022 Results - U.S. Operations (All comparisons vs. third quarter 2021, unless noted otherwise) Premiums U.S. Operations gross written premiums of $500.4 million decreased $62.1 million, or 11.0%, primarily due to businesses the company has exited. Rates on average were up in the low-single digits for the third quarter 2022. Gross written premiums within the U.S. ongoing business were in line with the prior year third quarter. Earned premiums of $329.3 million increased $5.8 million, or 1.8%. Earned premiums increased approximately 13.6% within the company’s U.S. ongoing business, reflecting business mix shift towards lines of business where the company retains more risk. Underwriting The loss ratio of 65.9% increased 2.9 percentage points, compared to the prior year third quarter. The CAY ex-CAT loss ratio of 59.7% was broadly in line with the third quarter 2021. Catastrophe losses were $4.2 million, or 1.3 percentage points on the loss ratio, compared to $10.0 million or 3.1 percentage points on the loss ratio in the prior year third quarter. Catastrophe losses in the third quarter 2022 were due to Hurricane Ian.

Net adverse prior year reserve development was $16.2 million or 4.9 percentage points on the loss ratio. In comparison, net adverse development in the prior year third quarter was $0.2 million, or 0.1 percentage point on the loss ratio. The adverse development in the third quarter 2022 was primarily attributable to losses from businesses the company has exited. Expenses The expense ratio was 31.3%, an improvement of 1.1 percentage points. This reduction was driven by an improvement in the general and administrative expense ratio, partially offset by a higher acquisition expense ratio. The 2.8 percentage point reduction in the general and administrative expense ratio was driven by a $8.5 million decrease in general and administrative expenses combined with higher earned premiums in the third quarter 2022. Strategic Actions The company anticipates completing the LPT transaction with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Enstar upon receipt of final regulatory approval later this month. The LPT was announced on August 8, 2022 and covers the majority of Argo's U.S. casualty insurance reserves for accident years 2011 to 2019. The company also anticipates recognizing an after-tax charge of approximately $100 million in connection with the transaction in the fourth quarter 2022. International Operations Highlights ($ in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, Q/Q

Change Nine Months Ended

September 30, Y/Y

Change 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross written premiums $ 250.1 $ 312.9 -20.1 % $ 726.3 $ 881.9 -17.6 % Net written premiums 150.7 208.5 -27.7 % 415.3 512.5 -19.0 % Earned premiums $ 125.2 $ 163.9 -23.6 % $ 390.7 $ 471.1 -17.1 % Loss and loss adjustment expenses 81.7 103.8 -21.3 % 229.8 301.2 -23.7 % Acquisition expenses 21.2 34.2 -38.0 % 71.9 94.5 -23.9 % General and administrative expenses 25.8 30.5 -15.4 % 83.4 94.3 -11.6 % Underwriting income (loss) $ (3.5 ) $ (4.6 ) NM $ 5.6 $ (18.9 ) NM Loss ratio 65.3 % 63.3 % 2.0 pts 58.8 % 63.9 % -5.1 pts Acquisition expense ratio 16.9 % 20.9 % -4.0 pts 18.4 % 20.1 % -1.7 pts General and administrative expense ratio 20.6 % 18.6 % 2.0 pts 21.4 % 20.0 % 1.4 pts Expense Ratio 37.5 % 39.5 % -2.0 pts 39.8 % 40.1 % -0.3 pts Combined ratio 102.8 % 102.8 % 0.0 pts 98.6 % 104.0 % -5.4 pts CAY ex-CAT loss ratio 53.5 % 51.6 % 1.9 pts 52.1 % 52.7 % -0.6 pts Third Quarter 2022 Results - International Operations

(All comparisons vs. third quarter 2021, unless noted otherwise) Premiums Gross written premiums of $250.1 decreased $62.8 million, or 20.1% primarily due to the businesses the company has exited. Rates on average were up in the high-single digits for the third quarter 2022. Earned premiums of $125.2 million decreased $38.7 million, or 23.6%. Reinstatement premiums primarily associated with catastrophes in the current year and prior year third quarters were $11.5 million and $5.1 million, respectively. Adjusting for reinstatement premiums, earned premiums decreased $32.3 million, or 19.1%. Underwriting The loss ratio of 65.3% increased 2.0 percentage points, compared to 63.3% in the prior year third quarter. The CAY ex-CAT loss ratio was 53.5%, an increase of 1.9 percentage points. Adjusting for reinstatement premiums, the CAY ex-CAT loss ratio for the third quarter 2022 was 48.9%, an improvement 1.1 percentage points from the prior year third quarter.

Catastrophe losses were $19.2 million, or 15.3 percentage points on the loss ratio, compared to $17.3 million, or 10.5 percentage points on the loss ratio in the prior year third quarter. Catastrophe losses in the third quarter 2022 were due to Hurricane Ian.

Net favorable prior year reserve development was $4.4 million, which lowered the loss ratio by 3.5 percentage points. In comparison, the prior year third quarter had $2.0 million of net adverse development, which increased the loss ratio 1.2 percentage points. Expenses The expense ratio of 37.5% improved 2.0 percentage points, driven primarily by a $17.7 million reduction in expenses, partially offset by lower earned premiums. Adjusting for reinstatement premiums, the expense ratio was 34.4% in the third quarter 2022, an improvement of 3.9 percentage points from the prior year third quarter. Strategic Actions On September 8, 2022, the company announced it had entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of Argo Underwriting Agency Limited and its Lloyd's Syndicate 1200 to Westfield for total cash proceeds of $125 million or 1.16X price to tangible book or 0.81x price to book value as of the first quarter 2022, subject to closing-related adjustments. The sale is subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including Lloyd’s of London, UK Prudential Regulation Authority and UK Financial Conduct Authority. CONFERENCE CALL Argo management will conduct an investor conference call starting at 10 a.m. EST on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Participants in the U.S. can access the call by dialing (844) 200-6205 (access code 326394). Callers dialing from outside the U.S. can access the call by dialing (929) 526-1599 (access code 326394). Please ask the operator for the Argo earnings call. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://events.q4inc.com/ attendee/631519581. A webcast replay will be available shortly after the live conference call and can be accessed at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/631519581. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through November 15, 2022, to callers in the U.S. by dialing (866) 813-9403 (access code 436351) and to callers outside the U.S. by dialing +44-204-525-0658 (access code 436351). ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an underwriter of specialty insurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims-handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo and its insurance subsidiaries are rated ‛A-’ by Standard and Poor’s. Argo’s insurance subsidiaries are rated ‛A-’ by A.M. Best. More information on Argo and its subsidiaries is available at www.argogroup.com. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release and related oral statements may include forward-looking statements that reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," “do not believe,” “aim,” "project," "anticipate," “seek,” "will," “likely,” “assume,” “estimate,” "may," “continue,” “guidance,” “growth,” “objective,” “remain optimistic,” “improve,” “progress,” "path toward," "looking forward," “outlook,” “trends,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “target,” “on track” and similar expressions of a future or forward-looking nature. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to not occur or differ materially, including, but not limited to, recent changes in interest rates and inflation, the outcome of our exploration of strategic alternatives and our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of any actions taken in connection therewith, the adequacy of our projected loss reserves, employee retention and changes in key personnel, the ability of our insurance subsidiaries to meet risk-based capital and solvency requirements, the outcome of legal and regulatory proceedings, investigations, inquiries, claims and litigation, and other risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). For a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in Argo’s Annual Report on Form 10- K and Form 10-K/A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in other filings with the SEC. The inclusion of a forward-looking statement herein should not be regarded as a representation by Argo that its objectives will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Argo undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on any such statements. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES In presenting the company's results, management has included and discussed in this press release certain non- generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP") financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G as promulgated by the SEC. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which may be defined differently by other companies, better explain the company's results of operations in a manner that allows for a more complete understanding of the underlying trends in the company's business. However, these measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). “CAY ex-CAT combined ratio” and the “CAY ex-CAT loss ratio" are internal measures used by the management of the company to evaluate the performance of its underwriting activity and represents the net amount of underwriting income excluding catastrophe related charges and the impact of changes to prior year loss reserves. Although this measure does not replace the GAAP combined ratio, it provides management with a view of the quality of earnings generated by underwriting activity for the current accident year. “Operating income (loss)" is an internal performance measure used in the management of the company's operations and represents operating results after-tax (at an assumed effective tax rate of 19%) and preferred share dividends excluding, as applicable, net realized investment and other gains or losses, net foreign exchange gain or loss, non- operating expenses, and other similar non-recurring items. The company excludes net realized investment and other gains or losses, net foreign exchange gain or loss, non-operating expenses, and other similar non-recurring items from the calculation of operating income because these amounts are influenced by and fluctuate in part, by market conditions that are outside of management’s control. In addition to presenting net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the company believes that showing operating income enables investors, analysts, rating agencies and other users of the company's financial information to more easily analyze our results of operations and underlying business performance. "Annualized operating return on average common shareholders' equity" is calculated using operating income (loss) (as defined above and annualized in the manner described for net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders ("ROACE")) and average common shareholders' equity. In calculating ROACE, the net income attributable to common shareholders for the period is multiplied by the number of periods in a calendar year to arrive at annualized net income available to common shareholders. In addition to presenting ROACE determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the company believes that showing annualized operating return on average common shareholders' equity enables investors, analysts, rating agencies and other users of the company's financial information to more easily analyze our results of operations and underlying business performance. "Operating income (loss) per common share (diluted)" is calculated using operating income (as defined above) and the weighted average common shares (diluted) for the current period. In addition to presenting net income (loss) per common share (diluted) in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the company believes that showing the operating income (loss) per common share (diluted) enables investors, analysts, rating agencies and other users of the company's financial information to more easily analyze our results of operations and underlying business performance. “Underwriting income (loss)” is an internal performance measure used in the management of the company’s operations and represents net amount earned from underwriting activities (net premium earned less underwriting expenses and claims incurred). Underwriting income is a financial measure that is commonly recognized as a standard of performance by investors, analysts, rating agencies and other users of its financial information. Although this measure of profit (loss) does not replace net income (loss) computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of profitability, management uses this measure of profit (loss) to focus our reporting segments on generating underwriting income. "Book value per common share excluding AOCI" is total common shareholders’ equity excluding AOCI, net of tax, included in shareholders’ equity, divided by the number of common shares outstanding. In the opinion of the company’s management, book value per common share excluding AOCI is useful in an analysis of a property casualty company’s book value per share as it removes the effect of changing prices on invested assets (i.e., net unrealized investment gains (losses), net of tax), which do not have an equivalent impact on unpaid claims and claim adjustment expense reserves. "Tangible book value per common share" is book value per share excluding the after-tax value of goodwill and other intangible assets divided by the number of common shares outstanding. In the opinion of the company’s management, tangible book value per common share is useful in an analysis of a property casualty company’s book value on a nominal basis as it removes certain effects of purchase accounting (i.e., goodwill and other intangible assets). "Tangible book value per common share excluding AOCI" is book value per share excluding the after-tax value of goodwill and other intangible assets and AOCI, net of tax. In the opinion of the company's management, tangible book value per common share excluding AOCI is useful in an analysis of a property casualty company's book value per share as it removes certain aspects of purchase accounting (i.e., goodwill and other intangible assets) and the effect of changing prices on invested assets (i.e., net unrealized investment gains (losses), net of tax). The “percentage change in book value per common share” includes (by adding) the effects of cash dividends paid per common share to the calculated book value per common share for the current period. This adjusted amount is then compared to the prior period’s book value per common share to determine the period over period change. The company believes that including the dividends paid per common share allows users of its financial statements to more easily identify the impact of the changes in book value per common share from the perspective of investors. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the following tables and footnotes. (financial tables follow) ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except per share amounts) September 30, December 3, 2022 2021 (unaudited) Assets Total investments $ 4,905.1 $ 5,322.6 Cash 99.4 146.1 Accrued investment income 23.1 20.9 Receivables 3,672.3 3,615.0 Goodwill and intangible assets 136.1 164.6 Deferred acquisition costs, net 183.4 168.0 Ceded unearned premiums 450.8 506.7 Other assets 388.5 373.9 Total assets $ 9,858.7 $ 10,317.8 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 5,731.4 $ 5,595.0 Unearned premiums 1,404.9 1,466.8 Ceded reinsurance payable, net 503.1 724.4 Senior unsecured fixed rate notes 140.5 140.3 Other indebtedness 52.5 57.0 Junior subordinated debentures 258.5 258.2 Other liabilities 442.9 340.9 Total liabilities 8,533.8 8,582.6 Preferred shares 144.0 144.0 Common shares 46.3 46.2 Additional paid-in capital 1,392.6 1,386.4 Treasury shares (455.1 ) (455.1 ) Retained earnings 530.0 636.4 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes (332.9 ) (22.7 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,324.9 1,735.2 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,858.7 $ 10,317.8 Book value per common share $ 33.72 $ 45.63 Tangible book value per common share $ 29.83 $ 40.91 Book value per common share excluding AOCI, net of tax $ 43.23 $ 46.28 Tangible book value per common share excluding AOCI, net of tax $ 39.34 $ 41.56 ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross written premiums $ 750.9 $ 875.6 $ 2,203.6 $ 2,447.4 Net written premiums 505.2 583.7 1,414.8 1,498.3 Earned premiums 455.0 487.5 1,389.9 1,423.9 Net investment income 34.0 46.1 100.9 143.2 Net investment and other gains (losses): Net realized investment and other gains (losses) (42.3 ) 0.6 (119.2 ) 3.3 Change in fair value recognized Change in allowance for credit losses on fixed (1.1 ) (5.1 ) 2.5 30.7 maturity securities (1.3 ) (0.8 ) (2.9 ) (1.5 ) Net realized investment and other gains (losses) (44.7 ) (5.3 ) (119.6 ) 32.5 Total revenue 444.3 528.3 1,371.2 1,599.6 Losses and loss adjustment expenses 298.8 311.7 858.4 890.9 Acquisition expenses 77.2 83.4 237.6 244.3 General and administrative expenses 83.8 93.7 257.3 286.5 Non-operating expenses 11.0 8.2 33.9 20.9 Interest expense 6.8 5.5 18.7 16.3 Fee and other (income) expense, net 0.1 (1.1 ) (1.8 ) (1.8 ) Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses (9.1 ) (1.3 ) (16.5 ) 4.4 Impairment of goodwill 28.5 — 28.5 — Total expenses 497.1 500.1 1,416.1 1,461.5 Income before income taxes (52.8 ) 28.2 (44.9 ) 138.1 Income tax provision (benefit) (4.0 ) 5.8 21.1 16.1 Net income (loss) $ (48.8 ) $ 22.4 $ (66.0 ) $ 122.0 Dividends on preferred shares Net income (loss) attributable to common 2.6 2.6 7.9 7.9 shareholders $ (51.4 ) $ 19.8 $ (73.9 ) $ 114.1 Net income (loss) per common share (basic) $ (1.47 ) $ 0.57 $ (2.11 ) $ 3.28 Net income (loss) per common share (diluted) $ (1.47 ) $ 0.56 $ (2.11 ) $ 3.26 Weighted average common shares: Basic 35.0 34.9 35.0 34.8 Diluted 35.0 35.0 35.0 35.1 Loss ratio 65.7 % 64.0 % 61.8 % 62.5 % Acquisition expense ratio 17.0 % 17.1 % 17.1 % 17.2 % General and administrative expense ratio 18.4 % 19.2 % 18.5 % 20.1 % Expense ratio 35.4 % 36.3 % 35.6 % 37.3 % GAAP combined ratio 101.1 % 100.3 % 97.4 % 99.8 % CAY ex-CAT combined ratio 93.4 % 3.4 % 92.6 % 93.4 % ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. SEGMENT DATA (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 U.S. Operations Gross written premiums $ 500.4 $ 562.5 $ 1,476.7 $ 1,564.9 Net written premiums 354.0 375.0 998.8 985.2 Earned premiums 329.3 323.5 998.5 952.4 Underwriting income 9.3 14.9 60.0 51.1 Net investment income 23.1 29.2 68.7 91.7 Interest expense (4.7 ) (3.5 ) (12.8 ) (10.6 ) Fee (expense), net 0.1 (0.1 ) — (0.6 ) Operating income before taxes $ 27.8 $ 40.5 $ 115.9 $ 131.6 Loss ratio 65.9 % 63.0 % 62.7 % 61.2 % Acquisition expense ratio 16.9 % 15.2 % 16.5 % 15.7 % General and administrative expense ratio 14.4 % 17.2 % 14.8 % 17.7 % Expense Ratio 31.3 % 32.4 % 31.3 % 33.4 % GAAP combined ratio 97.2 % 95.4 % 94.0 % 94.6 % CAY ex-CAT combined ratio 91.0 % 92.2 % 90.3 % 91.2 % International Operations Gross written premiums $ 250.1 $ 312.9 $ 726.3 $ 881.9 Net written premiums 150.7 208.5 415.3 512.5 Earned premiums 125.2 163.9 390.7 471.1 Underwriting income (loss) (3.5 ) (4.6 ) 5.6 (18.9 ) Net investment income 10.3 12.3 30.4 38.2 Interest expense (2.1 ) (1.3 ) (5.7 ) (4.2 ) Fee income, net (0.2 ) 1.0 1.8 1.5 Operating income before taxes $ 4.5 $ 7.4 $ 32.1 $ 16.6 Loss ratio 65.3 % 63.3 % 58.8 % 63.9 % Acquisition expense ratio 16.9 % 20.9 % 18.4 % 20.1 % General and administrative expense ratio 20.6 % 18.6 % 21.4 % 20.0 % Expense Ratio 37.5 % 39.5 % 39.8 % 40.1 % GAAP combined ratio 102.8 % 102.8 % 98.6 % 104.0 % CAY ex-CAT combined ratio 91.0 % 91.1 % 91.9 % 92.8 % ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. RECONCILIATION OF LOSS RATIOS (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months End September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 U.S. Operations Loss ratio 65.9 % 63.0 % 62.7 % 61.2 % Prior accident year loss reserve development (4.9)% (0.1)% (2.8)% 0.1 % Catastrophe losses (1.3)% (3.1)% (0.9)% (3.5)% CAY ex-CAT loss ratio 59.7 % 59.8 % 59.0 % 57.8 % International Operations Loss ratio 65.3 % 63.3 % 58.8 % 63.9 % Prior accident year loss reserve development 3.5 % (1.2)% (0.2)% — % Catastrophe losses (15.3)% (10.5)% (6.5)% (11.2)% CAY ex-CAT loss ratio 53.5 % 51.6 % 52.1 % 52.7 % Consolidated Loss ratio 65.7 % 64.0 % 61.8 % 62.5 % Prior accident year loss reserve development (2.6)% (1.3)% (2.3)% (0.4)% Catastrophe losses (5.1)% (5.6)% (2.5)% (6.0)% CAY ex-CAT loss ratio 58.0 % 57.1 % 57.0 % 56.1 % ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. NET PRIOR-YEAR RESERVE DEVELOPMENT & CATASTROPHE LOSSES BY SEGMENT (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Prior-Year Reserve Development (Favorable)/Unfavorable U.S. Operations $ 16.2 $ 0.2 $ 27.9 $ (0.7 ) International Operations (4.4 ) 2.0 0.8 0.1 Run-off Lines 0.1 4.0 2.9 6.6 Total net prior-year reserve development $ 11.9 $ 6.2 $ 31.6 $ 6.0 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Catastrophe & COVID-19 Losses Catastrophe losses U.S. Operations $ 4.2 $ 10.0 $ 9.2 $ 32.9 International Operations 19.2 14.3 25.4 41.0 Total catastrophe losses 23.4 24.3 34.6 73.9 COVID-19 losses U.S. Operations — — — — International Operations — 3.0 — 12.0 Total COVID-19 losses — 3.0 — 12.0 Catastrophe & COVID-19 losses U.S. Operations 4.2 10.0 9.2 32.9 International Operations 19.2 17.3 25.4 53.0 Total catastrophe & COVID-19 losses $ 23.4 $ 27.3 $ 34.6 $ 85.9 ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. RECONCILIATION OF LOSS AND EXPENSE RATIOS (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 U.S. Operations Loss ratio 65.9 % 63.0 % 62.7 % 61.2 % Prior accident year loss reserve development (4.9)% (0.1)% (2.8)% 0.1 % Catastrophe losses (1.3)% (3.1)% (0.9)% (3.5)% CAY ex-CAT loss ratio 59.7 % 59.8 % 59.0 % 57.8 % Reinstatement premiums (0.2)% — % — % (0.3)% CAY ex-CAT loss ratio (Adjusted) 59.5 % 59.8 % 59.0 % 57.5 % International Operations Loss ratio 65.3 % 63.3 % 58.8 % 63.9 % Prior accident year loss reserve development 3.5 % (1.2)% (0.2)% — % Catastrophe losses (15.3)% (10.5)% (6.5)% (11.2)% CAY ex-CAT loss ratio 53.5 % 51.6 % 52.1 % 52.7 % Reinstatement premiums (4.6)% (1.6)% (1.6)% (0.6)% CAY ex-CAT loss ratio (Adjusted) 48.9 % 50.0 % 50.5 % 52.1 % Consolidated Loss ratio 65.7 % 64.0 % 61.8 % 62.5 % Prior accident year loss reserve development (2.6)% (1.3)% (2.3)% (0.4)% Catastrophe losses (5.1)% (5.6)% (2.5)% (6.0)% CAY ex-CAT loss ratio 58.0 % 57.1 % 57.0 % 56.1 % Reinstatement premiums (1.6)% (0.7)% (0.5)% (0.4)% CAY ex-CAT loss ratio (Adjusted) 56.4 % 56.4 % 56.5 % 55.7 % U.S. Operations Expense Ratio 31.3 % 32.4 % 31.3 % 33.4 % Reinstatement premiums (0.1)% (0.1)% — % (0.2)% Expense ratio (Adjusted) 31.2 % 32.3 % 31.3 % 33.2 % International Operations Expense Ratio 37.5 % 39.5 % 39.8 % 40.1 % Reinstatement premiums (3.1)% (1.2)% (1.3)% (0.5)% Expense ratio (Adjusted) 34.4 % 38.3 % 38.5 % 39.6 % Consolidated Expense Ratio 35.4 % 36.3 % 35.6 % 37.3 % Reinstatement premiums (1.0)% (0.4)% (0.3)% (0.3)% Expense ratio (Adjusted) 34.4 % 35.9 % 35.3 % 37.0 % ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. RECONCILIATION OF UNDERWRITING INCOME (LOSS) TO NET INCOME (LOSS) CONSOLIDATED (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ (48.8 ) $ 22.4 $ (66.0 ) $ 122.0 Add (deduct): Income tax provision (benefit) (4.0 ) 5.8 21.1 16.1 Net investment income (34.0 ) (46.1 ) (100.9 ) (143.2 ) Net realized investment and other (gains) losses 44.7 5.3 119.6 (32.5 ) Interest expense 6.8 5.5 18.7 16.3 Fee and other (income) expense, net 0.1 (1.1 ) (1.8 ) (1.8 ) Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses (9.1 ) (1.3 ) (16.5 ) 4.4 Non-operating expenses 11.0 8.2 33.9 20.9 Impairment of goodwill 28.5 — 28.5 — Underwriting income $ (4.8 ) $ (1.3 ) $ 36.6 $ 2.2 ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO NET INCOME (LOSS) CONSOLIDATED (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss), as reported $ (48.8 ) $ 22.4 $ (66.0 ) $ 122.0 Income tax provision (benefit) (4.0 ) 5.8 21.1 16.1 Net income (loss), before taxes (52.8 ) 28.2 (44.9 ) 138.1 Add (deduct): Net realized investment and other (gains) losses 44.7 5.3 119.6 (32.5 ) Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses (9.1 ) (1.3 ) (16.5 ) 4.4 Non-operating expenses 11.0 8.2 33.9 20.9 Impairment of goodwill 28.5 — 28.5 — Operating income before taxes and preferred share dividends 22.3 40.4 120.6 130.9 Income tax provision, at assumed rate (1) 4.2 6.1 22.9 19.6 Preferred share dividends 2.6 2.6 7.9 7.9 Operating income $ 15.5 $ 31.7 $ 89.8 $ 103.4 Operating income per common share (diluted) $ 0.44 $ 0.91 $ 2.57 $ 2.95 Weighted average common shares, diluted 35.0 35.0 35.0 35.1 (1) For the purpose of calculating Operating Income, an assumed tax rate of 19% is used for 2022 which represents our expected weighted average statutory tax rate. This compares with an assumed tax rate of 15% used in the calculation of Operating Income after tax in the third quarter 2021. ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. RECONCILIATION OF PRE-TAX OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT TO NET INCOME (LOSS) (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating income (loss) before income taxes: U.S. Operations $ 27.8 $ 40.5 $ 115.9 $ 131.6 International Operations 4.5 7.4 32.1 16.6 Run-off Lines 0.7 (3.6 ) (1.9 ) (4.5 ) Corporate and Other (10.7 ) (3.9 ) (25.5 ) (12.8 ) Total operating income before income taxes 22.3 40.4 120.6 130.9 Net realized investment and other gains (losses) (44.7 ) (5.3 ) (119.6 ) 32.5 Foreign currency exchange (losses) gains 9.1 1.3 16.5 (4.4 ) Non-operating expenses (11.0 ) (8.2 ) (33.9 ) (20.9 ) Impairment of goodwill (28.5 ) — (28.5 ) — Income before income taxes (52.8 ) 28.2 (44.9 ) 138.1 Income tax provision (benefit) (4.0 ) 5.8 21.1 16.1 Net income (loss) $ (48.8 ) $ 22.4 $ (66.0 ) $ 122.0 ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. PREMIUMS BY SEGMENT AND LINE OF BUSINESS (in millions) (unaudited) U.S. Operations Three months ended September 30, 2022 Three months ended September 30, 2021 Gross Written Net Written Net Earned Gross Written Net Written Net Earned Property $ 57.6 $ 43.4 $ 33.5 $ 73.5 $ 54.2 $ 35.7 Liability 288.1 196.1 178.0 306.3 192.4 170.1 Professional 97.7 72.1 74.8 129.8 89.4 81.3 Specialty 57.0 42.4 43.0 52.9 39.0 36.4 Total $ 500.4 $ 354.0 $ 329.3 $ 562.5 $ 375.0 $ 323.5 Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Gross Written Net Written Net Earned Gross Written Net Written Net Earned Property $ 159.5 $ 110.0 $ 113.1 $ 203.2 $ 108.6 $ 116.5 Liability 833.2 537.6 520.1 837.8 514.7 501.2 Professional 308.7 218.2 239.3 362.0 242.7 227.7 Specialty 175.3 133.0 126.0 161.9 119.2 107.0 Total $ 1,476.7 $ 998.8 $ 998.5 $ 1,564.9 $ 985.2 $ 952.4 International Operations Three months ended September 30, 2022 Three months ended September 30, 2021 Gross

Written Net

Written Net

Earned Gross

Written Net

Written Net

Earned Property $ 56.1 $ 13.4 $ 11.8 $ 87.3 $ 45.0 $ 28.3 Liability 63.6 36.0 30.4 69.2 38.8 33.5 Professional 54.7 44.7 35.5 62.5 52.4 43.8 Specialty 75.7 56.6 47.5 93.9 72.3 58.3 Total $ 250.1 $ 150.7 $ 125.2 $ 312.9 $ 208.5 $ 163.9 Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Gross

Written Net

Written Net

Earned Gross

Written Net

Written Net

Earned Property $ 169.1 $ 45.0 $ 60.0 $ 247.8 $ 93.5 $ 104.2 Liability 170.9 102.0 95.1 192.0 107.8 99.2 Professional 157.2 103.9 97.7 168.7 120.0 113.3 Specialty 229.1 164.4 137.9 273.4 191.2 154.4 Total $ 726.3 $ 415.3 $ 390.7 $ 881.9 $ 512.5 $ 471.1 Consolidated Three months ended September 30, 2022 Three months ended September 30, 2021 Gross

Written Net

Written Net

Earned Gross

Written Net

Written Net

Earned Property $ 113.7 $ 56.8 $ 45.3 $ 160.8 $ 99.2 $ 64.0 Liability 352.1 232.6 208.9 375.7 231.4 203.7 Professional 152.4 116.8 110.3 192.3 141.8 125.1 Specialty 132.7 99.0 90.5 146.8 111.3 94.7 Total $ 750.9 $ 505.2 $ 455.0 $ 875.6 $ 583.7 $ 487.5 Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Gross

Written Net

Written Net

Earned Gross

Written Net

Written Net

Earned Property $ 328.6 $ 155.0 $ 173.1 $ 451.0 $ 202.1 $ 220.7 Liability 1,004.7 640.3 615.9 1,030.4 623.1 600.8 Professional 465.9 322.1 337.0 530.7 362.7 341.0 Specialty 404.4 297.4 263.9 435.3 310.4 261.4 Total $ 2,203.6 $ 1,414.8 $ 1,389.9 $ 2,447.4 $ 1,498.3 $ 1,423.9 ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. COMPONENTS OF NET INVESTMENT INCOME & NET REALIZED INVESTMENT AND OTHER GAINS (LOSSES) CONSOLIDATED (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Investment Income Net investment income, excluding alternative investments $ 30.8 $ 21.9 $ 80.0 $ 68.4 Alternative investments 3.2 24.2 20.9 74.8 Total net investment income $ 34.0 $ 46.1 $ 100.9 $ 143.2 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Realized Investment and Other Gains (Losses) Net realized investment (losses) gains $ (40.9 ) $ 0.6 $ (64.1 ) $ 14.8 Change in fair value recognized (1.1 ) (5.1 ) 2.5 30.7 Change in allowance for credit losses on fixed maturity securities (1.3 ) (0.8 ) (2.9 ) (1.5 ) (Loss) on sale of Trident assets — — — (11.5 ) Loss on the sale of business divestitures including the realization of foreign exchange translation losses (1.4 ) — (55.1 ) — Total net realized investments and other gains (losses) $ (44.7 ) $ (5.3 ) $ (119.6 ) $ 32.5 ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. COMPONENTS OF INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO CONSOLIDATED (in millions) (unaudited) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 U.S. Governments and government agencies $ 511.8 $ 425.0 States and political subdivisions 161.0 171.3 Foreign governments 198.3 232.8 Corporate – Financial 848.5 986.9 Corporate – Industrial 716.5 850.6 Corporate – Utilities 111.9 145.8 Asset-backed securities 182.4 173.6 Collateralized loan obligations 291.2 336.1 Mortgage-backed securities – Agency 347.3 457.2 Mortgage-backed securities – Commercial 345.8 418.7 Mortgage-backed securities – Residential 15.6 25.3 Total fixed maturities 3,730.3 4,223.3 Commercial Mortgage Loans 158.6 — Common stocks 43.8 55.6 Preferred stocks 0.1 0.7 Total equity securities available for sale 43.9 56.3 Private equity 263.0 248.9 Hedge fund 55.0 58.6 Overseas deposits 78.9 74.9 Other 4.7 4.8 Total other investments 401.6 387.2 Short term investments and cash equivalents 570.7 655.8 Cash 99.4 146.1 Total cash and invested assets $ 5,004.5 $ 5,468.7 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 U.S. Governments and government agencies $ 859.0 $ 882.1 AAA 654.4 788.6 AA 350.4 390.9 A 813.3 894.2 BBB 718.4 820.5 BB 95.0 174.2 B 61.5 71.3 Lower than B 13.8 22.5 Not rated 164.5 179.0 Total fixed maturities $ 3,730.3 $ 4,223.3 ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. RECONCILIATION OF COMMON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CONSOLIDATED (in millions) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Common shareholders' equity $ 1,180.9 $ 1,591.2 Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI), net of taxes (332.9 ) (22.7 ) Common shareholders' equity excluding AOCI, net of tax $ 1,513.8 $ 1,613.9 Common shareholders' equity $ 1,180.9 $ 1,591.2 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 136.1 164.6 Tangible common shareholders' equity 1,044.8 1,426.6 Less: AOCI, net of tax (332.9 ) (22.7 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity excluding AOCI, net of tax $ 1,377.7 $ 1,449.3 Common shares outstanding - end of period 35.021 34.875 Book value per common share $ 33.72 $ 45.63 Tangible book value per common share $ 29.83 $ 40.91 Book value per common share excluding AOCI, net of tax $ 43.23 $ 46.28 Tangible book value per common share excluding AOCI, net of tax $ 39.34 $ 41.56 ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. SHAREHOLDER RETURN ANALYSIS (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 shareholders $ (51.4 ) $ 19.8 $ (73.9 ) $ 114.1 Operating income (loss) (1) 15.5 31.7 89.8 103.4 Common Shareholders' Equity - Beginning of period $ 1,316.7 $ 1,753.9 $ 1,591.2 $ 1,713.8 Common Shareholders' Equity - End of period 1,180.9 1,743.6 1,180.9 1,743.6 Average Common Shareholders' Equity $ 1,248.8 $ 1,748.8 $ 1,386.1 $ 1,728.7 Common shares outstanding - End of period 35.021 34.863 35.021 34.863 Book value per common share $ 33.72 $ 50.01 $ 33.72 $ 50.01 Cash dividends paid per common share during 2022 0.31 0.93 Book value per common share, June 30, 2022 - including cash dividends paid $ 34.03 34.65 Book value per common share, prior period (2) $ 37.65 $ 45.62 Change in book value per common share during 2022 (10.4 )% (26.1 )% Change in book value per common share including cash dividends paid, during 2022 (2) (9.6 )% (24.0 )% Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity (16.5 )% 4.5 % (7.1 )% 8.8 % Annualized operating return on average common shareholders' equity 5.0 % 7.3 % 8.6 % 8.0 % (1) For the purpose of calculating Operating Income, an assumed tax rate of 19% is used for 2022 which represents our expected weighted average statutory tax rate. This compares with an assumed tax rate of 15% used in the calculation of Operating Income after tax in the third quarter 2021. (2) The percentage change in book value per common share is calculated by including cash dividends of $0.31 per common share and $0.93 per common share paid to shareholders during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. This adjusted amount (Book value per common share, including dividends) is then compared to the book value per common share as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, to determine the change for the three and nine ended September 30, 2022. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005838/en/

© Business Wire 2022 All news about ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. 04:58p Argo Group International Holdings, L : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina.. AQ 04:44p Earnings Flash (ARGO) ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS Reports Q3 Revenue $444.3M MT 04:44p Earnings Flash (ARGO) ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS Reports Q3 EPS $0.44 MT 04:42p Argo Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results BU 11/04 Argo Group Issues $0.31 per Share Cash Dividend BU 11/04 Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend, Payable on Decemb.. CI 11/03 Argo Group Investor Alert : December 19 Filing Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action &.. BU 11/02 Argo Group Investors : 12/19/22 Filing Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action – C.. BU 10/31 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd Files a Definitive Proxy Statement CI 10/31 Argo Group Highlights Successful Transformation into a Focused, Pure-Play U.S. Specialt.. BU Analyst Recommendations on ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. 09/12 Compass Point Upgrades Argo Group International Holdings to Buy from Neutral, Lowers PT.. MT 08/10 Raymond James Downgrades Argo Group International Holdings to Market Perform From Outpe.. MT 08/09 Compass Point Downgrades Argo Group International Holdings to Neutral From Buy; Price T.. MT