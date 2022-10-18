Advanced search
    ARGO   BMG0464B1072

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.

(ARGO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
22.20 USD   +1.79%
04:23pArgo Group Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
10/11Argo Group International Holdings Solicits Proxies from Shareholders
CI
09/19Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.(NYSE:ARGO) dropped from S&P Insurance Select Industry Index
CI
Argo Group Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/18/2022 | 04:23pm EDT
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (“Argo”) (NYSE: ARGO) announced today it will release third quarter 2022 financial results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, November 7, 2022. Argo management will conduct an investor conference call starting at 10 a.m. EST on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Instructions for Connecting to the November 8, 2022 Conference Call

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/631519581. Participants in the U.S. can access the call by dialing +1-844-200-6205 (access code 326394). Callers dialing from outside the U.S. can access the call by dialing +1-929-526-1599 (access code 326394). Please ask the operator to be connected to Argo’s earnings call.

A webcast replay will be available shortly after the live conference call and can be accessed at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/631519581. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through November 15, 2022 to callers in the U.S. by dialing +1-866-813-9403 (access code 436351). Callers dialing from outside the U.S. can access the telephone replay by dialing +44-204-525-0658 (access code 436351).

ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an underwriter of specialty insurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims-handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo Group and its insurance subsidiaries are rated ‛A-’ by Standard & Poor’s. Argo’s insurance subsidiaries are rated ‛A-’ by A.M. Best. More information on Argo and its subsidiaries is available at argogroup.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 844 M - -
Net income 2022 -86,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,81x
Yield 2022 5,69%
Capitalization 764 M 764 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,41x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 282
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 21,81 $
Average target price 28,50 $
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas A. Bradley Chairman-Elect
Scott Kirk EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mark H. Rose Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Susan B. Comparato Chief Administrative Officer
Al-Noor Gulamali Abdulla Ramji Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.-62.47%764
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-9.02%39 336
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES5.35%39 109
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION12.57%36 084
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.20.60%34 694
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION19.43%25 067