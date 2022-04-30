Log in
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.

04/29 04:00:02 pm EDT
42.80 USD   +1.28%
04/30 ARGO INTERNATIONAL : 2022 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
PU
04/28 Argo Group Board Launches Review of Strategic Alternatives; Shares Rise
MT
04/28 ARGO INTERNATIONAL : Group Board of Directors Announces Exploration of Strategic Alternatives to Maximize Shareholder Value
PU
Argo International : 2022 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/30/2022 | 08:37pm EDT
The company will release 2022 first quarter financial results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, May 2, 2022. Argo management will conduct an investor conference call starting at 10 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Instructions for Connecting to the May 3, 2022 Conference Call

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/495152082. Participants in the U.S. can access the call by dialing +1-844-200-6205 (access code 525096). Callers dialing from outside the U.S. can access the call by dialing +1-929-526-1599 (access code 525096). Please ask the operator to be connected to the Argo's earnings call.

A webcast replay will be available shortly after the live conference call and can be accessed at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/495152082. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through May 10, 2022 to callers in the U.S. by dialing +1-866-813-9403 (access code 937085). Callers dialing from outside the U.S. can access the telephone replay by dialing +44-204-525-0658 (access code 937085).

Disclaimer

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2022 00:36:03 UTC.


