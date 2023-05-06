Argo International : 2023 First Quarter Earnings Release

(HAMILTON, Bermuda) April 20, 2023 - Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. ("Argo") (NYSE: ARGO) announced today it will release first quarter 2023 financial results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, May 8, 2023.

ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD.Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an underwriter of specialty insurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims-handling needs of businesses. Argo Group and its insurance subsidiaries are rated ‛A-' by Standard & Poor's. Argo's insurance subsidiaries are rated ‛A-' by A.M. Best. More information on Argo and its subsidiaries is available at argogroup.com.

