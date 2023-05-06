Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARGO   BMG0464B1072

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.

(ARGO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-05 pm EDT
29.40 USD   -0.07%
05/06Argo International : 2023 First Quarter Earnings Release
PU
04/20Argo Group Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
BU
04/19Argo Group International Holdings Shareholders Approve Proposed Acquisition by Brookfield Reinsurance
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Argo International : 2023 First Quarter Earnings Release

05/06/2023 | 08:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(HAMILTON, Bermuda) April 20, 2023 - Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. ("Argo") (NYSE: ARGO) announced today it will release first quarter 2023 financial results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, May 8, 2023.

ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD.Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an underwriter of specialty insurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims-handling needs of businesses. Argo Group and its insurance subsidiaries are rated ‛A-' by Standard & Poor's. Argo's insurance subsidiaries are rated ‛A-' by A.M. Best. More information on Argo and its subsidiaries is available at argogroup.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Andrew Hersom
Head of Investor Relations
860-970-5845
[email protected]

Media:

David Snowden
Senior Vice President, Group Communications
210-321-2104
[email protected]

Attachments

Disclaimer

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2023 00:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
05/06Argo International : 2023 First Quarter Earnings Release
PU
04/20Argo Group Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
BU
04/19Argo Group International Holdings Shareholders Approve Proposed Acquisition by Brookfie..
MT
04/19Argo Group International Holdings, L : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
04/19Argo Group Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger with Brookfield Reinsurance
BU
03/22Argo Group Investor Alert By The For : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
03/06ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financ..
AQ
03/06Tranche Update on Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announc..
CI
02/28Raymond James Downgrades Argo Group to Underperform From Market Perform
MT
02/27Argo Group : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 592 M - -
Net income 2023 66,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,6x
Yield 2023 4,22%
Capitalization 1 032 M 1 032 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 215
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 29,40 $
Average target price 30,00 $
Spread / Average Target 2,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas A. Bradley Chairman-Elect
Jessica Elizabeth Synder President
Scott Kirk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark H. Rose Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Susan B. Comparato Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.13.73%1 032
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-2.77%42 107
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-3.18%39 743
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-14.94%39 138
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-15.91%30 420
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.16.15%27 699
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer