Argo International : Group Conference Call Supplement

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may include forward-looking statements, both with respect to Argo Group and its industry, that reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "do not believe," "aim," "project,"

"anticipate," "seek," "will," "likely," "assume," "estimate," "may," "continue," "guidance," "objective," "remain optimistic," "path toward," "outlook," "trends," "future," "could," "would," "should," "target," "on track" and similar expressions of a future or forward-looking nature.

There can be no assurance that actual developments will be those anticipated by Argo Group. Actual results may differ materially as a result of significant risks and uncertainties including but not limited to: the continuing impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and related economic matters; changes in the pricing environment including those due to the cyclical nature of the insurance and reinsurance industry; increased competition; the adequacy of our projected loss reserves including development of claims that varies from that which was expected when loss reserves were established, adverse legal rulings which may impact the liability under insurance and reinsurance contracts beyond that which was anticipated when the reserves were established, development of new theories related to coverage which may increase liabilities under insurance and reinsurance contracts beyond that which were anticipated when the loss reserves were established, reinsurance coverage being other than what was anticipated when the loss reserves were established; changes to regulatory and tax conditions and legislation; natural and/or man-made disasters, including terrorist acts and civil unrest; impact of global climate change; the inability to secure reinsurance; the inability to collect reinsurance recoverables; a downgrade in our financial strength ratings; changes in interest rates; changes in the financial markets that impact investment income and the fair market values of our investments; changes in asset valuations; failure to execute information technology strategies; exposure to information security breach; failure of outsourced service providers; failure to execute expense targets; inability to successfully execute mergers or acquisitions; and costs associated with shareholder activism.

For a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in Argo's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as supplemented in Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of Argo's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The inclusion of a forward-looking statement herein should not be regarded as a representation by Argo that Argo's objectives will be achieved. Argo undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on any such statements.