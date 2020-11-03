Argo International : Group Conference Call Supplement
11/03/2020 | 06:15am EST
ARGO GROUP
CONFERENCE CALL SUPPLEMENT
NOVEMBER 3, 2020
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation may include forward-looking statements, both with respect to Argo Group and its industry, that reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "do not believe," "aim," "project,"
"anticipate," "seek," "will," "likely," "assume," "estimate," "may," "continue," "guidance," "objective," "remain optimistic," "path toward," "outlook," "trends," "future," "could," "would," "should," "target," "on track" and similar expressions of a future or forward-looking nature.
There can be no assurance that actual developments will be those anticipated by Argo Group. Actual results may differ materially as a result of significant risks and uncertainties including but not limited to: the continuing impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and related economic matters; changes in the pricing environment including those due to the cyclical nature of the insurance and reinsurance industry; increased competition; the adequacy of our projected loss reserves including development of claims that varies from that which was expected when loss reserves were established, adverse legal rulings which may impact the liability under insurance and reinsurance contracts beyond that which was anticipated when the reserves were established, development of new theories related to coverage which may increase liabilities under insurance and reinsurance contracts beyond that which were anticipated when the loss reserves were established, reinsurance coverage being other than what was anticipated when the loss reserves were established; changes to regulatory and tax conditions and legislation; natural and/or man-made disasters, including terrorist acts and civil unrest; impact of global climate change; the inability to secure reinsurance; the inability to collect reinsurance recoverables; a downgrade in our financial strength ratings; changes in interest rates; changes in the financial markets that impact investment income and the fair market values of our investments; changes in asset valuations; failure to execute information technology strategies; exposure to information security breach; failure of outsourced service providers; failure to execute expense targets; inability to successfully execute mergers or acquisitions; and costs associated with shareholder activism.
For a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in Argo's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as supplemented in Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of Argo's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The inclusion of a forward-looking statement herein should not be regarded as a representation by Argo that Argo's objectives will be achieved. Argo undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on any such statements.
Becoming a U.S.-Focused Specialty Insurance Company
Significant progress has been made toward our strategic priority of becoming a leading U.S.-focused specialty insurance company
Recent
Achievements
Management Restructuring: Completed senior management changes to streamline and enhance the executive team
Governance Enhancement: Board implemented governance and compensation changes to create strong alignment with long-term shareholder interests
Transaction Execution: Rationalizing footprint to focus on core markets
Announced an agreement to sell reinsurance business, Ariel Re
Announced reinsurance-to-close (RITC) transaction for Syndicate 1200 for 2017 and prior years
Planned exit of European underwriting operations outside of Lloyd's
Announced exit of U.S. grocery and retail business
Capital: Completed preferred stock issuance and subsequent repayment of outstanding term loan
Other: Settlement regarding compensation disclosures with the SEC
Expense
Actions
Initiatives to remove $100 million of 2019 total expenses incurred by 2022
Expense reductions to be partially reinvested in ongoing businesses and operations
Targeting a 36% expense ratio(1) by year-end 2022, or a 250 basis point reduction relative to 2019
(1) The expense ratio is calculated as underwriting, acquisition and insurance expense divided by earned premiums.
Underwriting Progress vs. FY 2019 and 2020 Guidance
Underlying underwriting results are strong with modest reserve development, reflecting significant improvement vs. 2019, while the overall combined ratio was impacted by catastrophes and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
2020
Guidance
98.0%
96.0%
CAT
109.1%
Losses
107.1%
Prior
104.8%
Year
Development
CAY
99.1%
99.8%
Ex-CAT
94.6%
Combined
Ratio
94.1%
$60.5 million or 5.0 combined ratio points(1) of catastrophe related COVID-19 losses
$67.7 million or 5.2 loss ratio points of catastrophe losses
$6.1 million or 0.5 loss ratio points of prior year development
Current accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophes, improved materially from FY 2019
Strong year-to-date (YTD) rate improvement, as well as underwriting and expense actions expected to drive improved future margins
Guidance
Guidance
FY 2019
2020 YTD
Low-End
High-End
Actual
Actual
(1) Includes 0.2 point expense ratio impact from catastrophe related outwards reinstatement premiums.
Note: For more information regarding current accident year (CAY) ex-CAT combined ratio and a more detailed reconciliation to GAAP combined ratio, please refer to our earnings release
filed as an exhibit to Form 8-K with the SEC on November 2, 2020 for 2020 YTD, and filed on February 24, 2020 for FY 2019.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 11:14:05 UTC
