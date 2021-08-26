Argo International : Group to Sell Contract Binding P&C Renewal Rights to Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Company

August 26, 2021

CHICAGO - Aug. 26, 2021 - Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO), an underwriter of specialty insurance, today announced an agreement to sell the renewal rights of its contract binding property and casualty business to Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Company (MUSIC), the excess and surplus lines subsidiary of Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI).

'This transaction supports the company's strategy to simplify the business,' said Marsh Duncan, Argo Group, president, excess and surplus. 'We are pleased to have reached an agreement that provides a smooth transition for our brokers and insureds.'

As a part of the transaction, the Argo contract binding team will have the option to join MUSIC and continue to serve this market. Argo Group will continue to honor and service all policies currently in force.

'Expanding our contract binding book of business is a natural evolution of our growth strategy, further ensuring MUSIC's continued success,' said Jeff Kamrowski, executive vice president, MUSIC. 'We are dedicated to our specialty insurance customers and are excited for the opportunity to offer our customized insurance solutions, stellar customer service, and superior claims handling to new contract binding accounts at renewal. This opportunity and trust that Argo places in MUSIC underscores our strong reputation and solid performance in the marketplace.'

The terms of this transaction were not disclosed.

ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. ('Argo') (NYSE: ARGO), is an underwriter of specialty insurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims-handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo and its insurance subsidiaries are rated 'A-' by Standard & Poor's. Argo's insurance subsidiaries are rated 'A-' by AM Best. More information on Argo and its subsidiaries is available at argogroup.com.

Investors:

Brett Shirreffs

Head of Investor Relations

212-607-8830

[email protected]

Media:

David Snowden

Senior Vice President, Argo Group Communications

210-321-2104

[email protected]

Jamie Beal

Vice President, Selective Insurance Group Communications

973-948-1234

[email protected]