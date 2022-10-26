Advanced search
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:15 2022-10-26 am EDT
23.91 USD   +1.79%
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Top Firm, Notifies Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Actively Participate

10/26/2022 | 10:01am EDT
NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. ("Argo" or the "Company") (NYSE: ARGO) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Argo securities between February 13, 2018 and August 9, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/argo.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements regarding Argo's: (1) ability to set appropriate reserves; (2) changing of its underwriting policies; and (3) writing of policies outside of its "core" business. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/argo or contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Argo you have until December 20, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-a-top-firm-notifies-argo-group-international-holdings-ltd-argo-investors-of-class-action-and-encourages-investors-to-actively-participate-301657427.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2022
