  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.
  News
  Summary
CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Argo Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 20, 2022

12/05/2022 | 05:46am EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. ("Argo") (NYSE: ARGO) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Argo common stock between February 13, 2018 and August 9, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Argo, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/argo-class-action-submission-form?prid=34222&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Argo includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Argo's reserves were wholly inadequate and its underwriting standards were not prudent as was represented; (ii) Argo had dramatically changed its underwriting policies on certain U.S. construction contracts as far back as 2018; and (iii) these policies were underwritten outside of the Company's "core" business including in certain states and for certain exposures that were far riskier than investors understood and that the Company no longer would service moving forward.

DEADLINE: December 20, 2022

Aggrieved Argo investors only have until December 20, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-argo-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-december-20-2022-301692899.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© PRNewswire 2022
