Argo Investments : App 4D - Half-year report to 31 December 2021

Forper share would be $8.17 as at 31 December 2021, compared with $7.07 as at 31 December 2020.

As a long-term equity investor, Argo does not intend to dispose of its long-term investment portfolio. However, if estimated tax on unrealised portfolio gains was to be deducted, the net tangible asset backing

N t Tangible Asset Backing per share before any provision for deferred tax on the unrealised gains on the long-term investment portfolio was $9.52 as at 31 December 2021, compared with $8.01 as at 31 December 2020.

The election date for determining participation in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan

The record date for determining entitlements to the interim dividend

weighted average ex-dividend market price of the shares traded on the record date and the three business

The Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan will operate for the interim dividend. The Directors have resolved that the shares will be allotted at a 2% discount to the market price of Argo shares, which will be the volume

Directors' Report

The Directors present the ﬁnancial report of the consolidated enƟty, consisƟng of Argo Investments Limited and its controlled enƟty (Argo or Company), for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

onlyProﬁt for the half-year under review increased by 91.5% on the previous corresponding period to $129.0 million and earnings per share increased 91.4% to 17.8 cents per share. The rise in proﬁt

The Company's objecƟve is to maximise long-term returns to shareholders through a balance of capital and dividend growth. It does this by invesƟng in a diversiﬁed Australian equiƟes porƞolio which is acƟvely managed in a tax-aware manner within a low-cost structure.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

usewas primarily due to increased investment income as many companies liŌed dividend payments as a result of the economic recovery aŌer the iniƟal impact COVID-19 had on the economy.

The Directors have declared a fully franked interim dividend of 16.0 cents per share compared with 14.0 cents per share paid for the half-year to 31 December 2020. This dividend totals $116.3 million, compared with $101.2 million in the previous corresponding period and will be paid on 11 March 2022.

Net tangible asset backing per Argo share was $9.52 as at 31 December 2021, compared with $9.01 as at 30 June 2021 and $8.01 as at 31 December 2020.

During the half-year, $19.5 million of addiƟonal capital was raised for investment from the Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

The following persons were Directors during the half-year and are in oﬃce at the date of this report:

Name Period of Directorship Russell Allan Higgins AO (Chairman) Director since 1 September 2011 Jason Beddow (Managing Director) Director since 3 February 2014 Anne BernadeƩe Brennan Director since 1 September 2011 Christopher Edgar Cuﬀe AO Director since 25 August 2016 Roger Andrew Davis Director since 1 June 2012 Elizabeth Anne Lewin Director since 1 July 2018 personal Director since 1 March 2012 Joycelyn Cheryl Morton AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION For

The Auditor's Independence DeclaraƟon, as required under SecƟon 307C of the CorporaƟons Act 2001, is set out on page 3.

