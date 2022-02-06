Log in
Summary

Argo Investments : App 4D - Half-year report to 31 December 2021

02/06/2022 | 04:48pm EST
Appendix 4D

Half-year report onlyuse

personalFor

2022

Results for announcement to the market

Half -year ended 31 December 2021

Comparative figures being the half-year ended 31 December 2020

Argo Investments Limited

ABN 35 007 519 520

only

Consolidated

$A'000

Inc me from operating activities

up

88.8%

to

141,355

Profit for the half-year

up

91.5%

to

128,987

use

Dividends

Interim fully franked dividend payable 11 March 2022

16.0 cents

(previous corresponding period 14.0 cents fully franked)

The Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan will operate for the interim dividend. The Directors have resolved that the shares will be allotted at a 2% discount to the market price of Argo shares, which will be the volume

personal

weighted average ex-dividend market price of the shares traded on the record date and the three business

d ys following the record date.

The record date for determining entitlements to the interim dividend

21 February 2022

The election date for determining participation in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan

22 February 2022

Final fully franked dividend for year ended 30 June 2021 paid 17 September 2021

14.0 cents

Net Asset Backing

N t Tangible Asset Backing per share before any provision for deferred tax on the unrealised gains on the long-term investment portfolio was $9.52 as at 31 December 2021, compared with $8.01 as at 31 December 2020.

As a long-term equity investor, Argo does not intend to dispose of its long-term investment portfolio. However, if estimated tax on unrealised portfolio gains was to be deducted, the net tangible asset backing

Forper share would be $8.17 as at 31 December 2021, compared with $7.07 as at 31 December 2020.

argoinvestments.com.au |

Directors' Report

The Directors present the ﬁnancial report of the consolidated enƟty, consisƟng of Argo Investments Limited and its controlled enƟty (Argo or Company), for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

onlyProﬁt for the half-year under review increased by 91.5% on the previous corresponding period to $129.0 million and earnings per share increased 91.4% to 17.8 cents per share. The rise in proﬁt

The Company's objecƟve is to maximise long-term returns to shareholders through a balance of capital and dividend growth. It does this by invesƟng in a diversiﬁed Australian equiƟes porƞolio which is acƟvely managed in a tax-aware manner within a low-cost structure.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

usewas primarily due to increased investment income as many companies liŌed dividend payments as a result of the economic recovery aŌer the iniƟal impact COVID-19 had on the economy.

The Directors have declared a fully franked interim dividend of 16.0 cents per share compared with 14.0 cents per share paid for the half-year to 31 December 2020. This dividend totals $116.3 million, compared with $101.2 million in the previous corresponding period and will be paid on 11 March 2022.

Net tangible asset backing per Argo share was $9.52 as at 31 December 2021, compared with $9.01 as at 30 June 2021 and $8.01 as at 31 December 2020.

During the half-year, $19.5 million of addiƟonal capital was raised for investment from the Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

The following persons were Directors during the half-year and are in oﬃce at the date of this report:

Name

Period of Directorship

Russell Allan Higgins AO (Chairman)

Director since 1 September 2011

Jason Beddow (Managing Director)

Director since 3 February 2014

Anne BernadeƩe Brennan

Director since 1 September 2011

Christopher Edgar Cuﬀe AO

Director since 25 August 2016

Roger Andrew Davis

Director since 1 June 2012

Elizabeth Anne Lewin

Director since 1 July 2018

personal

Director since 1 March 2012

Joycelyn Cheryl Morton

AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION

For

The Auditor's Independence DeclaraƟon, as required under SecƟon 307C of the CorporaƟons Act 2001, is set out on page 3.

argoinvestments.com.au | 1

ROUNDING OF AMOUNTS

Australian SecuriƟes and Investments Commission CorporaƟons (Rounding in Financial/Directors' Reports) Instrument 2016/191 applies to the Company and accordingly amounts have been rounded to the nearest one thousand dollars in accordance with that Instrument, unless otherwise stated.

This report is made in accordance with a resoluƟon of the Board of Directors.

only

On behalf of the Board

use

Sydney

R.A. Higgins AO

Chairman

7 February 2022

For personal

argoinvestments.com.au | 2

For personal use only

Auditor's Independence Declaration

As lead auditor for the review of Argo Investments Limited for the half-year ended 31 December 2021, I declare that to the best of my knowledge and belief, there have been:

  1. no contraventions of the auditor independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 in relation to the review; and
  2. no contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the review.

This declaration is in respect of Argo Investments Limited and the entities it controlled during the period.

Julian McCarthy

Adelaide

Partner

7 February 2022

PricewaterhouseCoopers

PricewaterhouseCoopers, ABN 52 780 433 757

Level 11, 70 Franklin Street, ADELAIDE SA 5000, GPO Box 418, ADELAIDE SA 5001 T +61 8 8218 7000, F +61 8 8218 7999, www.pwc.com.au

Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards LegislaƟon.

argoinvestments.com.au | 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Argo Investments Limited published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 21:47:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
