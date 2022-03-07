Log in
    ARG   AU000000ARG4

ARGO INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(ARG)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 06:12:07 pm
9.48 AUD   -0.11%
05:41pARGO INVESTMENTS : Proposed issue of securities - ARG
PU
02/18ARGO INVESTMENTS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/06Argo Investments Grows Fiscal H1 Profit by 92%; Raises Interim Dividend
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Argo Investments : Proposed issue of securities - ARG

03/07/2022 | 05:41pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

ARGO INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

8/3/2022

The Proposed issue is:

An offer of securities under a securities purchase plan

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for an offer of securities under a securities purchase plan

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

ARG

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

30,000,000

+Record date

7/3/2022

Offer closing date

24/3/2022

+Issue date

31/3/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

ARGO INVESTMENTS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

007519520

1.3

ASX issuer code

ARG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

8/3/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

An offer of +securities under a +securities purchase plan

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 4 - Details of proposed offer under securities purchase plan

Part 4A - Conditions

For personal use only

4A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the offer of +securities under the +securities purchase plan issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

No

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 4B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities proposed to be issued

only

ASX +security code and description

ARG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Will the proposed issue of this

+security include an offer of

attaching +securities?

use

No

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

ARG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Maximum total number of those +securities that could be issued

if all offers under the +securities purchase plan are accepted

personal

30,000,000

Will the offer be conditional on applications for a minimum

number of +securities being received or a minimum amount

being raised (i.e. a minimum subscription condition)?

No

Will the offer be conditional on applications for a maximum

number of +securities being received or a maximum amount

being raised (i.e. a maximum subscription condition)?

No

Will individual security holders be required to accept the offer for

a minimum number or value of +securities (i.e. a minimum

acceptance condition)?

Yes

Is the minimum acceptance unit based or dollar based?

Dollar based ($)

For

Please enter the minimum acceptance value

$ 500

Will individual security holders be limited to accepting the offer

for a maximum number or value of +securities (i.e. a maximum

acceptance condition)?

Yes

Is the maximum acceptance unit based or dollar based?

Dollar based ($)

Please enter the maximum acceptance value

$ 30,000

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Describe all the applicable parcels available for this offer in number of securities or dollar value

$500; $1,000; $2,500; $5,000; $7,500; $10,000; $15,000; $20,000; $25,000; $30,000

Offer price details

only

Has the offer price been determined?

No

In what currency will the offer

be made?

AUD - Australian Dollar

How and when will the offer price be determined?

The SPP issue price will be the LOWER of $9.30 per SPP share OR the volume-weighted average price

use

of ARG shares traded on ASX over the last 5 trading days of the SPP offer (18 March to 24 March 2022

inclusive) rounded down to the nearest cent

Oversubscription & Scale back details

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

personal

The directors retain the discretion to scale back allocations if applications exceed A$200 million

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class?

Yes

Part 4C - Timetable

4C.1 Date of announcement of +security purchase plan

8/3/2022

4C.2 +Record date

For

7/3/2022

4C.3 Date on which offer documents will be made available to investors

11/3/2022

4C.4 Offer open date 11/3/2022

4C.5 Offer closing date 24/3/2022

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Argo Investments Limited published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 22:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
