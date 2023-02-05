Newmont makes $16.9 bln offer for Australia's top gold producer Newcrest

MELBOURNE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Australia's No. 1 gold
miner Newcrest Mining Ltd said it was considering a
$16.9 billion takeover offer from U.S. giant Newmont Corp
after it had rejected a previous bid, in a deal that
would leverage both miners' operations in Australia and Canada.
The all-share offer comes as Newcrest seeks a new boss, with
previous chief executive Sandeep Biswas having stepped down in
December, and as global interest rates are expected to peak this
year and turn down, improving gold price expectations.
The indicative offer price implies a premium of about 21% to
Newcrest's last closing value of A$22.45, with Newcrest
shareholders receiving 0.380 Newmont shares for every Newcrest
share. It is a 4.7% improvement from a previous 0.363 per share
offer that Newcrest rejected, the miner disclosed on Monday.
Newcrest shares surged as much as 14.4% to the highest level
since May 2022.
"The Newcrest board, together with its financial and legal
advisers, is considering the indicative proposal," the
Australian gold miner said in a filling that was a response to
media speculation over the weekend.
The previous bid had been rejected because it did not
provide enough value to shareholders, Newcrest said.
Newmont did not respond immediately to a request for
comment.
The deal would be attractive for Newmont considering
Newcrest's top class Cadia asset in Australia and its expanding
footprint in North America, said Andy Forster, senior investment
officer at Argo Investments in Sydney, which owns
Newcrest shares.
"It's probably pretty good timing. Newcrest is a bit
vulnerable at the minute with its leadership transition," he
added.
Newcrest has been expected to announce a new chief
executive this year after Biswas announced his retirement after
eight years.
Sherry Duhe, formerly chief financial officer, who joined
Newcrest in February last year, is interim chief executive while
a global internal and external search for a replacement is
underway.
Newcrest has been viewed as a target in recent years given
its middling performance, but only a handful of buyers are big
it enough to take it out, said an investment banker who was not
authorized to speak publicly about the matter.
Newmont, with a market value of $39.6 billion, is already the
world's biggest gold producer by market capitalisation and by
ounces produced. Its last major deal was the $10 billion
purchase of Goldcorp Inc in 2019.
The all-share nature of the offer meant the timing is more
likely to be linked to Newcrest's leadership vulnerability than
a big call on the gold price, but it probably also reflects a
constructive view on the precious metal, the banker added.
Risks are growing for gold to break higher, Morgan Stanley
in a note on Jan. 16, noting that its macroeconomists were now
forecasting lower rates and a weaker U.S. dollar, in tailwinds
for the metal.
Morgan Stanley is looking towards a bull case of spot gold
reaching $2,160 in the fourth quarter, up from $1,866 an
ounce.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne. Additional
reportiung by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Sameer Manekar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Jamie Freed)