300,000 Common Shares of Argo Living Soils Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 4-FEB-2024. These Common Shares will be under lockup for 919 days starting from 30-JUL-2021 to 4-FEB-2024.



Details:

Pursuant to the Escrow Agreement, among the Company, the Escrow Agent, the principals of the Company, an aggregate of 2,000,001 escrowed securities will be released, where 1/10 of the escrow securities will be release on listing date, 1/6 of the remaining escrow securities will be release 6 months after the Listing date, 1/5 of the remaining escrow securities will be release 12 months after the Listing date, 1/4 of the remaining escrow securities will be release 18 months after the Listing date, 1/3 of the remaining escrow securities will be release 24 months after the Listing date, 1/2 of the remaining escrow securities will be release 30 months after the Listing date and the remaining escrow securities will be release 36 months after the Listing date.