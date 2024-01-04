Official ARGO LIVING SOILS CORP. press release

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2024) - Argo Living Soils Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTC Pink: ARLSF) ("Argo", the "Company") is pleased to announce that Pacific Composting Inc. ("Pacific Composting") has completed the installation of Argo's worm casting operation. As previously announced, the Company's facility was originally located on Galiano Island in BC and relocated to Duncan, BC.

The joint venture is a collaboration between Argo and Pacific Composting, designed to integrate Argo's worm casting operations into Pacific Composting's existing operation and create specialty products such as worm castings that can be further used by Pacific Composting in their product lines.

The joint venture aims to establish several fundamental advantages including increasing operational efficiencies and a sharing of expertise and proprietary information. The objective being to establish an industry leading organic soil, marketed initially to the BC market.

The Company also announces that it has engaged Rain Communications Corp. ("Rain Communications") (address: Suite 820 – 1130 Pender Street West, Vancouver BC V6E 4A4; email: raincommunicationsir@gmail.com; telephone 604-306-2525) for marketing services for up to four months commencing on January 4, 2024, and that the term of the marketing services may be extended or shortened at the discretion of management depending on, amongst other things, the efficacy of the marketing services. Rain Communications will create and distribute marketing materials and brochures on behalf of the Company to be distributed by mail in Canada with the aim of increasing awareness of the Company. Rain Communications is an existing shareholder of the Company. The Company has agreed to pay Rain Communications a fee of $20,000 (plus GST). The Company will not issue any securities to Rain Communications as compensation for its marketing services.

About Pacific Composting Inc.

Pacific Composting, with operations in Duncan British Columbia, was established in November 2021 by Andrea Blum, a trained Vermiculturist specializing in vermicomposting. Pacific Composting produces and markets a variety of composts, composting worms, systems and supplies.

About Argo Living Soils Corp.

The Company specializes in producing and developing organic products, including soil amendments, living soils, biofertilizers, vermicompost and compost tea kits formulated specifically for high-value crops. The Company's vision and overall business plan are to create an established brand of organic and/or environmentally friendly products. The Company was founded in 2018, and its original production facilities were located on Galiano Island, British Columbia.

For further information please contact:

Peter Hoyle

Chief Executive Officer

Argo Living Soils Corp.

Email: peter.hoyle@shaw.ca

