ARGO Properties N : Report on the Financial Statements for 2021 10/23/2022 | 06:00am EDT

ARGO PROPERTIES N.V Amsterdam, the Netherlands Report on the Financial Statements for 2021 In thousands of EUROS ARGO PROPERTIES N.V. Report on the financial statements 2021 Contents Financial Statements Management report 3 Balance Sheet as at 31 December 2021 4 Profit and Loss Account for the period from the year 2021 5 Statment of changes in Equity 6-7 Notes to the financial statements for 2021 8-14 unaudited i ARGO PROPERTIES N.V. Report on the financial statements 2021 Financial statements unaudited 2 ARGO PROPERTIES N.V. Report on the financial statements 2021 Management report Section 2:396(7) of the Netherlands Civil Code provides an exemption with respect to the preparation and inclusion of a management report as part of the financial statements. unaudited 3 ARGO PROPERTIES N.V. Report on the financial statements 2021 Balance Sheet as (per) 31 December 2021 and 2020 December 31, 2021 2020 Euros in thousands Non-current assets: Investment in investees 308,985 197,882 Deferred taxes 73 590 309,058 198,472 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 18,917 32,194 Cash in trust 15,159 Other receivables 94 373 Financial assets - 853 34,170 33,420 Total assets 343,228 231,892 Equity Share Capital 181 151 Premium on Shares 221,012 171,076 Share based payment capital reserve 1,650 263 Legal reserve subsidiairies 110,652 55,602 Retained earnings 8,530 4,748 342,025 231,840 Current Liabilities Accounts payable 1,203 52 Total equity and liabilities 343,228 231,892 unaudited 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

