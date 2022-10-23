Advanced search
    ARGO   NL0015000D84

ARGO PROPERTIES N.V.

(ARGO)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-10-19
74.54 ILS   -0.77%
Argo Properties N : Report on the Financial Statements for 2021
ARGO Properties N.V.(TASE:ARGO) added to S&P Global BMI Index
ARGO Properties N : Report on the Financial Statements for 2021

10/23/2022 | 06:00am EDT
ARGO PROPERTIES N.V

Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Report on the

Financial Statements for 2021

In thousands of EUROS

ARGO PROPERTIES N.V.

Report on the financial statements 2021

Contents

Financial Statements

Management report

3

Balance Sheet as at 31 December 2021

4

Profit and Loss Account for the period from the year 2021

5

Statment of changes in Equity

6-7

Notes to the financial statements for 2021

8-14

unaudited

i

ARGO PROPERTIES N.V.

Report on the financial statements 2021

Financial statements

unaudited

2

ARGO PROPERTIES N.V.

Report on the financial statements 2021

Management report

Section 2:396(7) of the Netherlands Civil Code provides an exemption with respect to the preparation and inclusion of a management report as part of the financial statements.

unaudited

3

ARGO PROPERTIES N.V.

Report on the financial statements 2021

Balance Sheet as (per) 31 December 2021 and 2020

December 31,

2021

2020

Euros in

thousands

Non-current assets:

Investment in investees

308,985

197,882

Deferred taxes

73

590

309,058

198,472

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

18,917

32,194

Cash in trust

15,159

Other receivables

94

373

Financial assets

-

853

34,170

33,420

Total assets

343,228

231,892

Equity

Share Capital

181

151

Premium on Shares

221,012

171,076

Share based payment capital reserve

1,650

263

Legal reserve subsidiairies

110,652

55,602

Retained earnings

8,530

4,748

342,025

231,840

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable

1,203

52

Total equity and liabilities

343,228

231,892

unaudited

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Argo Properties NV published this content on 23 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2022 09:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 9,74 M 9,58 M 9,58 M
Net income 2020 22,7 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
Net Debt 2020 62,3 M 61,2 M 61,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 387 M 380 M 381 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 69,6%
Income Statement Evolution
