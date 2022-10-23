ARGO Properties N : Report on the Financial Statements for 2021
Report on the
Financial Statements for 2021
In thousands of EUROS
Contents
Financial Statements
Management report
3
Balance Sheet as at 31 December 2021
4
Profit and Loss Account for the period from the year 2021
5
Statment of changes in Equity
6-7
Notes to the financial statements for 2021
8-14
Financial statements
Management report
Section 2:396(7) of the Netherlands Civil Code provides an exemption with respect to the preparation and inclusion of a management report as part of the financial statements.
Balance Sheet as (per) 31 December 2021 and 2020
December 31,
2021
2020
Euros in
thousands
Non-current assets:
Investment in investees
308,985
197,882
Deferred taxes
73
590
309,058
198,472
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
18,917
32,194
Cash in trust
15,159
Other receivables
94
373
Financial assets
-
853
34,170
33,420
Total assets
343,228
231,892
Equity
Share Capital
181
151
Premium on Shares
221,012
171,076
Share based payment capital reserve
1,650
263
Legal reserve subsidiairies
110,652
55,602
Retained earnings
8,530
4,748
342,025
231,840
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
1,203
52
Total equity and liabilities
343,228
231,892
Sales 2020
9,74 M
9,58 M
9,58 M
Net income 2020
22,7 M
22,3 M
22,3 M
Net Debt 2020
62,3 M
61,2 M
61,2 M
P/E ratio 2020
-
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
387 M
380 M
381 M
EV / Sales 2019
-
EV / Sales 2020
-
Nbr of Employees
26
Free-Float
69,6%
