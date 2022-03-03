Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Argonaut Gold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AR   CA04016A1012

ARGONAUT GOLD INC.

(AR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ARGONAUT GOLD : ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF C$51.8 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT, INCLUDING FULL EXERCISE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

03/03/2022 | 10:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

Trading Symbol: TSX: AR

TORONTO, March 3, 2022/CNW/ - Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) ("Argonaut" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced "bought deal" private placement of 3,910,000 Canadian Exploration Expense ("CEE") and 15,870,000 Canadian Development Expense ("CDE") common shares in the capital of the Company that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the "Flow-Through Shares") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$51,844,300, including proceeds from the full exercise of an over-allotment option to purchase an additional 2,580,000 Flow-Through Shares (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement was conducted pursuant to the terms and conditions of an underwriting agreement entered into between the Company and a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, and including Cormark Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

The gross proceeds from the issue and sale of the Flow-Through Shares will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures", or "Canadian development expenses", as applicable, as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's directly or indirectly held projects in Ontario on or before: (i) December 31, 2023 in respect of the CEE Flow-Through Shares; and (ii) December 31, 2022 in respect of the CDE Flow-Through Shares. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the Flow-Through Shares with an effective date not later than December 31, 2022.

The Private Placement was completed in Canada pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Flow-Through Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the Private Placement.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Argonaut

Argonaut is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine in Durango, Mexico, the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA. The Company also holds the construction stage Magino project, the advanced exploration stage Cerro del Gallo project and several other exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Argonaut. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the use of proceeds of the Private Placement, tax treatment of the CDE and CEE flow through shares and timing of the renunciation of the CDE and CEE expenses. Except for statements of historical fact relating to Argonaut, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of the management of Argonaut at the date the statements are made, and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Argonaut and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking statements include risks of the mining industry, the spread of COVID-19 and the impact of government policies to ameliorate COVID-19, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, changes in market conditions, variations in ore grade or recovery rates, risks relating to international operations, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, changes in project parameters, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses and labour disputes. These factors are discussed in greater detail in Argonaut's (i) most recent Annual Information Form, and (ii) most recent Management Discussion and Analysis, which are each filed on Argonaut's SEDAR profile and provide additional general assumptions in connection with these statements. Argonaut cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base decisions on forward-looking statements should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. Argonaut believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. Although Argonaut have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Argonaut does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements concerning mineral reserve and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements to the extent they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered if the property is developed.

SOURCE Argonaut Gold Inc.

Disclaimer

Argonaut Gold Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 15:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARGONAUT GOLD INC.
10:51aARGONAUT GOLD : Announces closing of c$51.8 million "bought deal" private placement, inclu..
PU
10:11aArgonaut Gold Closes $51.8 Million Bought Deal Private Placement, Fully Exercises Overa..
MT
09:08aArgonaut gold announces closing of c$51.8 million "bought deal" private placement, inc..
AQ
03/02TRANSCRIPT : Argonaut Gold Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2022
CI
03/02ARGONAUT GOLD : Q4 webcast presentation
PU
03/01ARGONAUT GOLD BRIEF : Q4 Adjusted Net Income of US$10.2 million or Adjusted Earning Per Ba..
MT
03/01ARGONAUT GOLD BRIEF : Details Record Annual Production of 244,156 Gold Equivalent Ounces, ..
MT
03/01Argonaut Gold Announces Record Annual Production of 244,156 Gold Equivalent Ounces, Lea..
AQ
03/01Argonaut Gold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/24Argonaut Gold Announces Amended Release Date of Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2021 Oper..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARGONAUT GOLD INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 389 M - -
Net income 2022 103 M - -
Net Debt 2022 115 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,21x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 560 M 560 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 497
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart ARGONAUT GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Argonaut Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARGONAUT GOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,80 $
Average target price 2,78 $
Spread / Average Target 54,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Mordaunt Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Ponczoch Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James Edward Kofman Chairman
W. Robert Rose Vice President-Technical Services
Lowe Billingsley Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARGONAUT GOLD INC.-5.00%560
NEWMONT CORPORATION12.53%55 309
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION21.62%41 094
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-0.96%23 913
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.5.40%20 366
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED3.43%15 189