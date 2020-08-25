Argonaut Gold : August 2020 Corporate Presentation
08/25/2020 | 11:35am EDT
Diversified Intermediate Producer & Developer
In North America
Corporate Presentation
TSX:AR
August 2020
FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION
This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws concerning the proposed transaction and the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Argonaut Gold Inc. ("Argonaut" or "Argonaut Gold"). Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the pandemic virus outbreak and government, regulatory and market responses thereto; commodity price volatility; uncertainty of exploration and development; uncertainty in the estimation of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources; permitting risk; mineral and surface rights; undisclosed risks and liabilities relating to the Alio business combination; risks that the anticipated benefits of the Alio business combination will not be realized or fully realized; statements with respect to estimated production and mine life of the various mineral projects of Argonaut; the benefits of the development potential of the properties of Argonaut; the future price of gold, copper, and silver; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production; costs of production; success of exploration activities; and currency exchange rate fluctuations. Except for statements of historical fact relating to Argonaut, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Argonaut and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.
Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking statements include changes in market conditions; the scope, duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the scope, duration and impact of regulatory responses to the pandemic on the employees, business and operations of Argonaut and the broader market; variations in ore grade or recovery rates; risks relating to international operations; fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates; the ability to realize synergies of recent M&A activity; possible exposure to undisclosed risks of liabilities arising in relation to recent transactions; changes in project parameters; the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated. Although Argonaut has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward- looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Argonaut undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements concerning mineral reserve and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements to the extent they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered if the property is developed. Comparative market information is as of a date prior to the date of this document.
References to dollars or "$" are to U.S. dollars unless specified otherwise.
2
North American Focused Intermediate Producer
FLORIDA CANYON Mine
Nevada, USA
ARGONAUT
Reno Office
LA COLORADA Mine
Sonora, Mexico
PRODUCING MINE
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
MAGINO
Ontario, Canada
EL CASTILLO COMPLEX
Durango, Mexico
EL CASTILLO Mine
SAN AGUSTIN Mine
CERRO DEL GALLO
Guanajuato, Mexico
ANA PAULA
Guerrero, Mexico
3
Argonaut's Vision & Strategy
Transitioning our production and cost profile:
High-Cost Producer
150k - 200k oz
per year
Low Cost Intermediate Producer
300k - 500k oz
per year
SUSTAINABLE GROWTH & REPLACEMENT
of ounces
Generating cash flow
Favourable gold price
De-risking our
to finance growth
environment
development
project pipeline
4
Executing Our Strategy - Our 3-Phase Approach
HARVEST
REPLACE
GROWTH
HARVEST cash from existing operations
Significant free cash flow as capital comes down and production rises
§
REPLACE short mine
§
GROWTH through
life operations
the development
§
Florida Canyon
project pipeline
provides immediate
§
All development stage
growth and then
assets provide much
replaces El Castillo
longer mine life and
significantly lower
operating costs
5
Phase 1 - HARVEST CASH
Not sexy assets, but they make MONEY!
El Castillo Complex
El Castillo
San Agustin
La Colorada
Florida Canyon
M&I 36.4 Mt at 0.35 g/t Au for 409k Contained Au oz.1
P&P 19.5 Mt at 0.38 g/t Au for 241K Contained Au oz.1
Mine life: 2022
Potential to extend life: Low
M&I 72.1 Mt at 0.27 g/t Au for 638k Contained Au oz.1
P&P 44.3 Mt @ 0.29 g/t Au for 418K Contained Au oz.1
Mine life: 2025+
Potential to extend life: Medium
M&I 30.9 Mt at 0.65 g/t Au for 555k Contained Au oz.1
P&P 19.8 Mt at 0.59 g/t Au for 375K Contained Au oz.1
Mine life: 2024+
Potential to extend life: Medium
Indicated 137.0 Mt at 0.38 g/t Au for 1.67M Contained Au oz.1
Probable 74.5 Mt at 0.43 g/t Au for 1.02M Contained Au oz.1
Mine life: 2030+
Potential to extend life: High
$29M of FCF in H1 2020
Second Half 2020 FCF2 Sensitivity to Gold Price ($M)
$1,700
$1,800
$1,900
$2,000
$2,100
33 - 58
41 - 68
49 - 79
57 - 89
65 - 99
Please refer to Mineral Resource disclosure on slide 26 for full details.
Please refer to section on slide 27 entitled "Non-IFRS Measures" for a discussion of these Non-IFRS Measures.
6
Phase 2 - REPLACE
Acquired Florida Canyon to Replace Ounces
Florida Canyon Today
Exploration Upside
Average annual production of approximately 77,000 gold ounces over 9.5 years
Average cash cost of per gold ounce sold1 of $880
Average all-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold1 of $1,040
Production to date:
Florida Canyon - ~2M ounces
Standard Mine - ~600k ounces
Connection in pit = low hanging fruit
Investment in additional drilling
Transitional and sulphide ores potential
Land package of over 11,800 hectares
Please refer to section on slide 27 entitled "Non-IFRS Measures" for a discussion of these Non-IFRS Measures.
7
Phase 3 - GROWTH
Production1
(GEOs/year)
Cash Cost2
(per oz.)
AISC2
(per oz.)
LOM (years)
Capital ($M)
THE DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE
Magino4
Cerro del Gallo3
Ana Paula5
Ontario, Canada
Guanajuato, Mexico
Guerrero, Mexico
M+I 144.0 Mt @ 0.91 g/t, 4.2M oz Au6
M+I 201.9 Mt @ 0.44 g/t, 2.86M oz Au6
M+I 20.9Mt @ 2.17 g/t, 1.26M oz. Au6
P+P 59.0 Mt @ 1.13 g/t, 2.1 Moz Au6
P+P 91.8 Mt @ 0.56 g/t, 1.64 Moz Au6
P+P 13.4Mt @ 2.36 g/t, 1.02M oz. Au6
Feasibility, Permitting
Pre-Feasibility
Pre-Feasibility
Open Pit, Mill
Open Pit, Heap Leach
Open Pit, Mill
Current Operations
2019A
187k
126k
77k
116k
Adjusted $923
$669
$597
$489
Adjusted $1,181
$711
$667
$524
17
15
7.5
$321
$134
$137
Lower cost, longer
Increased production &
life assets
lower operating cost
= next tier producer
Superior Leverage to Gold Combined NPV5% of >$1.5B at $1,900 gold3,4,5
GEOs are based on a conversion ratio of 75:1 for silver to gold ounce for 2019.
Please refer to section on slide 27 entitled "Non-IFRS Measures" for a discussion of these Non-IFRS Measures.
Based on the assumptions and parameters of the Cerro del Gallo Pre-Feasibility Study results announced on December 18, 2019. 4 Based on the assumptions and parameters as set forth in the Magino Feasibility Study dated December 21, 2017. 5 Based on the assumptions and parameters as set forth in the Ana Paula NI 43-101 Technical Report dated May 16, 2017. 6 Please refer to slide 26 for Mineral Resource Notes and Disclosure. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves.
8
Magino - Feasibility Study Economic Results
Parameters
Unit
Base Case 10k tpd
30k tpd
Au Price
US $/oz.
1,250
1,250
Exchange Price
US:CDN
0.78
0.78
Production
Mine Life (start of commercial production)
Years
17
11
Au Payable
LOM k oz.
1,964
2,960
Avg k oz/yr
115.7
269.1
Life-of-mine Net Sales Revenue (after royalties)
US$M
2,443
3,686
Operating Costs
LOM $USM
1,313
1,967
US$/t milled
22.27
17.63
Capital Costs
Pre-Production
US$M
293
561
Sustaining & Closure
US$M
84
167
Subtotal
US$M
377
727
Contingency
US$M
28
49
Total Capital Costs
US$M
405
776
Operating Cash Flow
US$M
1,142
1,733
Cash Cost
US$M/oz
669
664
All-in Sustaining Cost
US$M/oz
711
721
Economic Results
After-Tax Free Cash Flow
US$M
540
701
Avg US$M/yr
32
64
Discount Rate
%
5
5
Pre-Tax NPV5%
US$M
408
588
Pre-Tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR)
%
22.6
23.2
Pre-Tax Payback
Yrs
3.8
4.3
After-Tax NPV5%
US$M
288
399
After-Tax IRR
%
19.5
18.9
After-Tax Payback
Yrs
3.9
4.4
In Pit 2.1M oz.
In Pit 3.2M oz.
10ktpd base case leverage to gold price at $1,500 Au:
NPV 5% = $519M
(0.76 CAD:US FX)
9
Path to Financing - Magino Coming Into Focus
Initial capital of $321M1
Does not include any cash flow from 2021 onward. At $1,900 Gold and 0.75 FX rate:
§
After-tax LOM FCF - $1.4B1
§
After-tax IRR - 46%1
§
After-tax NPV5% - $890M1
§
After-tax payback - 1.8 years1
Based on the assumptions and parameters as set forth in the Magino Feasibility Study dated December 21, 2017.
10
Conceptual Magino Project Timeline
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Fixed Bid Price
Finalize Debt Financing
Closure Plan filed
Project Construction
First Gold
Commissioning and
Ramp Up
Magino Drill Results
CONTINUOUS
Expansion Studies
Underground Resource
Expansion Studies including underground
11
Magino - Expanding on Goudreau Deformation District
ALAMOS
MAGINO
WESDOME
Other mines and projects in the district are showing a grade increase at depth
12
Potential to Add Mineral Resources and Reserves - Magino
ALAMOS GOLD
WESDOME
MAGINO
ISLAND GOLD
EAGLE RIVER
High-Grade Potential
At Depth
§
Previous exploration = above 300m
§
Current depth = 1,500m
§
Current depth = 1,600m
§
M&I Resources: 4.197 Moz
§
P&P Reserves: 1.215 Moz
§
P&P Reserves: 0.550 Moz
P&P Reserves: 2.137 Moz
Over 37,000 metres drilled targeting high-grade potential at depth and regional targets
13
Potential to Add Mineral Resources and Reserves - Magino
MAGINO PROPERTY
ALAMOS GOLD'S
Lower
ISLAND GOLD MINE
grade
at surface
CENTRAL
GRADE
ELBOW
INCREASING
Current program testing down to 1,000m
Higher
grade at
depth
14
Phase 2 Drilling Update
15
Phase Two Magino Drill Program Shows Promising Continuity Between
High-Grade Intercepts in the Elbow Zone
16
Phase Two Magino Drill Program Shows Promising Continuity Between
High-Grade Intercepts in the Elbow Zone
17
Phase Two Magino Drill Program Shows Promising Continuity Between
High-Grade Intercepts in the Elbow Zone
18
Potential to add Mineral Resources and Reserves - Magino
Exploration Targets
19
Cerro del Gallo - Low-Cost, Heap Leach Project
Current Status: Permitting
Pre-Feasibility Highlights
An increase to Argonaut's Mineral Reserves by 48% and Measured and Indicated gold Mineral Resources (inclusive of Mineral Reserves) by 36%
Low-costasset, with estimated Cash Costs1 of $597 /Au oz. and AISC1 of $677/Au oz.
After-taxNPV 5% $175M @ $1,350 Au
After-taxIRR 20.0%
Leverage to gold price at $1,500 Au:
NPV 5% = $241M (19.3:1 MXN:US FX)
Please refer to section on slide 27 entitled "Non-IFRS Measures" for a discussion of these Non-IFRS Measures.
20
Ana Paula - Exploration Upside
ANA PAULA
ELG COMPLEX
TOREX GOLD
LOS FILOS
EQUINOX
1.2 Moz In-Pit Resource
In-pit M&I Resource 18 Mt @ 2.06 g/t Au 1.2 Mozs
Large skarn-breccia system
1.2 Mozs Au in-pit M&I Resource1
Higher grade breccia pipes running 5+ g/t Au
Underground potential is high
needs further drilling
District potential with 4 - 5 target areas identified
Based on the assumptions and parameters as set forth in the Ana Paula NI 43-101 Technical Report dated May 16, 2017.
21
Recent and Upcoming Milestones
Q2
Q3
Q4
Focus on reduction of unit costs at
CONTINUOUS
operations
Close Alio merger
Ramp-up mining, crushing and stacking
operations
Complete leach pad construction
Magino drill results
CONTINUOUS
Magino Schedule 2 permit
Completed Equity Raise
Magino Ausenco Fixed Price Bid
Finalize Magino Debt Financing
Magino Closure Plan Filing
Cerro del Gallo permit submittal
Cerro del Gallo permit decision
22
Precious Metals Producers Comparison
P/NAV
2.0
1.75x
1.76x
1.5
0.90x
0.98x
1.01x
1.01x
1.01x
1.03x
1.20x
AVG.
1.0
1.1x
0.61x
0.64x
0.5
0.0
AR
PG
SMT
DPM
VGCX
TGZ
SSRM
GSS
WDO
FVI
ASR
40.0
2020E P/CF
15.84x
16.43x
25.30x
20.0
4.99x
5.30x
6.17x
6.46x
6.86x
7.32x
8.12x
AVG.
0.0
5.75x
PG
AR
DPM
ASR
GSS
SMT
TGZ
SSRM
VG CX
WDO
-20.0
FVI
(39.53)x
-40.0
-60.0
2020E EV/EBITDA
74.58x
80.0
60.0
40.0
14.66x
17.18x
AVG.
20.0
12.17x
0.0
2.70x
4.10x
4.12x
4.21x
4.58x
6.30x
6.93x
13.8x
AR
DPM
SMT
GSS
SSRM
ASR
TGZ
PG
WDO
FVI
VG CX
SOURCE: FactSet Analyst Consensus at August 13, 2020
23
Our Focus
MAXIMIZE
DE-RISK
cost efficiencies and
development projects
profitability
BUILD
TRANSFORMATION
balance sheet
strategy
3-Phase Approach for Transformation Strategy
HARVEST
REPLACE
GROWTH
24
TSX:AR
Diversified Intermediate Producer and Developer in North America
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Dan Symons
/ArgonautGoldInc
@Argonaut_Gold
Vice President, Investor Relations
@ArgonautGoldInc
Argonaut Gold Inc.
company/Argonaut-Gold-Inc
First Canadian Place 100 King St. West, Suite 5700 Toronto, ON M5X 1C7
T: 416-915-3107
Argonaut Gold Inc.
Email: dan.symons@argonautgold.com
www.ArgonautGold.com
25
Mineral Resource Notes and Disclosures
Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources have been estimated as at December 31, 2019 in accordance with NI 43-101 as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Mineral Resources are presented inclusive of Mineral Reserves. Numbers may not sum due to rounding.
The Mineral Reserves for El Castillo and San Agustin, which together form the El Castillo Complex, are based on updated models, mine plans and topography, including depletion through mining activities and changes to recovery and cost assumptions as of December 31, 2019. El Castillo used a gold price of $1,450 per ounce; San Agustin used a gold price of $1,350 per ounce and silver price of $16.75 per ounce. Cut-off grades for El Castillo range from 0.10 g/t Au to 0.71 g/t Au depending on ore type; cutoff grades at San Agustin range from 0.11 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEQ") to 0.25 g/t AuEQ depending on ore type.
The Mineral Reserves for La Colorada are based on updated models, mine plans and topography as well as updated recoveries and cost assumptions as of December 31, 2019. La Colorada used a gold price of $1,350 per ounce and a silver price of $16.75 per ounce. Cut-off grade for La Colorada was 0.13 g/t AuEQ.
The Mineral Reserves for Cerro del Gallo were taken from the Cerro del Gallo Technical Report. The Mineral Reserves were estimated at a gold price of $1,200 per ounce and a silver price of $14.50 per ounce. The Mineral Reserves used a gold cutoff grade of between 0.30 g/t AuEQ and 0.39 g/t AuEQ depending on ore type.
The Mineral Reserves for Magino were taken from the Magino Technical Report. The Mineral Reserves were estimated at a gold price of $1,200 per ounce. The Mineral Reserves used a gold cutoff grade of 0.41 g/t.
The M&I Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources for El Castillo and San Agustin, which together form the El Castillo Complex, were based on pit cones using $1,600 per ounce gold and $19.75 per ounce silver. Cut-off grades range from 0.08 g/t Au to 0.62 g/t Au for El Castillo and 0.11 to 0.25 g/t AuEQ for San Agustin, depending on ore type.
The M&I Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources for La Colorada were based on pit cones using $1,600 per ounce gold and $19.75 per ounce silver. Cut-off grade was 0.10 g/t AuEQ.
The M&I Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources for the Cerro del Gallo Project were taken from the Cerro del Gallo Technical Report. The Mineral Resources were estimated at a gold price of $1,600 per ounce and a silver price of $20.00 per ounce. Cut-off grades range from 0.25
g/t AuEQ to 0.30 g/t AuEQ depending on ore type.
The M&I Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources for the San Antonio Project were taken from the San Antonio Technical Report. The Mineral Resources were estimated at a gold price of $1,500 per ounce using a cutoff grade of 0.11 g/t Au for oxide and transition and 0.15 g/t Au for sulphide.
The M&I Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources for the Magino Project were taken from the Magino Technical Report. The Mineral Resources were estimated at a gold price of $1,300 per ounce. The Mineral Resources used a gold cutoff of 0.25 g/t.
The Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources for Florida Canyon were taken from the technical report entitled " Technical Report Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Florida Canyon Gold Mine Pershing County Nevada" effective date of June 1, 2020.
The Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources for the Ana Paula Project were taken from the technical report entitled "Ana Paula Project NI 43-101 Preliminary Feasibility Study, Guerrero, Mexico" dated May 16, 2017.
26
Notes and Disclosures
Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine,
which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA. Advanced exploration projects include the Magino project in Ontario, Canada, the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico and the Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico. The
Company holds several other exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.
QUALIFIED PERSON
Technical information included in this presentation was supervised and approved by Brian Arkell, Argonaut Gold's Vice President of Exploration, and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. ("NI43-101").
NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101
Brian Arkell, Argonaut Gold's Vice-President of Exploration and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information in this
presentation as it relates to Argonaut. This presentation contains information regarding mineral resources that are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.
CAUTIONARY NOTE TO U.S. INVESTORS CONCERNING ESTIMATES OF MEASURED, INDICATED AND INFERRED RESOURCES
This presentation uses the terms "Measured", "Indicated" and "Inferred" Resources as defined in accordance with NI 43-101. United States readers are advised that while
such terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities laws, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission does not recognize them. Under United States standards, mineralization may not be classified as a "reserve" unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally
produced or extracted at the time the reserve calculation is made. United States readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into reserves. In addition, "Inferred Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. United States readers are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an Inferred Resource exists, or is economically or legally mineable.
NON-IFRS MEASURES
The Company has included certain non-IFRS measures including "Cash cost per gold ounce sold", "All-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold", "Adjusted net income", "Adjusted earnings per share - basic", "Net cash" and "Free Cash Flow" in this press release to supplement its financial statements which are presented in accordance
with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Cash cost per gold ounce sold is equal to production costs less silver sales divided by gold ounces sold. All-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold is equal to production costs less silver sales plus general and administrative, exploration, accretion and other expenses and sustaining
capital expenditures divided by gold ounces sold. Adjusted net income is equal to net income less foreign exchange impacts on deferred income taxes, foreign exchange (gains) losses, non-cash impairment write down (reversal) of work-in-process inventory, unrealized (gains) losses on commodity derivatives and care and maintenance expenses. Adjusted earnings per share - basic is equal to adjusted net income divided by the basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding. Net cash
is calculated as the sum of the cash and cash equivalents balance net of debt as at the statement of financial position date. Free cash flow is equal to the change in the Company's net cash (cash and cash equivalents less debt), excluding cash increases related to equity financings. The Company believes that these measures provide
investors with an alternative view to evaluate the performance of the Company. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS. Therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.
Please see the management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for full disclosure on non-IFRS measures.
This presentation should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and associated MD&A, for the same period, which are available from the Company's website, www.argonautgold.com, in the "Investors" section under "Financial Filings", and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
27
Consolidated Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves(1)
Tonnes
Au Grade
Contained Au
Ag Grade
Contained Ag
Cu tonnes
Project
Category
Ounces
Ounces
Cu %
(millions)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(000s)
(000s)
(000s)
Mineral Reserves
Proven & Probable
El Castillo
Proven
1.1
0.60
21
El Castillo
Probable
18.4
0.37
220
San Agustin
Probable
44.3
0.29
418
12.3
17,536
El Castillo Complex
Proven & Probable
63.8
0.32
659
12.3
17,536
La Colorada
Proven & Probable
19.8
0.59
375
8.8
5,572
Cerro del Gallo
Proven
70.4
0.59
1,326
13.7
31,088
0.10
67,691
Cerro del Gallo
Probable
21.3
0.46
313
11.7
8,012
0.08
17,821
Cerro del Gallo
Proven & Probable
91.8
0.56
1,638
13.3
39,100
0.09
85,782
Ana Paula
Proven
6.5
2.62
550
5.3
1,115
Ana Paula
Probable
6.9
2.12
471
5.1
1,139
Ana Paula
Proven & Probable
13.4
2.36
1,021
5.2
2,254
Florida Canyon
Probable
74.5
0.41
1,019
Florida Canyon
Proven & Probable
74.5
0.41
1,019
Magino
Proven
24.2
1.03
804
Magino
Probable
34.7
1.19
1,332
Magino
Proven & Probable
58.9
0.56
2,136
Consolidated Mineral Reserves
Proven & Probable
322.3
0.66
6,848
N/A
64,462
N/A
85,782
Mineral Resources
Measured & Indicated ("M&I")
El Castillo
M&I
36.4
0.35
409
San Agustin
Indicated
72.1
0.27
638
10.4
24,106
El Castillo Complex
M&I
108.5
0.30
1,047
10.4
24,106
La Colorada
Indicated
30.9
0.56
555
8.4
8,334
Cerro del Gallo
M&I
201.9
0.44
2,864
12.2
79,103
0.09
187,100
San Antonio
M&I
65.0
0.86
1,735
Ana Paula
M&I
21.0
2.17
1,462
4.8
3,269
Florida Canyon
Indicated
137.0
0.38
1,667
Magino
M&I
144.0
0.91
4,197
Consolidated Mineral Resources
Measured & Indicated
708.3
0.59
13,527
N/A
114,812
N/A
187,100
Measured and indicated Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves
Mineral Resources
Inferred
El Castillo
Inferred
0.7
0.35
8
San Agustin
Inferred
3.8
0.29
36
12.1
833
El Castillo Complex
Inferred
4.6
0.30
44
12.1
833
La Colorada
Inferred
4.3
0.65
90
11.1
1,541
Cerro del Gallo
Inferred
5.1
0.43
71
11.9
1,947
0.06
1
San Antonio
Inferred
6.2
0.34
67
Ana Paula
Inferred
0.9
1.84
51
5.3
149
Florida Canyon
Inferred
24.7
0.34
276
Magino
Inferred
33.2
0.83
886
Consolidated Mineral Resources
Inferred
79.0
0.58
1,485
N/A
4,470
1 Please refer to Notes and Disclosures slide for Mineral Resource Notes and Disclosure.
28
Capitalization Summary
Exchange / Symbol
TSX:AR
Share Price (1)
C$2.90
Shares Outstanding (2)
289.6M
FD Shares Outstanding (2)
295.5M
Market Capitalization (1)
C$839M
52 Week High / Low (1)
C$3.42 / C$0.76
Cash Balance (3)
US$155M
Debt (4)
US$7M
At August 13, 2020
At June 30, 2020 plus shares issued for July 2020 Alio Gold transaction and July 2020 equity financing 3 At June 30, 2020 plus net proceeds from July 2020 equity financing 4 At June 30, 2020
29
Strong Board, Management & Technical
Board of Directors
James E. Kofman, Chairman
Vice Chairman, Cormark Securities
Work experience at UBS Securities, Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt
Peter C. Dougherty
Work experience at Meridian Gold, FMC
Ian Atkinson
Director of Kinross Gold, Globex Mining and Wolden Resources
Work experience at Centerra, Hecla, Battle Mountain, Hemlo, Noranda
Stephen Lang
Work experience at Centerra, Stillwater Mining, Barrick, Rio Algom and Kinross/Amax
Christopher R. Lattanzi
Director of Teranga Gold, Spanish Mountain Gold
Work experience at Micon
Peter Mordaunt
Work experience at Barrick/Camflo, Kennecott Copper, Muscocho, Stingray Copper, Corner Bay Silver
Dale Peniuk
Director of Lundin Mining, Capstone Mining
Work experience at KPMG
Paula Rogers
Work experience at Castle Peak Mining, Goldcorp, Wheaton River and Finning International
Audra Walsh
CEO of MATSA (Minas de Aguas Tenidas SA), Director of Calibre Mining
Work experience at Sierra Metals, Minersa SA, Barrick, Newmont
Strong Management & Technical Team
Peter C. Dougherty, President & CEO
Work experience at Meridian Gold, FMC
David A. Ponczoch, CFO
Work experience at Twin Metals Minnesota, Yamana Gold, Meridian Gold
Daniel A. Symons, Vice President, Investor Relations
Work experience at Romarco Minerals, Renmark Financial
Brian Arkell, Vice President, Exploration
Work experience at Caza Gold Corp., Rio Novo Gold Inc. and Newmont Mining Co.
W. Robert Rose, Vice President of Technical Services
Work experience at Andina Minerals, Kappes, Cassiday & Associates
30
2020 Guidance
2020 FCF1 Sensitivity to Gold Price
$1,500
$1,600
$1,700
$1,800
$1,900
40 - 62
51 - 75
62 - 87
70 - 97
78 - 108
2020 GEO2 Production Guidance (in 000s)
Mine
Q1 Actual
Q2 Actual
H2 Estimate
Full Year 2020
Estimate
El Castillo
15
9
21 - 26
45
- 50
San Agustin
14
14
34 - 40
62
- 68
La Colorada
13
8
32 - 34
53
- 55
Florida Canyon*
11
13
26 - 33
50
- 57
Consolidated*
53
44
113 - 133
210
- 230
*Florida Canyon production during Q1 2020 and Q2 2020 was under Alio Gold Inc. prior to the closing of the merger between Alio Gold Inc. and Argonaut on July 1, 2020. 2020 GEO production guidance estimates the combined production for the two companies for the full year 2020.
2020 Cost and Capital Guidance
El Castillo
La Colorada
Florida
Magino, Cerro
Consolidated
del Gallo, Ana
Complex
Canyon
Paula & Other
GEO
In 000s
107 - 118
53 - 55
50 - 57
210 - 230
Production
Cash Costs2
$ per/oz
850 - 950
850 - 950
1,150 - 1,250
925 - 1,025
Au
Capital
$M
12 - 13
10 - 11
25 - 30
17 - 18*
64 - 72
AISC2
$ per/oz
1,225 - 1,350
Au
Please refer to section on slide 24 entitled "Non-IFRS Measures" for a discussion of these Non-IFRS Measures.
GEOs are based on a conversion ratio of 80:1 for silver to gold. The silver to gold conversion ratio is based on the three-year trailing average silver to gold ratio.
31
