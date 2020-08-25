Argonaut Gold : August 2020 Corporate Presentation 0 08/25/2020 | 11:35am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Diversified Intermediate Producer & Developer In North America Corporate Presentation TSX:AR August 2020 FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws concerning the proposed transaction and the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Argonaut Gold Inc. ("Argonaut" or "Argonaut Gold"). Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the pandemic virus outbreak and government, regulatory and market responses thereto; commodity price volatility; uncertainty of exploration and development; uncertainty in the estimation of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources; permitting risk; mineral and surface rights; undisclosed risks and liabilities relating to the Alio business combination; risks that the anticipated benefits of the Alio business combination will not be realized or fully realized; statements with respect to estimated production and mine life of the various mineral projects of Argonaut; the benefits of the development potential of the properties of Argonaut; the future price of gold, copper, and silver; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production; costs of production; success of exploration activities; and currency exchange rate fluctuations. Except for statements of historical fact relating to Argonaut, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Argonaut and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking statements include changes in market conditions; the scope, duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the scope, duration and impact of regulatory responses to the pandemic on the employees, business and operations of Argonaut and the broader market; variations in ore grade or recovery rates; risks relating to international operations; fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates; the ability to realize synergies of recent M&A activity; possible exposure to undisclosed risks of liabilities arising in relation to recent transactions; changes in project parameters; the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated. Although Argonaut has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward- looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Argonaut undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements concerning mineral reserve and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements to the extent they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered if the property is developed. Comparative market information is as of a date prior to the date of this document. References to dollars or "$" are to U.S. dollars unless specified otherwise. TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 2 North American Focused Intermediate Producer FLORIDA CANYON Mine Nevada, USA ARGONAUT Reno Office LA COLORADA Mine Sonora, Mexico PRODUCING MINE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT MAGINO Ontario, Canada EL CASTILLO COMPLEX Durango, Mexico EL CASTILLO Mine SAN AGUSTIN Mine CERRO DEL GALLO Guanajuato, Mexico ANA PAULA Guerrero, Mexico TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 3 Argonaut's Vision & Strategy Transitioning our production and cost profile: High-Cost Producer 150k - 200k oz per year Low Cost Intermediate Producer 300k - 500k oz per year SUSTAINABLE GROWTH & REPLACEMENT of ounces Generating cash flow Favourable gold price De-risking our to finance growth environment development project pipeline TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 4 Executing Our Strategy - Our 3-Phase Approach HARVEST REPLACE GROWTH HARVEST cash from existing operations

cash from existing operations Significant free cash flow as capital comes down and production rises § REPLACE short mine § GROWTH through life operations the development § Florida Canyon project pipeline provides immediate § All development stage growth and then assets provide much replaces El Castillo longer mine life and significantly lower operating costs TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 5 Phase 1 - HARVEST CASH Not sexy assets, but they make MONEY! El Castillo Complex El Castillo San Agustin La Colorada Florida Canyon M&I 36.4 Mt at 0.35 g/t Au for 409k Contained Au oz.1 P&P 19.5 Mt at 0.38 g/t Au for 241K Contained Au oz.1 Mine life: 2022 Potential to extend life: Low M&I 72.1 Mt at 0.27 g/t Au for 638k Contained Au oz.1 P&P 44.3 Mt @ 0.29 g/t Au for 418K Contained Au oz.1 Mine life: 2025+ Potential to extend life: Medium M&I 30.9 Mt at 0.65 g/t Au for 555k Contained Au oz.1 P&P 19.8 Mt at 0.59 g/t Au for 375K Contained Au oz.1 Mine life: 2024+ Potential to extend life: Medium Indicated 137.0 Mt at 0.38 g/t Au for 1.67M Contained Au oz.1 Probable 74.5 Mt at 0.43 g/t Au for 1.02M Contained Au oz.1 Mine life: 2030+ Potential to extend life: High $29M of FCF in H1 2020 Second Half 2020 FCF2 Sensitivity to Gold Price ($M) $1,700 $1,800 $1,900 $2,000 $2,100 33 - 58 41 - 68 49 - 79 57 - 89 65 - 99 Please refer to Mineral Resource disclosure on slide 26 for full details. Please refer to section on slide 27 entitled "Non-IFRS Measures" for a discussion of these Non-IFRS Measures. TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 6 Phase 2 - REPLACE Acquired Florida Canyon to Replace Ounces Florida Canyon Today Exploration Upside Average annual production of approximately 77,000 gold ounces over 9.5 years

Average cash cost of per gold ounce sold 1 of $880

of $880 Average all-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold 1 of $1,040 Production to date:

Florida Canyon - ~2M ounces Standard Mine - ~600k ounces

Connection in pit = low hanging fruit

Investment in additional drilling

Transitional and sulphide ores potential

Land package of over 11,800 hectares Please refer to section on slide 27 entitled "Non-IFRS Measures" for a discussion of these Non-IFRS Measures. TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 7 Phase 3 - GROWTH Production1 (GEOs/year) Cash Cost2 (per oz.) AISC2 (per oz.) LOM (years) Capital ($M) THE DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE Magino4 Cerro del Gallo3 Ana Paula5 Ontario, Canada Guanajuato, Mexico Guerrero, Mexico M+I 144.0 Mt @ 0.91 g/t, 4.2M oz Au6 M+I 201.9 Mt @ 0.44 g/t, 2.86M oz Au6 M+I 20.9Mt @ 2.17 g/t, 1.26M oz. Au6 P+P 59.0 Mt @ 1.13 g/t, 2.1 Moz Au6 P+P 91.8 Mt @ 0.56 g/t, 1.64 Moz Au6 P+P 13.4Mt @ 2.36 g/t, 1.02M oz. Au6 Feasibility, Permitting Pre-Feasibility Pre-Feasibility Open Pit, Mill Open Pit, Heap Leach Open Pit, Mill Current Operations 2019A 187k 126k 77k 116k Adjusted $923 $669 $597 $489 Adjusted $1,181 $711 $667 $524 17 15 7.5 $321 $134 $137 Lower cost, longer Increased production & life assets lower operating cost = next tier producer Superior Leverage to Gold Combined NPV5% of >$1.5B at $1,900 gold3,4,5 GEOs are based on a conversion ratio of 75:1 for silver to gold ounce for 2019. Please refer to section on slide 27 entitled "Non-IFRS Measures" for a discussion of these Non-IFRS Measures. Based on the assumptions and parameters of the Cerro del Gallo Pre-Feasibility Study results announced on December 18, 2019.

4 Based on the assumptions and parameters as set forth in the Magino Feasibility Study dated December 21, 2017.

5 Based on the assumptions and parameters as set forth in the Ana Paula NI 43-101 Technical Report dated May 16, 2017. 6 Please refer to slide 26 for Mineral Resource Notes and Disclosure. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves. TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 8 Magino - Feasibility Study Economic Results Parameters Unit Base Case 10k tpd 30k tpd Au Price US $/oz. 1,250 1,250 Exchange Price US:CDN 0.78 0.78 Production Mine Life (start of commercial production) Years 17 11 Au Payable LOM k oz. 1,964 2,960 Avg k oz/yr 115.7 269.1 Life-of-mine Net Sales Revenue (after royalties) US$M 2,443 3,686 Operating Costs LOM $USM 1,313 1,967 US$/t milled 22.27 17.63 Capital Costs Pre-Production US$M 293 561 Sustaining & Closure US$M 84 167 Subtotal US$M 377 727 Contingency US$M 28 49 Total Capital Costs US$M 405 776 Operating Cash Flow US$M 1,142 1,733 Cash Cost US$M/oz 669 664 All-in Sustaining Cost US$M/oz 711 721 Economic Results After-Tax Free Cash Flow US$M 540 701 Avg US$M/yr 32 64 Discount Rate % 5 5 Pre-Tax NPV5% US$M 408 588 Pre-Tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR) % 22.6 23.2 Pre-Tax Payback Yrs 3.8 4.3 After-Tax NPV5% US$M 288 399 After-Tax IRR % 19.5 18.9 After-Tax Payback Yrs 3.9 4.4 In Pit 2.1M oz. In Pit 3.2M oz. 10ktpd base case leverage to gold price at $1,500 Au: NPV 5% = $519M (0.76 CAD:US FX) TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 9 Path to Financing - Magino Coming Into Focus Initial capital of $321M1 Does not include any cash flow from 2021 onward. At $1,900 Gold and 0.75 FX rate: § After-tax LOM FCF - $1.4B1 § After-tax IRR - 46%1 § After-tax NPV5% - $890M1 § After-tax payback - 1.8 years1 Based on the assumptions and parameters as set forth in the Magino Feasibility Study dated December 21, 2017. TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 10 Conceptual Magino Project Timeline 2020 2021 2022 2023 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fixed Bid Price Finalize Debt Financing Closure Plan filed Project Construction First Gold Commissioning and Ramp Up Magino Drill Results CONTINUOUS Expansion Studies Underground Resource Expansion Studies including underground TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 11 Magino - Expanding on Goudreau Deformation District ALAMOS MAGINO WESDOME Other mines and projects in the district are showing a grade increase at depth TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 12 Potential to Add Mineral Resources and Reserves - Magino ALAMOS GOLD WESDOME MAGINO ISLAND GOLD EAGLE RIVER High-Grade Potential At Depth § Previous exploration = above 300m § Current depth = 1,500m § Current depth = 1,600m § M&I Resources: 4.197 Moz § P&P Reserves: 1.215 Moz § P&P Reserves: 0.550 Moz P&P Reserves: 2.137 Moz Over 37,000 metres drilled targeting high-grade potential at depth and regional targets TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 13 Potential to Add Mineral Resources and Reserves - Magino MAGINO PROPERTY ALAMOS GOLD'S Lower ISLAND GOLD MINE grade at surface CENTRAL GRADE ELBOW INCREASING Current program testing down to 1,000m Higher grade at depth TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 14 Phase 2 Drilling Update TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 15 Phase Two Magino Drill Program Shows Promising Continuity Between High-Grade Intercepts in the Elbow Zone TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 16 Phase Two Magino Drill Program Shows Promising Continuity Between High-Grade Intercepts in the Elbow Zone TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 17 Phase Two Magino Drill Program Shows Promising Continuity Between High-Grade Intercepts in the Elbow Zone TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 18 Potential to add Mineral Resources and Reserves - Magino Exploration Targets TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 19 Cerro del Gallo - Low-Cost, Heap Leach Project Current Status: Permitting Pre-Feasibility Highlights An increase to Argonaut's Mineral Reserves by 48% and Measured and Indicated gold Mineral Resources (inclusive of Mineral Reserves) by 36%

Low-cost asset, with estimated Cash Costs 1 of $597 /Au oz. and AISC 1 of $677/Au oz.

asset, with estimated Cash Costs of $597 /Au oz. and AISC of $677/Au oz. After-tax NPV 5% $175M @ $1,350 Au

NPV 5% $175M @ $1,350 Au After-tax IRR 20.0% Leverage to gold price at $1,500 Au: NPV 5% = $241M (19.3:1 MXN:US FX) Please refer to section on slide 27 entitled "Non-IFRS Measures" for a discussion of these Non-IFRS Measures. TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 20 Ana Paula - Exploration Upside ANA PAULA ELG COMPLEX TOREX GOLD LOS FILOS EQUINOX 1.2 Moz In-Pit Resource In-pit M&I Resource 18 Mt @ 2.06 g/t Au 1.2 Mozs Large skarn-breccia system

skarn-breccia system 1.2 Mozs Au in-pit M&I Resource 1

in-pit M&I Resource Higher grade breccia pipes running 5+ g/t Au

Underground potential is high

needs further drilling

District potential with 4 - 5 target areas identified Breccia Pipe - Deep Potential Higher Grade Underground Potential Recent drilling supports UG Opportunities Based on the assumptions and parameters as set forth in the Ana Paula NI 43-101 Technical Report dated May 16, 2017. TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 21 Recent and Upcoming Milestones Q2 Q3 Q4 Focus on reduction of unit costs at CONTINUOUS operations Close Alio merger Ramp-up mining, crushing and stacking operations Complete leach pad construction Magino drill results CONTINUOUS Magino Schedule 2 permit Completed Equity Raise Magino Ausenco Fixed Price Bid Finalize Magino Debt Financing Magino Closure Plan Filing Cerro del Gallo permit submittal Cerro del Gallo permit decision TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 22 Precious Metals Producers Comparison P/NAV 2.0 1.75x 1.76x 1.5 0.90x 0.98x 1.01x 1.01x 1.01x 1.03x 1.20x AVG. 1.0 1.1x 0.61x 0.64x 0.5 0.0 AR PG SMT DPM VGCX TGZ SSRM GSS WDO FVI ASR 40.0 2020E P/CF 15.84x 16.43x 25.30x 20.0 4.99x 5.30x 6.17x 6.46x 6.86x 7.32x 8.12x AVG. 0.0 5.75x PG AR DPM ASR GSS SMT TGZ SSRM VG CX WDO -20.0 FVI (39.53)x -40.0 -60.0 2020E EV/EBITDA 74.58x 80.0 60.0 40.0 14.66x 17.18x AVG. 20.0 12.17x 0.0 2.70x 4.10x 4.12x 4.21x 4.58x 6.30x 6.93x 13.8x AR DPM SMT GSS SSRM ASR TGZ PG WDO FVI VG CX SOURCE: FactSet Analyst Consensus at August 13, 2020 TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 23 Our Focus MAXIMIZE DE-RISK cost efficiencies and development projects profitability BUILD TRANSFORMATION balance sheet strategy 3-Phase Approach for Transformation Strategy HARVEST REPLACE GROWTH TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 24 TSX:AR Diversified Intermediate Producer and Developer in North America ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Dan Symons /ArgonautGoldInc @Argonaut_Gold Vice President, Investor Relations @ArgonautGoldInc Argonaut Gold Inc. company/Argonaut-Gold-Inc First Canadian Place 100 King St. West, Suite 5700 Toronto, ON M5X 1C7 T: 416-915-3107 Argonaut Gold Inc. Email: dan.symons@argonautgold.com www.ArgonautGold.com TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 25 Mineral Resource Notes and Disclosures Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources have been estimated as at December 31, 2019 in accordance with NI 43-101 as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Mineral Resources are presented inclusive of Mineral Reserves. Numbers may not sum due to rounding. The Mineral Reserves for El Castillo and San Agustin, which together form the El Castillo Complex, are based on updated models, mine plans and topography, including depletion through mining activities and changes to recovery and cost assumptions as of December 31, 2019. El Castillo used a gold price of $1,450 per ounce; San Agustin used a gold price of $1,350 per ounce and silver price of $16.75 per ounce. Cut-off grades for El Castillo range from 0.10 g/t Au to 0.71 g/t Au depending on ore type; cutoff grades at San Agustin range from 0.11 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEQ") to 0.25 g/t AuEQ depending on ore type. The Mineral Reserves for La Colorada are based on updated models, mine plans and topography as well as updated recoveries and cost assumptions as of December 31, 2019. La Colorada used a gold price of $1,350 per ounce and a silver price of $16.75 per ounce. Cut-off grade for La Colorada was 0.13 g/t AuEQ. The Mineral Reserves for Cerro del Gallo were taken from the Cerro del Gallo Technical Report. The Mineral Reserves were estimated at a gold price of $1,200 per ounce and a silver price of $14.50 per ounce. The Mineral Reserves used a gold cutoff grade of between 0.30 g/t AuEQ and 0.39 g/t AuEQ depending on ore type. The Mineral Reserves for Magino were taken from the Magino Technical Report. The Mineral Reserves were estimated at a gold price of $1,200 per ounce. The Mineral Reserves used a gold cutoff grade of 0.41 g/t. The M&I Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources for El Castillo and San Agustin, which together form the El Castillo Complex, were based on pit cones using $1,600 per ounce gold and $19.75 per ounce silver. Cut-off grades range from 0.08 g/t Au to 0.62 g/t Au for El Castillo and 0.11 to 0.25 g/t AuEQ for San Agustin, depending on ore type. The M&I Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources for La Colorada were based on pit cones using $1,600 per ounce gold and $19.75 per ounce silver. Cut-off grade was 0.10 g/t AuEQ. The M&I Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources for the Cerro del Gallo Project were taken from the Cerro del Gallo Technical Report. The Mineral Resources were estimated at a gold price of $1,600 per ounce and a silver price of $20.00 per ounce. Cut-off grades range from 0.25 g/t AuEQ to 0.30 g/t AuEQ depending on ore type. The M&I Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources for the San Antonio Project were taken from the San Antonio Technical Report. The Mineral Resources were estimated at a gold price of $1,500 per ounce using a cutoff grade of 0.11 g/t Au for oxide and transition and 0.15 g/t Au for sulphide. The M&I Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources for the Magino Project were taken from the Magino Technical Report. The Mineral Resources were estimated at a gold price of $1,300 per ounce. The Mineral Resources used a gold cutoff of 0.25 g/t. The Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources for Florida Canyon were taken from the technical report entitled " Technical Report Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Florida Canyon Gold Mine Pershing County Nevada" effective date of June 1, 2020. The Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources for the Ana Paula Project were taken from the technical report entitled "Ana Paula Project NI 43-101 Preliminary Feasibility Study, Guerrero, Mexico" dated May 16, 2017. TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 26 Notes and Disclosures Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA. Advanced exploration projects include the Magino project in Ontario, Canada, the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico and the Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico. The Company holds several other exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America. QUALIFIED PERSON Technical information included in this presentation was supervised and approved by Brian Arkell, Argonaut Gold's Vice President of Exploration, and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. ("NI 43-101"). NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 Brian Arkell, Argonaut Gold's Vice-President of Exploration and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information in this presentation as it relates to Argonaut. This presentation contains information regarding mineral resources that are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. CAUTIONARY NOTE TO U.S. INVESTORS CONCERNING ESTIMATES OF MEASURED, INDICATED AND INFERRED RESOURCES This presentation uses the terms "Measured", "Indicated" and "Inferred" Resources as defined in accordance with NI 43-101. United States readers are advised that while such terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities laws, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission does not recognize them. Under United States standards, mineralization may not be classified as a "reserve" unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve calculation is made. United States readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into reserves. In addition, "Inferred Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. United States readers are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an Inferred Resource exists, or is economically or legally mineable. NON-IFRS MEASURES The Company has included certain non-IFRS measures including "Cash cost per gold ounce sold", "All-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold", "Adjusted net income", "Adjusted earnings per share - basic", "Net cash" and "Free Cash Flow" in this press release to supplement its financial statements which are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Cash cost per gold ounce sold is equal to production costs less silver sales divided by gold ounces sold. All-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold is equal to production costs less silver sales plus general and administrative, exploration, accretion and other expenses and sustaining capital expenditures divided by gold ounces sold. Adjusted net income is equal to net income less foreign exchange impacts on deferred income taxes, foreign exchange (gains) losses, non-cash impairment write down (reversal) of work-in-process inventory, unrealized (gains) losses on commodity derivatives and care and maintenance expenses. Adjusted earnings per share - basic is equal to adjusted net income divided by the basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding. Net cash is calculated as the sum of the cash and cash equivalents balance net of debt as at the statement of financial position date. Free cash flow is equal to the change in the Company's net cash (cash and cash equivalents less debt), excluding cash increases related to equity financings. The Company believes that these measures provide investors with an alternative view to evaluate the performance of the Company. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS. Therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Please see the management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for full disclosure on non-IFRS measures. This presentation should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and associated MD&A, for the same period, which are available from the Company's website, www.argonautgold.com, in the "Investors" section under "Financial Filings", and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 27 Consolidated Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves(1) Tonnes Au Grade Contained Au Ag Grade Contained Ag Cu tonnes Project Category Ounces Ounces Cu % (millions) (g/t) (g/t) (000s) (000s) (000s) Mineral Reserves Proven & Probable El Castillo Proven 1.1 0.60 21 El Castillo Probable 18.4 0.37 220 San Agustin Probable 44.3 0.29 418 12.3 17,536 El Castillo Complex Proven & Probable 63.8 0.32 659 12.3 17,536 La Colorada Proven & Probable 19.8 0.59 375 8.8 5,572 Cerro del Gallo Proven 70.4 0.59 1,326 13.7 31,088 0.10 67,691 Cerro del Gallo Probable 21.3 0.46 313 11.7 8,012 0.08 17,821 Cerro del Gallo Proven & Probable 91.8 0.56 1,638 13.3 39,100 0.09 85,782 Ana Paula Proven 6.5 2.62 550 5.3 1,115 Ana Paula Probable 6.9 2.12 471 5.1 1,139 Ana Paula Proven & Probable 13.4 2.36 1,021 5.2 2,254 Florida Canyon Probable 74.5 0.41 1,019 Florida Canyon Proven & Probable 74.5 0.41 1,019 Magino Proven 24.2 1.03 804 Magino Probable 34.7 1.19 1,332 Magino Proven & Probable 58.9 0.56 2,136 Consolidated Mineral Reserves Proven & Probable 322.3 0.66 6,848 N/A 64,462 N/A 85,782 Mineral Resources Measured & Indicated ("M&I") El Castillo M&I 36.4 0.35 409 San Agustin Indicated 72.1 0.27 638 10.4 24,106 El Castillo Complex M&I 108.5 0.30 1,047 10.4 24,106 La Colorada Indicated 30.9 0.56 555 8.4 8,334 Cerro del Gallo M&I 201.9 0.44 2,864 12.2 79,103 0.09 187,100 San Antonio M&I 65.0 0.86 1,735 Ana Paula M&I 21.0 2.17 1,462 4.8 3,269 Florida Canyon Indicated 137.0 0.38 1,667 Magino M&I 144.0 0.91 4,197 Consolidated Mineral Resources Measured & Indicated 708.3 0.59 13,527 N/A 114,812 N/A 187,100 Measured and indicated Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves Mineral Resources Inferred El Castillo Inferred 0.7 0.35 8 San Agustin Inferred 3.8 0.29 36 12.1 833 El Castillo Complex Inferred 4.6 0.30 44 12.1 833 La Colorada Inferred 4.3 0.65 90 11.1 1,541 Cerro del Gallo Inferred 5.1 0.43 71 11.9 1,947 0.06 1 San Antonio Inferred 6.2 0.34 67 Ana Paula Inferred 0.9 1.84 51 5.3 149 Florida Canyon Inferred 24.7 0.34 276 Magino Inferred 33.2 0.83 886 Consolidated Mineral Resources Inferred 79.0 0.58 1,485 N/A 4,470 1 Please refer to Notes and Disclosures slide for Mineral Resource Notes and Disclosure. 28 TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD Capitalization Summary Exchange / Symbol TSX:AR Share Price (1) C$2.90 Shares Outstanding (2) 289.6M FD Shares Outstanding (2) 295.5M Market Capitalization (1) C$839M 52 Week High / Low (1) C$3.42 / C$0.76 Cash Balance (3) US$155M Debt (4) US$7M At August 13, 2020 At June 30, 2020 plus shares issued for July 2020 Alio Gold transaction and July 2020 equity financing

3 At June 30, 2020 plus net proceeds from July 2020 equity financing 4 At June 30, 2020 TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 29 Strong Board, Management & Technical Board of Directors James E. Kofman, Chairman Vice Chairman, Cormark Securities Work experience at UBS Securities, Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt Peter C. Dougherty Work experience at Meridian Gold, FMC Ian Atkinson Director of Kinross Gold, Globex Mining and Wolden Resources Work experience at Centerra, Hecla, Battle Mountain, Hemlo, Noranda Stephen Lang Work experience at Centerra, Stillwater Mining, Barrick, Rio Algom and Kinross/Amax Christopher R. Lattanzi Director of Teranga Gold, Spanish Mountain Gold Work experience at Micon Peter Mordaunt Work experience at Barrick/Camflo, Kennecott Copper, Muscocho, Stingray Copper, Corner Bay Silver Dale Peniuk Director of Lundin Mining, Capstone Mining Work experience at KPMG Paula Rogers Work experience at Castle Peak Mining, Goldcorp, Wheaton River and Finning International Audra Walsh CEO of MATSA (Minas de Aguas Tenidas SA), Director of Calibre Mining Work experience at Sierra Metals, Minersa SA, Barrick, Newmont Strong Management & Technical Team Peter C. Dougherty, President & CEO Work experience at Meridian Gold, FMC David A. Ponczoch, CFO Work experience at Twin Metals Minnesota, Yamana Gold, Meridian Gold Daniel A. Symons, Vice President, Investor Relations Work experience at Romarco Minerals, Renmark Financial Brian Arkell, Vice President, Exploration Work experience at Caza Gold Corp., Rio Novo Gold Inc. and Newmont Mining Co. W. Robert Rose, Vice President of Technical Services Work experience at Andina Minerals, Kappes, Cassiday & Associates TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 30 2020 Guidance 2020 FCF1 Sensitivity to Gold Price $1,500 $1,600 $1,700 $1,800 $1,900 40 - 62 51 - 75 62 - 87 70 - 97 78 - 108 2020 GEO2 Production Guidance (in 000s) Mine Q1 Actual Q2 Actual H2 Estimate Full Year 2020 Estimate El Castillo 15 9 21 - 26 45 - 50 San Agustin 14 14 34 - 40 62 - 68 La Colorada 13 8 32 - 34 53 - 55 Florida Canyon* 11 13 26 - 33 50 - 57 Consolidated* 53 44 113 - 133 210 - 230 *Florida Canyon production during Q1 2020 and Q2 2020 was under Alio Gold Inc. prior to the closing of the merger between Alio Gold Inc. and Argonaut on July 1, 2020. 2020 GEO production guidance estimates the combined production for the two companies for the full year 2020. 2020 Cost and Capital Guidance El Castillo La Colorada Florida Magino, Cerro Consolidated del Gallo, Ana Complex Canyon Paula & Other GEO In 000s 107 - 118 53 - 55 50 - 57 210 - 230 Production Cash Costs2 $ per/oz 850 - 950 850 - 950 1,150 - 1,250 925 - 1,025 Au Capital $M 12 - 13 10 - 11 25 - 30 17 - 18* 64 - 72 AISC2 $ per/oz 1,225 - 1,350 Au Please refer to section on slide 24 entitled "Non-IFRS Measures" for a discussion of these Non-IFRS Measures. GEOs are based on a conversion ratio of 80:1 for silver to gold. The silver to gold conversion ratio is based on the three-year trailing average silver to gold ratio. TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 31 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Argonaut Gold Inc. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 15:34:03 UTC 0 All news about ARGONAUT GOLD INC. 11:40a ARGONAUT GOLD : July 2020 Corporate Presentation PU 11:35a ARGONAUT GOLD : August 2020 Corporate Presentation PU 11:35a ARGONAUT GOLD : Q2 webcast presentation PU 11:25a ARGONAUT GOLD : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results, I.. PU 11:25a ARGONAUT GOLD : Drills High-Grade Intercept of 6.0 Metres at 8.31 g/t at Magino;.. PU 08/12 MAGNA GOLD : To acquire los muertos silver project AQ 08/11 ARGONAUT GOLD : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results, I.. AQ 07/29 ARGONAUT GOLD : Drills High-Grade Intercept of 6.0 Metres at 8.31 gt at Magino AQ 07/28 ARGONAUT GOLD : Drills High-Grade Intercept of 6.0 Metres at 8.31 g/t at Magino;.. AQ 07/23 ARGONAUT GOLD : Announces Closing of C$126.5 Million Bought Deal Financing AQ