Argonaut Gold : August 2020 Corporate Presentation

08/25/2020 | 11:35am EDT

Diversified Intermediate Producer & Developer

In North America

Corporate Presentation

TSX:AR

August 2020

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws concerning the proposed transaction and the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Argonaut Gold Inc. ("Argonaut" or "Argonaut Gold"). Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the pandemic virus outbreak and government, regulatory and market responses thereto; commodity price volatility; uncertainty of exploration and development; uncertainty in the estimation of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources; permitting risk; mineral and surface rights; undisclosed risks and liabilities relating to the Alio business combination; risks that the anticipated benefits of the Alio business combination will not be realized or fully realized; statements with respect to estimated production and mine life of the various mineral projects of Argonaut; the benefits of the development potential of the properties of Argonaut; the future price of gold, copper, and silver; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production; costs of production; success of exploration activities; and currency exchange rate fluctuations. Except for statements of historical fact relating to Argonaut, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Argonaut and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking statements include changes in market conditions; the scope, duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the scope, duration and impact of regulatory responses to the pandemic on the employees, business and operations of Argonaut and the broader market; variations in ore grade or recovery rates; risks relating to international operations; fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates; the ability to realize synergies of recent M&A activity; possible exposure to undisclosed risks of liabilities arising in relation to recent transactions; changes in project parameters; the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated. Although Argonaut has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward- looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Argonaut undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements concerning mineral reserve and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements to the extent they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered if the property is developed. Comparative market information is as of a date prior to the date of this document.

References to dollars or "$" are to U.S. dollars unless specified otherwise.

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

2

North American Focused Intermediate Producer

FLORIDA CANYON Mine

Nevada, USA

ARGONAUT

Reno Office

LA COLORADA Mine

Sonora, Mexico

PRODUCING MINE

DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

MAGINO

Ontario, Canada

EL CASTILLO COMPLEX

Durango, Mexico

EL CASTILLO Mine

SAN AGUSTIN Mine

CERRO DEL GALLO

Guanajuato, Mexico

ANA PAULA

Guerrero, Mexico

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

3

Argonaut's Vision & Strategy

Transitioning our production and cost profile:

High-Cost Producer

150k - 200k oz

per year

Low Cost Intermediate Producer

300k - 500k oz

per year

SUSTAINABLE GROWTH & REPLACEMENT

of ounces

Generating cash flow

Favourable gold price

De-risking our

to finance growth

environment

development

project pipeline

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

4

Executing Our Strategy - Our 3-Phase Approach

HARVEST

REPLACE

GROWTH

  • HARVEST cash from existing operations
  • Significant free cash flow as capital comes down and production rises

§

REPLACE short mine

§

GROWTH through

life operations

the development

§

Florida Canyon

project pipeline

provides immediate

§

All development stage

growth and then

assets provide much

replaces El Castillo

longer mine life and

significantly lower

operating costs

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

5

Phase 1 - HARVEST CASH

Not sexy assets, but they make MONEY!

El Castillo Complex

El Castillo

San Agustin

La Colorada

Florida Canyon

M&I 36.4 Mt at 0.35 g/t Au for 409k Contained Au oz.1

P&P 19.5 Mt at 0.38 g/t Au for 241K Contained Au oz.1

Mine life: 2022

Potential to extend life: Low

M&I 72.1 Mt at 0.27 g/t Au for 638k Contained Au oz.1

P&P 44.3 Mt @ 0.29 g/t Au for 418K Contained Au oz.1

Mine life: 2025+

Potential to extend life: Medium

M&I 30.9 Mt at 0.65 g/t Au for 555k Contained Au oz.1

P&P 19.8 Mt at 0.59 g/t Au for 375K Contained Au oz.1

Mine life: 2024+

Potential to extend life: Medium

Indicated 137.0 Mt at 0.38 g/t Au for 1.67M Contained Au oz.1

Probable 74.5 Mt at 0.43 g/t Au for 1.02M Contained Au oz.1

Mine life: 2030+

Potential to extend life: High

$29M of FCF in H1 2020

Second Half 2020 FCF2 Sensitivity to Gold Price ($M)

$1,700

$1,800

$1,900

$2,000

$2,100

33 - 58

41 - 68

49 - 79

57 - 89

65 - 99

  • Please refer to Mineral Resource disclosure on slide 26 for full details.
  • Please refer to section on slide 27 entitled "Non-IFRS Measures" for a discussion of these Non-IFRS Measures.

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

6

Phase 2 - REPLACE

Acquired Florida Canyon to Replace Ounces

Florida Canyon Today

Exploration Upside

  • Average annual production of approximately 77,000 gold ounces over 9.5 years
  • Average cash cost of per gold ounce sold1 of $880
  • Average all-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold1 of $1,040
  • Production to date:
    • Florida Canyon - ~2M ounces
    • Standard Mine - ~600k ounces
  • Connection in pit = low hanging fruit
    • Investment in additional drilling
  • Transitional and sulphide ores potential
  • Land package of over 11,800 hectares
  • Please refer to section on slide 27 entitled "Non-IFRS Measures" for a discussion of these Non-IFRS Measures.

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

7

Phase 3 - GROWTH

Production1

(GEOs/year)

Cash Cost2

(per oz.)

AISC2

(per oz.)

LOM (years)

Capital ($M)

THE DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE

Magino4

Cerro del Gallo3

Ana Paula5

Ontario, Canada

Guanajuato, Mexico

Guerrero, Mexico

M+I 144.0 Mt @ 0.91 g/t, 4.2M oz Au6

M+I 201.9 Mt @ 0.44 g/t, 2.86M oz Au6

M+I 20.9Mt @ 2.17 g/t, 1.26M oz. Au6

P+P 59.0 Mt @ 1.13 g/t, 2.1 Moz Au6

P+P 91.8 Mt @ 0.56 g/t, 1.64 Moz Au6

P+P 13.4Mt @ 2.36 g/t, 1.02M oz. Au6

Feasibility, Permitting

Pre-Feasibility

Pre-Feasibility

Open Pit, Mill

Open Pit, Heap Leach

Open Pit, Mill

Current Operations

2019A

187k

126k

77k

116k

Adjusted $923

$669

$597

$489

Adjusted $1,181

$711

$667

$524

17

15

7.5

$321

$134

$137

Lower cost, longer

Increased production &

life assets

lower operating cost

= next tier producer

Superior Leverage to Gold Combined NPV5% of >$1.5B at $1,900 gold3,4,5

  • GEOs are based on a conversion ratio of 75:1 for silver to gold ounce for 2019.
  • Please refer to section on slide 27 entitled "Non-IFRS Measures" for a discussion of these Non-IFRS Measures.
  • Based on the assumptions and parameters of the Cerro del Gallo Pre-Feasibility Study results announced on December 18, 2019.
    4 Based on the assumptions and parameters as set forth in the Magino Feasibility Study dated December 21, 2017.
    5 Based on the assumptions and parameters as set forth in the Ana Paula NI 43-101 Technical Report dated May 16, 2017. 6 Please refer to slide 26 for Mineral Resource Notes and Disclosure. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves.

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

8

Magino - Feasibility Study Economic Results

Parameters

Unit

Base Case 10k tpd

30k tpd

Au Price

US $/oz.

1,250

1,250

Exchange Price

US:CDN

0.78

0.78

Production

Mine Life (start of commercial production)

Years

17

11

Au Payable

LOM k oz.

1,964

2,960

Avg k oz/yr

115.7

269.1

Life-of-mine Net Sales Revenue (after royalties)

US$M

2,443

3,686

Operating Costs

LOM $USM

1,313

1,967

US$/t milled

22.27

17.63

Capital Costs

Pre-Production

US$M

293

561

Sustaining & Closure

US$M

84

167

Subtotal

US$M

377

727

Contingency

US$M

28

49

Total Capital Costs

US$M

405

776

Operating Cash Flow

US$M

1,142

1,733

Cash Cost

US$M/oz

669

664

All-in Sustaining Cost

US$M/oz

711

721

Economic Results

After-Tax Free Cash Flow

US$M

540

701

Avg US$M/yr

32

64

Discount Rate

%

5

5

Pre-Tax NPV5%

US$M

408

588

Pre-Tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR)

%

22.6

23.2

Pre-Tax Payback

Yrs

3.8

4.3

After-Tax NPV5%

US$M

288

399

After-Tax IRR

%

19.5

18.9

After-Tax Payback

Yrs

3.9

4.4

In Pit 2.1M oz.

In Pit 3.2M oz.

10ktpd base case leverage to gold price at $1,500 Au:

NPV 5% = $519M

(0.76 CAD:US FX)

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

9

Path to Financing - Magino Coming Into Focus

Initial capital of $321M1

Does not include any cash flow from 2021 onward. At $1,900 Gold and 0.75 FX rate:

§

After-tax LOM FCF - $1.4B1

§

After-tax IRR - 46%1

§

After-tax NPV5% - $890M1

§

After-tax payback - 1.8 years1

  • Based on the assumptions and parameters as set forth in the Magino Feasibility Study dated December 21, 2017.

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

10

Conceptual Magino Project Timeline

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Fixed Bid Price

Finalize Debt Financing

Closure Plan filed

Project Construction

First Gold

Commissioning and

Ramp Up

Magino Drill Results

CONTINUOUS

Expansion Studies

Underground Resource

Expansion Studies including underground

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

11

Magino - Expanding on Goudreau Deformation District

ALAMOS

MAGINO

WESDOME

Other mines and projects in the district are showing a grade increase at depth

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

12

Potential to Add Mineral Resources and Reserves - Magino

ALAMOS GOLD

WESDOME

MAGINO

ISLAND GOLD

EAGLE RIVER

High-Grade Potential

At Depth

§

Previous exploration = above 300m

§

Current depth = 1,500m

§

Current depth = 1,600m

§

M&I Resources: 4.197 Moz

§

P&P Reserves: 1.215 Moz

§

P&P Reserves: 0.550 Moz

  • P&P Reserves: 2.137 Moz

Over 37,000 metres drilled targeting high-grade potential at depth and regional targets

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

13

Potential to Add Mineral Resources and Reserves - Magino

MAGINO PROPERTY

ALAMOS GOLD'S

Lower

ISLAND GOLD MINE

grade

at surface

CENTRAL

GRADE

ELBOW

INCREASING

Current program testing down to 1,000m

Higher

grade at

depth

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

14

Phase 2 Drilling Update

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

15

Phase Two Magino Drill Program Shows Promising Continuity Between

High-Grade Intercepts in the Elbow Zone

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

16

Phase Two Magino Drill Program Shows Promising Continuity Between

High-Grade Intercepts in the Elbow Zone

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

17

Phase Two Magino Drill Program Shows Promising Continuity Between

High-Grade Intercepts in the Elbow Zone

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

18

Potential to add Mineral Resources and Reserves - Magino

Exploration Targets

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

19

Cerro del Gallo - Low-Cost, Heap Leach Project

Current Status: Permitting

Pre-Feasibility Highlights

  • An increase to Argonaut's Mineral Reserves by 48% and Measured and Indicated gold Mineral Resources (inclusive of Mineral Reserves) by 36%
  • Low-costasset, with estimated Cash Costs1 of $597 /Au oz. and AISC1 of $677/Au oz.
  • After-taxNPV 5% $175M @ $1,350 Au
  • After-taxIRR 20.0%

Leverage to gold price at $1,500 Au:

NPV 5% = $241M (19.3:1 MXN:US FX)

  • Please refer to section on slide 27 entitled "Non-IFRS Measures" for a discussion of these Non-IFRS Measures.

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

20

Ana Paula - Exploration Upside

ANA PAULA

ELG COMPLEX

TOREX GOLD

LOS FILOS

EQUINOX

1.2 Moz In-Pit Resource

In-pit M&I Resource 18 Mt @ 2.06 g/t Au 1.2 Mozs

  • Large skarn-breccia system
  • 1.2 Mozs Au in-pit M&I Resource1
  • Higher grade breccia pipes running 5+ g/t Au
  • Underground potential is high
    • needs further drilling
  • District potential with 4 - 5 target areas identified

Breccia Pipe - Deep Potential

Higher Grade Underground Potential Recent drilling supports

UG Opportunities

  • Based on the assumptions and parameters as set forth in the Ana Paula NI 43-101 Technical Report dated May 16, 2017.

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

21

Recent and Upcoming Milestones

Q2

Q3

Q4

Focus on reduction of unit costs at

CONTINUOUS

operations

Close Alio merger

Ramp-up mining, crushing and stacking

operations

Complete leach pad construction

Magino drill results

CONTINUOUS

Magino Schedule 2 permit

Completed Equity Raise

Magino Ausenco Fixed Price Bid

Finalize Magino Debt Financing

Magino Closure Plan Filing

Cerro del Gallo permit submittal

Cerro del Gallo permit decision

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

22

Precious Metals Producers Comparison

P/NAV

2.0

1.75x

1.76x

1.5

0.90x

0.98x

1.01x

1.01x

1.01x

1.03x

1.20x

AVG.

1.0

1.1x

0.61x

0.64x

0.5

0.0

AR

PG

SMT

DPM

VGCX

TGZ

SSRM

GSS

WDO

FVI

ASR

40.0

2020E P/CF

15.84x

16.43x

25.30x

20.0

4.99x

5.30x

6.17x

6.46x

6.86x

7.32x

8.12x

AVG.

0.0

5.75x

PG

AR

DPM

ASR

GSS

SMT

TGZ

SSRM

VG CX

WDO

-20.0

FVI

(39.53)x

-40.0

-60.0

2020E EV/EBITDA

74.58x

80.0

60.0

40.0

14.66x

17.18x

AVG.

20.0

12.17x

0.0

2.70x

4.10x

4.12x

4.21x

4.58x

6.30x

6.93x

13.8x

AR

DPM

SMT

GSS

SSRM

ASR

TGZ

PG

WDO

FVI

VG CX

SOURCE: FactSet Analyst Consensus at August 13, 2020

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

23

Our Focus

MAXIMIZE

DE-RISK

cost efficiencies and

development projects

profitability

BUILD

TRANSFORMATION

balance sheet

strategy

3-Phase Approach for Transformation Strategy

HARVEST

REPLACE

GROWTH

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

24

TSX:AR

Diversified Intermediate Producer and Developer in North America

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Dan Symons

/ArgonautGoldInc

@Argonaut_Gold

Vice President, Investor Relations

@ArgonautGoldInc

Argonaut Gold Inc.

company/Argonaut-Gold-Inc

First Canadian Place 100 King St. West, Suite 5700 Toronto, ON M5X 1C7

T: 416-915-3107

Argonaut Gold Inc.

Email: dan.symons@argonautgold.com

www.ArgonautGold.com

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

25

Mineral Resource Notes and Disclosures

Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources have been estimated as at December 31, 2019 in accordance with NI 43-101 as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Mineral Resources are presented inclusive of Mineral Reserves. Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

The Mineral Reserves for El Castillo and San Agustin, which together form the El Castillo Complex, are based on updated models, mine plans and topography, including depletion through mining activities and changes to recovery and cost assumptions as of December 31, 2019. El Castillo used a gold price of $1,450 per ounce; San Agustin used a gold price of $1,350 per ounce and silver price of $16.75 per ounce. Cut-off grades for El Castillo range from 0.10 g/t Au to 0.71 g/t Au depending on ore type; cutoff grades at San Agustin range from 0.11 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEQ") to 0.25 g/t AuEQ depending on ore type.

The Mineral Reserves for La Colorada are based on updated models, mine plans and topography as well as updated recoveries and cost assumptions as of December 31, 2019. La Colorada used a gold price of $1,350 per ounce and a silver price of $16.75 per ounce. Cut-off grade for La Colorada was 0.13 g/t AuEQ.

The Mineral Reserves for Cerro del Gallo were taken from the Cerro del Gallo Technical Report. The Mineral Reserves were estimated at a gold price of $1,200 per ounce and a silver price of $14.50 per ounce. The Mineral Reserves used a gold cutoff grade of between 0.30 g/t AuEQ and 0.39 g/t AuEQ depending on ore type.

The Mineral Reserves for Magino were taken from the Magino Technical Report. The Mineral Reserves were estimated at a gold price of $1,200 per ounce. The Mineral Reserves used a gold cutoff grade of 0.41 g/t.

The M&I Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources for El Castillo and San Agustin, which together form the El Castillo Complex, were based on pit cones using $1,600 per ounce gold and $19.75 per ounce silver. Cut-off grades range from 0.08 g/t Au to 0.62 g/t Au for El Castillo and 0.11 to 0.25 g/t AuEQ for San Agustin, depending on ore type.

The M&I Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources for La Colorada were based on pit cones using $1,600 per ounce gold and $19.75 per ounce silver. Cut-off grade was 0.10 g/t AuEQ.

The M&I Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources for the Cerro del Gallo Project were taken from the Cerro del Gallo Technical Report. The Mineral Resources were estimated at a gold price of $1,600 per ounce and a silver price of $20.00 per ounce. Cut-off grades range from 0.25

g/t AuEQ to 0.30 g/t AuEQ depending on ore type.

The M&I Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources for the San Antonio Project were taken from the San Antonio Technical Report. The Mineral Resources were estimated at a gold price of $1,500 per ounce using a cutoff grade of 0.11 g/t Au for oxide and transition and 0.15 g/t Au for sulphide.

The M&I Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources for the Magino Project were taken from the Magino Technical Report. The Mineral Resources were estimated at a gold price of $1,300 per ounce. The Mineral Resources used a gold cutoff of 0.25 g/t.

The Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources for Florida Canyon were taken from the technical report entitled " Technical Report Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Florida Canyon Gold Mine Pershing County Nevada" effective date of June 1, 2020.

The Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources for the Ana Paula Project were taken from the technical report entitled "Ana Paula Project NI 43-101 Preliminary Feasibility Study, Guerrero, Mexico" dated May 16, 2017.

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

26

Notes and Disclosures

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine,

which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA. Advanced exploration projects include the Magino project in Ontario, Canada, the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico and the Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico. The

Company holds several other exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Technical information included in this presentation was supervised and approved by Brian Arkell, Argonaut Gold's Vice President of Exploration, and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. ("NI 43-101").

NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101

Brian Arkell, Argonaut Gold's Vice-President of Exploration and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information in this

presentation as it relates to Argonaut. This presentation contains information regarding mineral resources that are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

CAUTIONARY NOTE TO U.S. INVESTORS CONCERNING ESTIMATES OF MEASURED, INDICATED AND INFERRED RESOURCES

This presentation uses the terms "Measured", "Indicated" and "Inferred" Resources as defined in accordance with NI 43-101. United States readers are advised that while

such terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities laws, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission does not recognize them. Under United States standards, mineralization may not be classified as a "reserve" unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally

produced or extracted at the time the reserve calculation is made. United States readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into reserves. In addition, "Inferred Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. United States readers are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an Inferred Resource exists, or is economically or legally mineable.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

The Company has included certain non-IFRS measures including "Cash cost per gold ounce sold", "All-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold", "Adjusted net income", "Adjusted earnings per share - basic", "Net cash" and "Free Cash Flow" in this press release to supplement its financial statements which are presented in accordance

with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Cash cost per gold ounce sold is equal to production costs less silver sales divided by gold ounces sold. All-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold is equal to production costs less silver sales plus general and administrative, exploration, accretion and other expenses and sustaining

capital expenditures divided by gold ounces sold. Adjusted net income is equal to net income less foreign exchange impacts on deferred income taxes, foreign exchange (gains) losses, non-cash impairment write down (reversal) of work-in-process inventory, unrealized (gains) losses on commodity derivatives and care and maintenance expenses. Adjusted earnings per share - basic is equal to adjusted net income divided by the basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding. Net cash

is calculated as the sum of the cash and cash equivalents balance net of debt as at the statement of financial position date. Free cash flow is equal to the change in the Company's net cash (cash and cash equivalents less debt), excluding cash increases related to equity financings. The Company believes that these measures provide

investors with an alternative view to evaluate the performance of the Company. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS. Therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Please see the management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for full disclosure on non-IFRS measures.

This presentation should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and associated MD&A, for the same period, which are available from the Company's website, www.argonautgold.com, in the "Investors" section under "Financial Filings", and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

27

Consolidated Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves(1)

Tonnes

Au Grade

Contained Au

Ag Grade

Contained Ag

Cu tonnes

Project

Category

Ounces

Ounces

Cu %

(millions)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(000s)

(000s)

(000s)

Mineral Reserves

Proven & Probable

El Castillo

Proven

1.1

0.60

21

El Castillo

Probable

18.4

0.37

220

San Agustin

Probable

44.3

0.29

418

12.3

17,536

El Castillo Complex

Proven & Probable

63.8

0.32

659

12.3

17,536

La Colorada

Proven & Probable

19.8

0.59

375

8.8

5,572

Cerro del Gallo

Proven

70.4

0.59

1,326

13.7

31,088

0.10

67,691

Cerro del Gallo

Probable

21.3

0.46

313

11.7

8,012

0.08

17,821

Cerro del Gallo

Proven & Probable

91.8

0.56

1,638

13.3

39,100

0.09

85,782

Ana Paula

Proven

6.5

2.62

550

5.3

1,115

Ana Paula

Probable

6.9

2.12

471

5.1

1,139

Ana Paula

Proven & Probable

13.4

2.36

1,021

5.2

2,254

Florida Canyon

Probable

74.5

0.41

1,019

Florida Canyon

Proven & Probable

74.5

0.41

1,019

Magino

Proven

24.2

1.03

804

Magino

Probable

34.7

1.19

1,332

Magino

Proven & Probable

58.9

0.56

2,136

Consolidated Mineral Reserves

Proven & Probable

322.3

0.66

6,848

N/A

64,462

N/A

85,782

Mineral Resources

Measured & Indicated ("M&I")

El Castillo

M&I

36.4

0.35

409

San Agustin

Indicated

72.1

0.27

638

10.4

24,106

El Castillo Complex

M&I

108.5

0.30

1,047

10.4

24,106

La Colorada

Indicated

30.9

0.56

555

8.4

8,334

Cerro del Gallo

M&I

201.9

0.44

2,864

12.2

79,103

0.09

187,100

San Antonio

M&I

65.0

0.86

1,735

Ana Paula

M&I

21.0

2.17

1,462

4.8

3,269

Florida Canyon

Indicated

137.0

0.38

1,667

Magino

M&I

144.0

0.91

4,197

Consolidated Mineral Resources

Measured & Indicated

708.3

0.59

13,527

N/A

114,812

N/A

187,100

Measured and indicated Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves

Mineral Resources

Inferred

El Castillo

Inferred

0.7

0.35

8

San Agustin

Inferred

3.8

0.29

36

12.1

833

El Castillo Complex

Inferred

4.6

0.30

44

12.1

833

La Colorada

Inferred

4.3

0.65

90

11.1

1,541

Cerro del Gallo

Inferred

5.1

0.43

71

11.9

1,947

0.06

1

San Antonio

Inferred

6.2

0.34

67

Ana Paula

Inferred

0.9

1.84

51

5.3

149

Florida Canyon

Inferred

24.7

0.34

276

Magino

Inferred

33.2

0.83

886

Consolidated Mineral Resources

Inferred

79.0

0.58

1,485

N/A

4,470

1 Please refer to Notes and Disclosures slide for Mineral Resource Notes and Disclosure.

28

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

Capitalization Summary

Exchange / Symbol

TSX:AR

Share Price (1)

C$2.90

Shares Outstanding (2)

289.6M

FD Shares Outstanding (2)

295.5M

Market Capitalization (1)

C$839M

52 Week High / Low (1)

C$3.42 / C$0.76

Cash Balance (3)

US$155M

Debt (4)

US$7M

  • At August 13, 2020
  • At June 30, 2020 plus shares issued for July 2020 Alio Gold transaction and July 2020 equity financing
    3 At June 30, 2020 plus net proceeds from July 2020 equity financing 4 At June 30, 2020

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

29

Strong Board, Management & Technical

Board of Directors

James E. Kofman, Chairman

Vice Chairman, Cormark Securities

Work experience at UBS Securities, Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt

Peter C. Dougherty

Work experience at Meridian Gold, FMC

Ian Atkinson

Director of Kinross Gold, Globex Mining and Wolden Resources

Work experience at Centerra, Hecla, Battle Mountain, Hemlo, Noranda

Stephen Lang

Work experience at Centerra, Stillwater Mining, Barrick, Rio Algom and Kinross/Amax

Christopher R. Lattanzi

Director of Teranga Gold, Spanish Mountain Gold

Work experience at Micon

Peter Mordaunt

Work experience at Barrick/Camflo, Kennecott Copper, Muscocho, Stingray Copper, Corner Bay Silver

Dale Peniuk

Director of Lundin Mining, Capstone Mining

Work experience at KPMG

Paula Rogers

Work experience at Castle Peak Mining, Goldcorp, Wheaton River and Finning International

Audra Walsh

CEO of MATSA (Minas de Aguas Tenidas SA), Director of Calibre Mining

Work experience at Sierra Metals, Minersa SA, Barrick, Newmont

Strong Management & Technical Team

Peter C. Dougherty, President & CEO

Work experience at Meridian Gold, FMC

David A. Ponczoch, CFO

Work experience at Twin Metals Minnesota, Yamana Gold, Meridian Gold

Daniel A. Symons, Vice President, Investor Relations

Work experience at Romarco Minerals, Renmark Financial

Brian Arkell, Vice President, Exploration

Work experience at Caza Gold Corp., Rio Novo Gold Inc. and Newmont Mining Co.

W. Robert Rose, Vice President of Technical Services

Work experience at Andina Minerals, Kappes, Cassiday & Associates

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

30

2020 Guidance

2020 FCF1 Sensitivity to Gold Price

$1,500

$1,600

$1,700

$1,800

$1,900

40 - 62

51 - 75

62 - 87

70 - 97

78 - 108

2020 GEO2 Production Guidance (in 000s)

Mine

Q1 Actual

Q2 Actual

H2 Estimate

Full Year 2020

Estimate

El Castillo

15

9

21 - 26

45

- 50

San Agustin

14

14

34 - 40

62

- 68

La Colorada

13

8

32 - 34

53

- 55

Florida Canyon*

11

13

26 - 33

50

- 57

Consolidated*

53

44

113 - 133

210

- 230

*Florida Canyon production during Q1 2020 and Q2 2020 was under Alio Gold Inc. prior to the closing of the merger between Alio Gold Inc. and Argonaut on July 1, 2020. 2020 GEO production guidance estimates the combined production for the two companies for the full year 2020.

2020 Cost and Capital Guidance

El Castillo

La Colorada

Florida

Magino, Cerro

Consolidated

del Gallo, Ana

Complex

Canyon

Paula & Other

GEO

In 000s

107 - 118

53 - 55

50 - 57

210 - 230

Production

Cash Costs2

$ per/oz

850 - 950

850 - 950

1,150 - 1,250

925 - 1,025

Au

Capital

$M

12 - 13

10 - 11

25 - 30

17 - 18*

64 - 72

AISC2

$ per/oz

1,225 - 1,350

Au

  • Please refer to section on slide 24 entitled "Non-IFRS Measures" for a discussion of these Non-IFRS Measures.
  • GEOs are based on a conversion ratio of 80:1 for silver to gold. The silver to gold conversion ratio is based on the three-year trailing average silver to gold ratio.

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - August 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

31

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

