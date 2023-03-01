Advanced search
    AR   CA04016A1012

ARGONAUT GOLD INC.

(AR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:08:11 2023-03-01 pm EST
0.4850 CAD   +4.30%
Argonaut Gold Kept at Outperform by BMO as Q4 Results Disappoint; Price Target Kept at C$0.75
MT
Update on Argonaut Gold: Down Near 10% As Swings to Adjusted Net Loss in Q4 As Production Falls
MT
Transcript : Argonaut Gold Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 27, 2023
CI
Argonaut Gold : BMO Global Mining Conference

03/01/2023 | 12:20pm EST
TSX:AR

INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

BMO

Global Mining CONFERENCE

March 1, 2023

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This presentation may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this presentation that address activities, events or developments that the Corporation expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including such things as future business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of the Corporation's businesses, operations, plans and other such matters are forward-looking information.

When used in this presentation, the words "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Examples of such forward-looking information include information pertaining to, without limitation, inherent hazards associated with mining operations, the future price of gold and silver, the market and global demand for gold and silver, the estimation of the Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, the realization of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, expansion of production capabilities, expected capital expenditures, costs and timing of development of new deposits, success of exploration activities, permitting risk in development projects, the ability to obtain surface rights to support planned infrastructure at the Corporation's exploration and development projects, currency fluctuations, requirements for additional capital, government regulation of mining operations, environmental risks and hazards, title disputes or claims and limitations on insurance coverage.

For a more detailed discussion of these factors and other risks, see "Risk Factors" as more fully described in the Company's filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators, including its Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual developments or events could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated. These include, among others, the factors described or referred to elsewhere herein, and include unanticipated and/or unusual events. Many of such factors are beyond the Corporation's ability to predict or control.

Readers of this presentation are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information due to its inherent uncertainty. The Corporation disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, unless require under applicable laws. This forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing management's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.

References to dollars or "$" are to U.S. dollars unless specified otherwise.

TSX:AR BMO Global Mining Conference - March 1, 2023 | ARGONAUT GOLD

2

The Opportunity - Pivotal Growth Stage

  • Build one of the 10 largest and lowest cost gold mines in Canada
  • Facilitate repositioning to a lower cost North American gold company
  • Focus on free cash flow generation

New COO - Marc Leduc

  • Lead pivotal phase of commissioning of the Magino project in Ontario
  • Optimizing and growing the sulphide potential of Florida Canyon in Nevada
  • Pursuing organic growth opportunities within our Mexican operations et portfolio.

TSX:AR BMO Global Mining Conference - March 1, 2023 | ARGONAUT GOLD

3

Top 20 Canadian Gold Producing Assets

2022E Production

(koz Au)

2022E AISC

(US$/oz Au)

Reserves LOM(1)

(Years)

Grade

(g/t Au)

Canadian Malartic JV

Detour Lake

Canadian Malartic

LaRonde

Meliadine

Meadowbank

Brucejack

Porcupine

Eleonore

Rainy River

Musselwhite

Young-Davidson

Macassa

Lamaque

Hemlo

Eagle

Seabee

Timmins

Goldex

Island Gold

715

640

380

370

348

345(2)

340(3)

275(3)

235

200 (3)

192

180

170

170

164 (4)

155

139 (3)

135

131

Canadian Malartic JV

Seabee

Meliadine

Macassa

LaRonde

Goldex

Detour Lake

Canadian Malartic

Island Gold

Lamaque

Porcupine

Brucejack

Young-Davidson

Eleonore

Musselwhite

Eagle

Meadowbank

Casa Berardi

Hemlo

Timmins

$730

$762 (5)

$766 (5)

(5)

$817

(5)

$822

(5)

$868

$880

$918

$1,017 (5)

$1,025 (3)

$1,040 (2)

$1,133

$1,150(3)

$1,150(3)

$1,193 (4)

$1,361 (5)

$1,525

$1,550

$1,655(3)

0.8

Detour Lake

10.0

Young-Davidson

2.4

Eagle

3.7

Casa Berardi

2.9

Rainy River

8.3

Brucejack

16.3

Macassa

14.8

Island Gold

4.2

LaRonde

5.9

Meliadine

5.8

Musselwhite

1.9

Porcupine

3.9

Meadowbank

1.6

Goldex

2.8

Timmins

5.1

Eleonore

5.2

Hemlo

7.3

Lamaque

Canadian

1.1

Canadian Malartic

Malartic JV

21

17

16

14

12 11 10 10 10 10 9 8 7

7

7

7

6

6

6

Casa Berardi

129

Rainy River

$1,670

6.7

Seabee

4

Sources: Company materials and S&P Capital IQ

Note: Midpoint of 2022E guidance, unless otherwise noted

  1. Calculated by dividing total gold 2P Reserves by 2021A production
  2. FY23E guidance
  3. Newmont and Pan American subsequently reduced their production and increased cost guidance; mine level details not provided
  4. 2021A; Victoria retracted its 2022E guidance
  5. 2021A AISC; 2022E mine-level AISC guidance not provided

TSX:AR BMO Global Mining Conference - February 28, 2023 | ARGONAUT GOLD

4

Magino: Operational Readiness

The Magino construction project 80% complete.

Key activities and milestones :

  • First pour expected mid-May and commercial production 90 days later
  • The mill is expandable at low cost
  • Resource base continues to increase - approaching 5 million ounces (including measured, indicated and inferred)
  • Underground resource and PEA evaluation underway
  • The resource remains open at depth, along strike to the east toward Alamo's Island gold mine, as well as, west along strike
  • and lowest cost gold mines in Canada

TSX:AR BMO Global Mining Conference - March 1, 2023 | ARGONAUT GOLD

5

Disclaimer

Argonaut Gold Inc. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 17:18:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
