Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this presentation, including any information as to our strategy, projects or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or "will" occur. This presentation contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information including, but not limited to: Magino achieving commercial production in Q3 2023, Magino coming online transforming the production profile, Magino becoming one of the largest and lowest cost gold mines, the Magino NAV growth roadmap, the expectation to mine higher grades in Q4 2023, the Magino mobile equipment fleet changes, the Company having sufficient funds to complete financial obligations over the next twelve months, the likelihood of success of the Magino reserve development drilling program to increase reserves, Magino production surpassing 200,000 ounces per year, the likelihood of the engineering studies to increase mill throughput, organic growth through mineral resource expansion delivering significant value, the Company becoming a low-cost,mid-tier North American gold producer, the Company achieving its full year 2023 production and cost guidance, the Magino mill achieving crushing and grinding circuit throughput targets, the sulfide system increasing Florida Canyon production and mine life, completion of mining the current reserve base at San Agustin, optimizing the value of the Mexican assets, Magino production increasing, Magino costs including consolidated cost of sales per ounce, cash cost per ounce, and all-in sustaining cost decreasing, and the exploration cost being greater than original guidance.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, opinions and estimates, including estimates and assumptions in regards to the factors listed below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this presentation based on management's experience and assessment of current conditions and anticipated developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Argonaut and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with construction and start up of new mines, various operational risks associated mines at difference stages of their lifecycles; the impact of inflation on costs of exploration, development and production; the impact of COVID-19 and other human health concerns and the effectiveness of government responses to COVID-19 and other human health concerns; risks and uncertainties associated with operations in an emerging market; risk associated with safety and security of people and assets in emerging markets; commodity price volatility; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; the ability of the Company to achieve the conditions precedent for draws on the loan facilities; the availability of undrawn debt under the loan facilities; risks associated with independent engineer technical review and impacts on availability and/or timing of access to loan facilities; the availability of and changes in terms of financing; the ability of the Magino project to become one of the largest and lowest cost gold mines in Canada; the ability of the Company to complete the drill programs in line with public guidance (if at all); the realization of mineral reserve estimates; risks associated with the winding down of Mexican mines; risks associated with achieving estimated production and mine life of the various mineral projects of the Company; risks of employee and/or contractor strike actions; risks associated with the Company's ability to recruit, retain and maintain workforce necessary to achieve its objectives; timing of approval for remaining permits or modifications to existing permits; risks associated with achieving the benefits of the development potential of the properties of the Company; risks associated with the future price of gold; risks associated with the estimation of mineral reserves and resources and the possibility that future exploration results may not be consistent with Company's expectations and that resources may not be converted into reserves.

These factors are discussed in greater detail in the Argonaut's most recent Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023, and in the most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, both filed under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+. Argonaut cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on forward-looking statements should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail.

Forward-looking statements included in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. Although Argonaut has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Argonaut undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws.

CURRENCY

References to dollars or "$" are to U.S. dollars unless specified otherwise.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

The technical information contained in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of, and has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Marc Leduc, P. Eng., Chief Operating Officer; a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). For further information on the Magino Gold Project, please see the technical report titled Magino Gold Project, Ontario, Canada, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Update dated March 3, 2022 (effective date of February 14, 2022) on the Company's website www.argonautgold.com or on www.sedarplus.ca .

TSX: AR | 2