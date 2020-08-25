Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Argonaut Gold Inc.    AR   CA04016A1012

ARGONAUT GOLD INC.

(AR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/25 11:38:53 am
2.59 CAD   -2.63%
11:40aARGONAUT GOLD : July 2020 Corporate Presentation
PU
11:35aARGONAUT GOLD : August 2020 Corporate Presentation
PU
11:35aARGONAUT GOLD : Q2 webcast presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Argonaut Gold : July 2020 Corporate Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 11:40am EDT

Diversified Intermediate Producer & Developer

In North America

Corporate Presentation

TSX:AR

July 29, 2020

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws concerning the proposed transaction and the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Argonaut Gold Inc. ("Argonaut" or "Argonaut Gold") Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to estimated production and mine life of the various mineral projects of Argonaut; expectations with respect to future cash flows from operations, net debt and financial results; the successful completion of proposed acquisitions; metal or mineral recoveries; synergies and financial impact of completed acquisitions; the benefits of the development potential of the properties of Argonaut; the future price of gold, copper, and silver; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production; costs of production; success of exploration activities; market volatility and disruptions in many aspects of Argonaut's business due to a pandemic virus outbreak, such as COVID-19, resulting from government policies restricting mobility assembly, or contact to, employees and suppliers across the global supply chain; and currency exchange rate fluctuations. Except for statements of historical fact relating to Argonaut, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of the management of Argonaut at the date the statements are made, and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Argonaut and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking statements include risks of the mining industry, the spread of COVID-19 and the impact of government policies to ameliorate COVID-19, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, changes in market conditions, variations in ore grade or recovery rates, risks relating to international operations, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, changes in project parameters, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses and labour disputes.

These factors are discussed in greater detail in Argonaut's (i) most recent Annual Information Forms, and (ii) most recent Management Discussion and Analysis, which are each filed on Argonaut's respective SEDAR profiles and provide additional general assumptions in connection with these statements. Argonaut cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on forward-looking statements should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. Argonaut believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this presentation should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this presentation.

Although Argonaut has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Argonaut does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements concerning mineral reserve and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements to the extent they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered if the property is developed. Comparative market information is as of a date prior to the date of this document.

References to dollars or "$" are to U.S. dollars unless specified otherwise.

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - July 29, 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

2

North American Focused Intermediate Producer

FLORIDA CANYON Mine

Nevada, USA

ARGONAUT

Reno Office

LA COLORADA Mine

Sonora, Mexico

PRODUCING MINE

DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

MAGINO

Ontario, Canada

EL CASTILLO COMPLEX

Durango, Mexico

EL CASTILLO Mine

SAN AGUSTIN Mine

CERRO DEL GALLO

Guanajuato, Mexico

ANA PAULA

Guerrero, Mexico

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - July 29, 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

3

Argonaut's Vision & Strategy

Transitioning our production and cost profile while

minimizing equity dilution:

High-Cost Producer

150k - 200k oz

per year

Low Cost Intermediate Producer

300k - 500k oz

per year

SUSTAINABLE GROWTH & REPLACEMENT

of ounces

Generating cash flow

Favourable gold price

De-risking our

to finance growth

environment

development

project pipeline

TSX:AR Corporate Presentation - July 29, 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Argonaut Gold Inc. published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 15:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ARGONAUT GOLD INC.
11:40aARGONAUT GOLD : July 2020 Corporate Presentation
PU
11:35aARGONAUT GOLD : August 2020 Corporate Presentation
PU
11:35aARGONAUT GOLD : Q2 webcast presentation
PU
11:25aARGONAUT GOLD : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results, I..
PU
11:25aARGONAUT GOLD : Drills High-Grade Intercept of 6.0 Metres at 8.31 g/t at Magino;..
PU
08/12MAGNA GOLD : To acquire los muertos silver project
AQ
08/11ARGONAUT GOLD : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results, I..
AQ
07/29ARGONAUT GOLD : Drills High-Grade Intercept of 6.0 Metres at 8.31 gt at Magino
AQ
07/28ARGONAUT GOLD : Drills High-Grade Intercept of 6.0 Metres at 8.31 g/t at Magino;..
AQ
07/23ARGONAUT GOLD : Announces Closing of C$126.5 Million Bought Deal Financing
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 343 M - -
Net income 2020 20,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 584 M 584 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,70x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 724
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart ARGONAUT GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Argonaut Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARGONAUT GOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3,46 $
Last Close Price 2,01 $
Spread / Highest target 135%
Spread / Average Target 72,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter C. Dougherty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Edward Kofman Chairman
David A. Ponczoch Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
W. Robert Rose Vice President-Technical Services
Christopher R. Lattanzi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARGONAUT GOLD INC.36.41%584
NEWMONT CORPORATION50.06%52 413
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION60.03%51 474
POLYUS154.52%32 523
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.75.16%22 954
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED6.61%19 229
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group