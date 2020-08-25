Argonaut Gold : Q2 WEBCAST PRESENTATION

This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws concerning the proposed transaction and the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Argonaut Gold Inc. ("Argonaut" or "Argonaut Gold") Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to estimated production and mine life of the various mineral projects of Argonaut; expectations with respect to future cash flows from operations, net debt and financial results; the successful completion of proposed acquisitions; metal or mineral recoveries; synergies and financial impact of completed acquisitions; the benefits of the development potential of the properties of Argonaut; the future price of gold, copper, and silver; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production; costs of production; success of exploration activities; market volatility and disruptions in many aspects of Argonaut's business due to a pandemic virus outbreak, such as COVID-19, resulting from government policies restricting mobility assembly, or contact to, employees and suppliers across the global supply chain; and currency exchange rate fluctuations. Except for statements of historical fact relating to Argonaut, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of the management of Argonaut at the date the statements are made, and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Argonaut and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.
Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking statements include risks of the mining industry, the spread of COVID-19 and the impact of government policies to ameliorate COVID-19, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, changes in market conditions, variations in ore grade or recovery rates, risks relating to international operations, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, changes in project parameters, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses and labour disputes.
These factors are discussed in greater detail in Argonaut's (i) most recent Annual Information Forms, and (ii) most recent Management Discussion and Analysis, which are each filed on Argonaut's respective SEDAR profiles and provide additional general assumptions in connection with these statements. Argonaut cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on forward-looking statements should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. Argonaut believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this presentation should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this presentation.
Although Argonaut has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.
Argonaut does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements concerning mineral reserve and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements to the extent they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered if the property is developed. Comparative market information is as of a date prior to the date of this document.
References to dollars or "$" are to U.S. dollars unless specified otherwise.
TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 |ARGONAUT GOLD
2
Q2 and Recent Milestones
March 31, 2020 to July 31, 2020 - AR vs. GDXJ
MAR. 30/20
Announce Alio Friendly
At-Market Merger
JUL. 28/20
Magino Drilling Results
JUL. 23/20
C$126.5M Equity Financing
Closing
LOM Plan for Florida
JUL. 3/20
JUL. 6/20
FCF,
Canyon
$23M Q2
Updated 2020
Guidance
JUN. 11/20
Approval Schedule 2
Complete
JUL. 1/20
for Magino
Merger
C$110M Equity
from Canadian Gov't
with Alio
Financing
TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 |ARGONAUT GOLD
3
Q2 2020 and Recent Highlights
Financial Performance
Added $23M in Free Cash Flow1
Cash position increased to $65M in Q2
Completed $90M equity raise in July
Short-Term Initiatives
Completed friendly, at-market merger with Alio Gold
El Castillo Complex: Completed construction of LV North and East Crusher leach pads.
La Colorada: Completed construction of 4B leach pad and overflow ponds.
Florida Canyon: Completed and filed an updated life- of-mine plan technical report
8th year receiving ESR Recognition (CSR Award) for our mines.
Production and Cost
Consolidated production of 31.5k GEOs2
Cash cost per gold ounce sold1 of $885
AISC per gold ounce sold1 of $1,080
Long-Term Growth
Initiatives
Magino
Completed Schedule 2 process
Continued to deliver positive, high-grade drill results from the ongoing program
Please refer to section on slide 25 entitled "Non-IFRS Measures" for a discussion of these Non-IFRS Measures.
Gold equivalent ounces ("GEO" or "GEOs") are based on a conversion ratio of 80:1 for silver to gold ounces. The conversion ratios are based on three year trailing average silver to gold exchange ratio.
TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 |ARGONAUT GOLD
4
COVID-19 Protocols
Back to work on June 1st after 2 months off.
Tier #1 protocols for COVID-19.
Everyone tested and cleared before entry at mine sites.
TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 |ARGONAUT GOLD
5
Financial Performance
Second Quarter Ended June 30
2020
2019
%
Change
Sales (GEO)1
34,196
43,185
(21%)
Revenue ($M)
$58.0
$56.0
4%
Net income (loss) ($M)
$(7.7)
$5.4
(243%)
Earnings (loss) per share - basic
$(0.04)
$0.03
(233%)
Adjusted net income ($M)
$8.5
$1.4
507%
Adjusted earnings per share - basic
$0.05
$0.01
400%
6 Months Ended June 30
2020
2019
%
Change
76,400
99,859
(23%)
$124.5
129.9
(4%)
$(17.2)
$9.5
(281%)
$(0.10)
$0.05
(300%)
$16.9
$3.8
345%
$0.09
$0.02
350%
Cash and cash equivalents ($M)
$65.2
$23.9
173%
$65.2
$23.9
173%
GEOs are based on a conversion ratio of 80:1 for silver to gold ounces.
Please refer to section on slide 25 entitled "Non-IFRS Measures" for a discussion of these Non-IFRS Measures.
TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 |ARGONAUT GOLD
6
Operations Overview
Second Quarter Ended June 30
6 Months Ended June 30
Production (GEO)1
2020
2019
El Castillo
9,394
14,758
San Agustin
14,268
13,259
La Colorada
7,869
12,196
TOTAL
31,531
40,213
Cash Cost (per Au oz.)2
El Castillo
$862
$976
San Agustin
$756
$910
La Colorada
$1,169
$894
Consolidated Cash Cost
$885
$931
AISC2
Consolidated AISC
$1,080
$1,264
%
Change
(36%)
8%
(35%)
(22%)
(12%)
(17%)
31%
(5%)
(15%)
2020
2019
%
Change
24,125
38,021
(37%)
28,047
28,063
0%
20,897
28,298
(26%)
73,067
94,382
(23%)
$988
$942
5%
$769
$849
(9%)
$1,074
$928
16%
$929
$909
2%
$1,213
$1,184
2%
GEOs are based on a conversion ratio of 80:1 for silver to gold ounces.
Please refer to section on slide 25 entitled "Non-IFRS Measures" for a discussion of these Non-IFRS Measures.
TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 |ARGONAUT GOLD
7
Q2 2020 Capital Spending And Cash Flow ($M)
Investing in the future
Cash Flow Reconciliation
Capital Spend
Opening balance cash
41.8
Cash flow from ops excl. working capital
11.8
Sustaining
Expansion
Stripping
Changes in working capital
18.4
El Castillo
2.0
-
-
La Colorada
1.1
-
-
Cash before investment & financing
72.0
Magino
-
0.8
-
San Agustin
0.2
0.1
-
Capital spending
(6.4)
San Antonio
-
0.1
-
Other
(0.3)
Exploration
-
2.1
-
Corp. & Other
-
0.1
-
(6.7)
3.3
3.2
-
Ending Balance Cash
$65.3
Total Spending
$6.5
Quarterly cash generation of $23.4 million!
TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 |ARGONAUT GOLD
8
2020 Guidance
Second Half 2020 FCF2 Sensitivity to Gold Price ($M)
$1,700
$1,800
$1,900
$2,000
$2,100
33 - 58
41 - 68
49 - 79
57 - 89
65 - 99
2020 GEO2 Production Guidance (in 000s)
Mine
Q1 Actual
Q2 Actual
H2 Estimate
Full Year 2020
Estimate
El Castillo
15
9
21 - 26
45
- 50
San Agustin
14
14
34 - 40
62
- 68
La Colorada
13
8
32 - 34
53
- 55
Florida Canyon*
11
13
26 - 33
50
- 57
Consolidated*
53
44
113 - 133
210
- 230
*Florida Canyon production during Q1 2020 and Q2 2020 was under Alio Gold Inc. prior to the closing of the merger between Alio Gold Inc. and Argonaut on July 1, 2020. 2020 GEO production guidance estimates the combined production for the two companies for the full year 2020.
TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 |ARGONAUT GOLD
9
Argonaut's Vision & Strategy
Transitioning our production and cost profile while
minimizing equity dilution:
High-Cost Producer
150k - 200k oz
per year
Low Cost Intermediate Producer
300k - 500k oz
per year
SUSTAINABLE GROWTH & REPLACEMENT
of ounces
Generating cash flow
Favourable gold price
De-risking our
to finance growth
environment
development
project pipeline
TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 |ARGONAUT GOLD
10
Executing Our Strategy - Our 3-Phase Approach
HARVEST
REPLACE
GROWTH
HARVEST cash from existing operations
Significant free cash flow as capital comes down and production rises
§
REPLACE short mine
§
GROWTH through
life operations
the development
§
Florida Canyon
project pipeline
provides immediate
§
All development stage
growth and then
assets provide much
replaces El Castillo
longer mine life and
significantly lower
operating costs
TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 |ARGONAUT GOLD
11
Phase 1 - HARVEST CASH
Not sexy assets, but they make MONEY!
El Castillo Complex
El Castillo
San Agustin
La Colorada
Florida Canyon
M&I 36.4 Mt at 0.35 g/t Au for 409k Contained Au oz.1
P&P 19.5 Mt at 0.38 g/t Au for 241K Contained Au oz.1
Mine life: 2022
Potential to extend life: Low
M&I 72.1 Mt at 0.27 g/t Au for 638k Contained Au oz.1
P&P 44.3 Mt @ 0.29 g/t Au for 418K Contained Au oz.1
Mine life: 2025+
Potential to extend life: Medium
M&I 30.9 Mt at 0.65 g/t Au for 555k Contained Au oz.1
P&P 19.8 Mt at 0.59 g/t Au for 375K Contained Au oz.1
Mine life: 2024+
Potential to extend life: Medium
Indicated 137.0 Mt at 0.38 g/t Au for 1.67M Contained Au oz.1
Probable 74.5 Mt at 0.43 g/t Au for 1.02M Contained Au oz.1
Mine life: 2030+
Potential to extend life: High
Second Half 2020 FCF2 Sensitivity to Gold Price ($M)
$1,700
$1,800
$1,900
$2,000
$2,100
33 - 58
41 - 68
49 - 79
57 - 89
65 - 99
Please refer to Mineral Resource disclosure on slide 24 for full details.
Please refer to section on slide 25 entitled "Non-IFRS Measures" for a discussion of these Non-IFRS Measures.
TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 |ARGONAUT GOLD
12
Phase 2 - REPLACE
Acquired Florida Canyon to Replace Ounces
§ Average annual production of approximately 77,000 gold ounces over 9.5 years § Average cash cost of per gold ounce sold1 of $880
§ Average all-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold1 of $1,040
1 Please refer to section on slide 25 entitled "Non-IFRS Measures" for a discussion of these Non-IFRS Measures.
TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 |ARGONAUT GOLD
13
Phase 3 - GROWTH
Production1
(GEOs/year)
Cash Cost2
(per oz.)
AISC2
(per oz.)
LOM (years)
Capital ($M)
THE DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE
Magino4
Cerro del Gallo3
Ana Paula5
Ontario, Canada
Guanajuato, Mexico
Guerrero, Mexico
M+I 144.0 Mt @ 0.91 g/t, 4.2M oz Au6
M+I 201.9 Mt @ 0.44 g/t, 2.86M oz Au6
M+I 20.9Mt @ 2.17 g/t, 1.26M oz. Au6
P+P 59.0 Mt @ 1.13 g/t, 2.1 Moz Au6
P+P 91.8 Mt @ 0.56 g/t, 1.64 Moz Au6
P+P 13.4Mt @ 2.36 g/t, 1.02M oz. Au6
Feasibility, Permitting
Pre-Feasibility
Pre-Feasibility
Open Pit, Mill
Open Pit, Heap Leach
Open Pit, Mill
Current Operations
2019A
187k
126k
77k
116k
Adjusted $923
$669
$597
$489
Adjusted $1,181
$711
$667
$524
17
15
7.5
$321
$134
$137
Lower cost, longer
Increased production &
life assets
lower operating cost
= next tier producer
Superior Leverage to Gold Combined NPV5% of >$1.5B at $1,900 gold3,4,5
GEOs are based on a conversion ratio of 75:1 for silver to gold ounce for 2019.
Please refer to section on slide 25 entitled "Non-IFRS Measures" for a discussion of these Non-IFRS Measures.
3 Based on the assumptions and parameters of the Cerro del Gallo Pre-Feasibility Study results announced on December 18, 2019. 4 Based on the assumptions and parameters as set forth in the Magino Feasibility Study dated December 21, 2017.
5 Based on the assumptions and parameters as set forth in the Ana Paula NI 43-101 Technical Report dated May 16, 2017.
6 Please refer to slide 24 for Mineral Resource Notes and Disclosure. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves.
| ARGONAUT GOLD
14
TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020
Conceptual Magino Project Timeline
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Fixed Bid Price
Closure Plan filed
Project Construction
First Gold
Commissioning and
Ramp Up
Magino Drill Results
CONTINUOUS
Expansion Studies
Underground Resource
Expansion Studies including underground
TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 |ARGONAUT GOLD
15
Path to Financing - Magino Coming Into Focus
Initial capital of $321M1
Does not include any cash flow from 2021 onward.
Based on the assumptions and parameters as set forth in the Magino Feasibility Study dated December 21, 2017.
TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 |ARGONAUT GOLD
16
Potential to Add Mineral Resources and Reserves - Magino
MAGINO PROPERTY
ALAMOS GOLD'S
Lower
ISLAND GOLD MINE
grade
at surface
CENTRAL
GRADE
ELBOW
INCREASING
Current program testing down to 1,000m
Higher
grade at
depth
TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 |ARGONAUT GOLD
17
Phase 2 Drilling Update
TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 |ARGONAUT GOLD
18
Phase Two Magino Drill Program Shows Promising Continuity Between
High-Grade Intercepts in the Elbow Zone
TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 |ARGONAUT GOLD
19
Phase Two Magino Drill Program Shows Promising Continuity
Between High-Grade Intercepts in the Elbow Zone
Continue to intersect high-grade gold.
High-grade continuity within the Elbow Zone where we have now tightened drill spacing averaging between 40 metres and 50 metres in two areas.
TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 |ARGONAUT GOLD
20
Recent and Upcoming Milestones
Q2
Q3
Q4
Focus on reduction of unit costs at
CONTINUOUS
operations
Close Alio merger
Ramp-up mining, crushing and stacking
operations
Complete leach pad construction
Magino drill results
CONTINUOUS
Magino Schedule 2 permit
Completed Equity Raise
Magino Ausenco Fixed Price Bid
Magino Closure Plan Filing
Cerro del Gallo permit submittal
Cerro del Gallo permit decision
TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 |ARGONAUT GOLD
21
Our Focus
MAXIMIZE
DE-RISK
cost efficiencies and
development projects
profitability
BUILD
TRANSFORMATION
balance sheet
strategy
3-Phase Approach for Transformation Strategy
HARVEST
REPLACE
GROWTH
TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 |ARGONAUT GOLD
22
TSX:AR
Diversified Intermediate Producer and Developer in North America
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Dan Symons
/ArgonautGoldInc
@Argonaut_Gold
Vice President, Investor Relations
@ArgonautGoldInc
Argonaut Gold Inc.
company/Argonaut-Gold-Inc
First Canadian Place 100 King St. West, Suite 5700 Toronto, ON M5X 1C7
T: 416-915-3107
Argonaut Gold Inc.
Email: dan.symons@argonautgold.com
www.ArgonautGold.com
TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 |ARGONAUT GOLD
23
Mineral Resource Notes and Disclosures
Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources have been estimated as at December 31, 2019 in accordance with NI 43-101 as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Mineral Resources are presented inclusive of Mineral Reserves. Numbers may not sum due to rounding.
The Mineral Reserves for El Castillo and San Agustin, which together form the El Castillo Complex, are based on updated models, mine plans and topography, including depletion through mining activities and changes to recovery and cost assumptions as of December 31, 2019. El Castillo used a gold price of $1,450 per ounce; San Agustin used a gold price of $1,350 per ounce and silver price of $16.75 per ounce. Cut-off grades for El Castillo range from 0.10 g/t Au to 0.71 g/t Au depending on ore type; cutoff grades at San Agustin range from 0.11 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEQ") to 0.25 g/t AuEQ depending on ore type.
The Mineral Reserves for La Colorada are based on updated models, mine plans and topography as well as updated recoveries and cost assumptions as of December 31, 2019. La Colorada used a gold price of $1,350 per ounce and a silver price of $16.75 per ounce. Cut-off grade for La Colorada was 0.13 g/t AuEQ.
The Mineral Reserves for Cerro del Gallo were taken from the Cerro del Gallo Technical Report. The Mineral Reserves were estimated at a gold price of $1,200 per ounce and a silver price of $14.50 per ounce. The Mineral Reserves used a gold cutoff grade of between 0.30 g/t AuEQ and 0.39 g/t AuEQ depending on ore type.
The Mineral Reserves for Magino were taken from the Magino Technical Report. The Mineral Reserves were estimated at a gold price of $1,200 per ounce. The Mineral Reserves used a gold cutoff grade of 0.41 g/t.
The M&I Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources for El Castillo and San Agustin, which together form the El Castillo Complex, were based on pit cones using $1,600 per ounce gold and $19.75 per ounce silver. Cut-off grades range from 0.08 g/t Au to 0.62 g/t Au for El Castillo and 0.11 to 0.25 g/t AuEQ for San Agustin, depending on ore type.
The M&I Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources for La Colorada were based on pit cones using $1,600 per ounce gold and $19.75 per ounce silver. Cut-off grade was 0.10 g/t AuEQ.
The M&I Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources for the Cerro del Gallo Project were taken from the Cerro del Gallo Technical Report. The Mineral Resources were estimated at a gold price of $1,600 per ounce and a silver price of $20.00 per ounce. Cut-off grades range from 0.25
g/t AuEQ to 0.30 g/t AuEQ depending on ore type.
The M&I Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources for the San Antonio Project were taken from the San Antonio Technical Report. The Mineral Resources were estimated at a gold price of $1,500 per ounce using a cutoff grade of 0.11 g/t Au for oxide and transition and 0.15 g/t Au for sulphide.
The M&I Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources for the Magino Project were taken from the Magino Technical Report. The Mineral Resources were estimated at a gold price of $1,300 per ounce. The Mineral Resources used a gold cutoff of 0.25 g/t.
The Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources for Florida Canyon were taken from the technical report entitled " Technical Report Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Florida Canyon Gold Mine Pershing County Nevada" effective date of June 1, 2020.
The Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources for the Ana Paula Project were taken from the technical report entitled "Ana Paula Project NI 43-101 Preliminary Feasibility Study, Guerrero, Mexico" dated May 16, 2017.
TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 |ARGONAUT GOLD
24
Notes and Disclosures
Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine,
which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico. Advanced exploration projects include the San Antonio project in Baja California Sur, Mexico, the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico and the Magino project in Ontario, Canada. The Company also has several
exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.
QUALIFIED PERSON
Technical information included in this presentation was supervised and approved by Brian Arkell, Argonaut Gold's Vice President of Exploration, and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. ("NI43-101").
NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101
Brian Arkell, Argonaut Gold's Vice-President of Exploration and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information in this
presentation as it relates to Argonaut. This presentation contains information regarding mineral resources that are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.
CAUTIONARY NOTE TO U.S. INVESTORS CONCERNING ESTIMATES OF MEASURED, INDICATED AND INFERRED RESOURCES
This presentation uses the terms "Measured", "Indicated" and "Inferred" Resources as defined in accordance with NI 43-101. United States readers are advised that while
such terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities laws, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission does not recognize them. Under United States standards, mineralization may not be classified as a "reserve" unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally
produced or extracted at the time the reserve calculation is made. United States readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into reserves. In addition, "Inferred Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. United States readers are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an Inferred Resource exists, or is economically or legally mineable.
NON-IFRS MEASURES
The Company has included certain non-IFRS measures including "Cash cost per gold ounce sold", "Adjusted cash cost per gold ounce sold", "All-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold", "Adjusted all-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold" and "Free Cash Flow" in this presentation to supplement its financial statements which are
presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Cash cost per gold ounce sold is equal to production costs plus the total impact of impairment write downs related to work-in-process inventory less silver sales divided by gold ounces sold. Adjusted cash cost per gold ounce sold is equal to production
costs plus only the impact of non-cash impairment write downs related to the net realizable value of work-in-process inventory less silver sales divided by gold ounces sold. AISC per gold ounce sold is equal to production costs plus the total impact of impairment write downs related to work-in-process inventory less silver sales plus general and administrative, exploration, accretion and other expenses and sustaining capital expenditures divided by gold ounces sold. Adjusted AISC per gold ounce
sold is equal to production costs plus only the impact of non-cash impairment write downs related to the net realizable value of work-in-process inventory less silver sales plus general and administrative, exploration, accretion and other expenses and sustaining capital expenditures divided by gold ounces sold. Free cash flow is equal to the
change in the company's net cash (cash and cash equivalents less debt), excluding cash increases related to equity financing. The Company believes that these measures provide investors with an alternative view to evaluate the performance of the Company. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS. Therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information
and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Please see the management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for full disclosure on non-IFRS measures.
TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 |ARGONAUT GOLD
25
Consolidated Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves(1)
Tonnes
Au Grade
Contained Au
Ag Grade
Contained Ag
Cu tonnes
Project
Category
Ounces
Ounces
Cu %
(millions)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(000s)
(000s)
(000s)
Mineral Reserves
Proven & Probable
El Castillo
Proven
1.1
0.60
21
El Castillo
Probable
18.4
0.37
220
San Agustin
Probable
44.3
0.29
418
12.3
17,536
El Castillo Complex
Proven & Probable
63.8
0.32
659
12.3
17,536
La Colorada
Proven & Probable
19.8
0.59
375
8.8
5,572
Cerro del Gallo
Proven
70.4
0.59
1,326
13.7
31,088
0.10
67,691
Cerro del Gallo
Probable
21.3
0.46
313
11.7
8,012
0.08
17,821
Cerro del Gallo
Proven & Probable
91.8
0.56
1,638
13.3
39,100
0.09
85,782
Ana Paula
Proven
6.5
2.62
550
5.3
1,115
Ana Paula
Probable
6.9
2.12
471
5.1
1,139
Ana Paula
Proven & Probable
13.4
2.36
1,021
5.2
2,254
Florida Canyon
Probable
74.5
0.41
1,019
Florida Canyon
Proven & Probable
74.5
0.41
1,019
Magino
Proven
24.2
1.03
804
Magino
Probable
34.7
1.19
1,332
Magino
Proven & Probable
58.9
0.56
2,136
Consolidated Mineral Reserves
Proven & Probable
322.3
0.66
6,848
N/A
64,462
N/A
85,782
Mineral Resources
Measured & Indicated ("M&I")
El Castillo
M&I
36.4
0.35
409
San Agustin
Indicated
72.1
0.27
638
10.4
24,106
El Castillo Complex
M&I
108.5
0.30
1,047
10.4
24,106
La Colorada
Indicated
30.9
0.56
555
8.4
8,334
Cerro del Gallo
M&I
201.9
0.44
2,864
12.2
79,103
0.09
187,100
San Antonio
M&I
65.0
0.86
1,735
Ana Paula
M&I
21.0
2.17
1,462
4.8
3,269
Florida Canyon
Indicated
137.0
0.38
1,667
Magino
M&I
144.0
0.91
4,197
Consolidated Mineral Resources
Measured & Indicated
708.3
0.59
13,527
N/A
114,812
N/A
187,100
Measured and indicated Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves
Mineral Resources
Inferred
El Castillo
Inferred
0.7
0.35
8
San Agustin
Inferred
3.8
0.29
36
12.1
833
El Castillo Complex
Inferred
4.6
0.30
44
12.1
833
La Colorada
Inferred
4.3
0.65
90
11.1
1,541
Cerro del Gallo
Inferred
5.1
0.43
71
11.9
1,947
0.06
1
San Antonio
Inferred
6.2
0.34
67
Ana Paula
Inferred
0.9
1.84
51
5.3
149
Florida Canyon
Inferred
24.7
0.34
276
Magino
Inferred
33.2
0.83
886
Consolidated Mineral Resources
Inferred
79.0
0.58
1,485
N/A
4,470
1 Please refer to Notes and Disclosures slide for Mineral Resource Notes and Disclosure.
TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 |ARGONAUT GOLD
26
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Argonaut Gold Inc. published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 15:34:02 UTC