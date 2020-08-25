Argonaut Gold : Q2 WEBCAST PRESENTATION 0 08/25/2020 | 11:35am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Gold producer with advanced exploration projects in the Americas CORPORATE PRESENTATION Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 TSX:AR Conference Call August 12, 2020 FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws concerning the proposed transaction and the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Argonaut Gold Inc. ("Argonaut" or "Argonaut Gold") Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to estimated production and mine life of the various mineral projects of Argonaut; expectations with respect to future cash flows from operations, net debt and financial results; the successful completion of proposed acquisitions; metal or mineral recoveries; synergies and financial impact of completed acquisitions; the benefits of the development potential of the properties of Argonaut; the future price of gold, copper, and silver; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production; costs of production; success of exploration activities; market volatility and disruptions in many aspects of Argonaut's business due to a pandemic virus outbreak, such as COVID-19, resulting from government policies restricting mobility assembly, or contact to, employees and suppliers across the global supply chain; and currency exchange rate fluctuations. Except for statements of historical fact relating to Argonaut, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of the management of Argonaut at the date the statements are made, and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Argonaut and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking statements include risks of the mining industry, the spread of COVID-19 and the impact of government policies to ameliorate COVID-19, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, changes in market conditions, variations in ore grade or recovery rates, risks relating to international operations, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, changes in project parameters, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses and labour disputes. These factors are discussed in greater detail in Argonaut's (i) most recent Annual Information Forms, and (ii) most recent Management Discussion and Analysis, which are each filed on Argonaut's respective SEDAR profiles and provide additional general assumptions in connection with these statements. Argonaut cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on forward-looking statements should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. Argonaut believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this presentation should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. Although Argonaut has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Argonaut does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements concerning mineral reserve and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements to the extent they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered if the property is developed. Comparative market information is as of a date prior to the date of this document. References to dollars or "$" are to U.S. dollars unless specified otherwise. TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 2 Q2 and Recent Milestones March 31, 2020 to July 31, 2020 - AR vs. GDXJ MAR. 30/20 Announce Alio Friendly At-Market Merger JUL. 28/20 Magino Drilling Results JUL. 23/20 C$126.5M Equity Financing Closing LOM Plan for Florida JUL. 3/20 JUL. 6/20 FCF, Canyon $23M Q2 Updated 2020 Guidance JUN. 11/20 Approval Schedule 2 Complete JUL. 1/20 for Magino Merger C$110M Equity from Canadian Gov't with Alio Financing TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 3 Q2 2020 and Recent Highlights Financial Performance Added $23M in Free Cash Flow 1

Cash position increased to $65M in Q2

Completed $90M equity raise in July Short-Term Initiatives Completed friendly, at-market merger with Alio Gold

at-market merger with Alio Gold El Castillo Complex: Completed construction of LV North and East Crusher leach pads.

La Colorada: Completed construction of 4B leach pad and overflow ponds.

Florida Canyon: Completed and filed an updated life- of-mine plan technical report

of-mine plan technical report 8 th year receiving ESR Recognition (CSR Award) for our mines. Production and Cost Consolidated production of 31.5k GEOs 2

Cash cost per gold ounce sold 1 of $885

of $885 AISC per gold ounce sold 1 of $1,080 Long-Term Growth Initiatives Magino

Completed Schedule 2 process Continued to deliver positive, high-grade drill results from the ongoing program

Cerro del Gallo

Submitted Unified Technical Document (EIS, Env. Risk Assessment, Change of Soil Use)

Please refer to section on slide 25 entitled "Non-IFRS Measures" for a discussion of these Non-IFRS Measures. Gold equivalent ounces ("GEO" or "GEOs") are based on a conversion ratio of 80:1 for silver to gold ounces. The conversion ratios are based on three year trailing average silver to gold exchange ratio. TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 4 COVID-19 Protocols Back to work on June 1st after 2 months off. Tier #1 protocols for COVID-19. Everyone tested and cleared before entry at mine sites. TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 5 Financial Performance Second Quarter Ended June 30 2020 2019 % Change Sales (GEO)1 34,196 43,185 (21%) Revenue ($M) $58.0 $56.0 4% Net income (loss) ($M) $(7.7) $5.4 (243%) Earnings (loss) per share - basic $(0.04) $0.03 (233%) Adjusted net income ($M) $8.5 $1.4 507% Adjusted earnings per share - basic $0.05 $0.01 400% 6 Months Ended June 30 2020 2019 % Change 76,400 99,859 (23%) $124.5 129.9 (4%) $(17.2) $9.5 (281%) $(0.10) $0.05 (300%) $16.9 $3.8 345% $0.09 $0.02 350% Cash and cash equivalents ($M) $65.2 $23.9 173% $65.2 $23.9 173% GEOs are based on a conversion ratio of 80:1 for silver to gold ounces. Please refer to section on slide 25 entitled "Non-IFRS Measures" for a discussion of these Non-IFRS Measures. TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 6 Operations Overview Second Quarter Ended June 30 6 Months Ended June 30 Production (GEO)1 2020 2019 El Castillo 9,394 14,758 San Agustin 14,268 13,259 La Colorada 7,869 12,196 TOTAL 31,531 40,213 Cash Cost (per Au oz.)2 El Castillo $862 $976 San Agustin $756 $910 La Colorada $1,169 $894 Consolidated Cash Cost $885 $931 AISC2 Consolidated AISC $1,080 $1,264 % Change (36%) 8% (35%) (22%) (12%) (17%) 31% (5%) (15%) 2020 2019 % Change 24,125 38,021 (37%) 28,047 28,063 0% 20,897 28,298 (26%) 73,067 94,382 (23%) $988 $942 5% $769 $849 (9%) $1,074 $928 16% $929 $909 2% $1,213 $1,184 2% GEOs are based on a conversion ratio of 80:1 for silver to gold ounces. Please refer to section on slide 25 entitled "Non-IFRS Measures" for a discussion of these Non-IFRS Measures. TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 7 Q2 2020 Capital Spending And Cash Flow ($M) Investing in the future Cash Flow Reconciliation Capital Spend Opening balance cash 41.8 Cash flow from ops excl. working capital 11.8 Sustaining Expansion Stripping Changes in working capital 18.4 El Castillo 2.0 - - La Colorada 1.1 - - Cash before investment & financing 72.0 Magino - 0.8 - San Agustin 0.2 0.1 - Capital spending (6.4) San Antonio - 0.1 - Other (0.3) Exploration - 2.1 - Corp. & Other - 0.1 - (6.7) 3.3 3.2 - Ending Balance Cash $65.3 Total Spending $6.5 Quarterly cash generation of $23.4 million! TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 8 2020 Guidance Second Half 2020 FCF2 Sensitivity to Gold Price ($M) $1,700 $1,800 $1,900 $2,000 $2,100 33 - 58 41 - 68 49 - 79 57 - 89 65 - 99 2020 GEO2 Production Guidance (in 000s) Mine Q1 Actual Q2 Actual H2 Estimate Full Year 2020 Estimate El Castillo 15 9 21 - 26 45 - 50 San Agustin 14 14 34 - 40 62 - 68 La Colorada 13 8 32 - 34 53 - 55 Florida Canyon* 11 13 26 - 33 50 - 57 Consolidated* 53 44 113 - 133 210 - 230 *Florida Canyon production during Q1 2020 and Q2 2020 was under Alio Gold Inc. prior to the closing of the merger between Alio Gold Inc. and Argonaut on July 1, 2020. 2020 GEO production guidance estimates the combined production for the two companies for the full year 2020. TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 9 Argonaut's Vision & Strategy Transitioning our production and cost profile while minimizing equity dilution: High-Cost Producer 150k - 200k oz per year Low Cost Intermediate Producer 300k - 500k oz per year SUSTAINABLE GROWTH & REPLACEMENT of ounces Generating cash flow Favourable gold price De-risking our to finance growth environment development project pipeline TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 10 Executing Our Strategy - Our 3-Phase Approach HARVEST REPLACE GROWTH HARVEST cash from existing operations

cash from existing operations Significant free cash flow as capital comes down and production rises § REPLACE short mine § GROWTH through life operations the development § Florida Canyon project pipeline provides immediate § All development stage growth and then assets provide much replaces El Castillo longer mine life and significantly lower operating costs TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 11 Phase 1 - HARVEST CASH Not sexy assets, but they make MONEY! El Castillo Complex El Castillo San Agustin La Colorada Florida Canyon M&I 36.4 Mt at 0.35 g/t Au for 409k Contained Au oz.1 P&P 19.5 Mt at 0.38 g/t Au for 241K Contained Au oz.1 Mine life: 2022 Potential to extend life: Low M&I 72.1 Mt at 0.27 g/t Au for 638k Contained Au oz.1 P&P 44.3 Mt @ 0.29 g/t Au for 418K Contained Au oz.1 Mine life: 2025+ Potential to extend life: Medium M&I 30.9 Mt at 0.65 g/t Au for 555k Contained Au oz.1 P&P 19.8 Mt at 0.59 g/t Au for 375K Contained Au oz.1 Mine life: 2024+ Potential to extend life: Medium Indicated 137.0 Mt at 0.38 g/t Au for 1.67M Contained Au oz.1 Probable 74.5 Mt at 0.43 g/t Au for 1.02M Contained Au oz.1 Mine life: 2030+ Potential to extend life: High Second Half 2020 FCF2 Sensitivity to Gold Price ($M) $1,700 $1,800 $1,900 $2,000 $2,100 33 - 58 41 - 68 49 - 79 57 - 89 65 - 99 Please refer to Mineral Resource disclosure on slide 24 for full details. Please refer to section on slide 25 entitled "Non-IFRS Measures" for a discussion of these Non-IFRS Measures. TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 12 Phase 2 - REPLACE Acquired Florida Canyon to Replace Ounces § Average annual production of approximately 77,000 gold ounces over 9.5 years § Average cash cost of per gold ounce sold1 of $880 § Average all-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold1 of $1,040 1 Please refer to section on slide 25 entitled "Non-IFRS Measures" for a discussion of these Non-IFRS Measures. TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 13 Phase 3 - GROWTH Production1 (GEOs/year) Cash Cost2 (per oz.) AISC2 (per oz.) LOM (years) Capital ($M) THE DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE Magino4 Cerro del Gallo3 Ana Paula5 Ontario, Canada Guanajuato, Mexico Guerrero, Mexico M+I 144.0 Mt @ 0.91 g/t, 4.2M oz Au6 M+I 201.9 Mt @ 0.44 g/t, 2.86M oz Au6 M+I 20.9Mt @ 2.17 g/t, 1.26M oz. Au6 P+P 59.0 Mt @ 1.13 g/t, 2.1 Moz Au6 P+P 91.8 Mt @ 0.56 g/t, 1.64 Moz Au6 P+P 13.4Mt @ 2.36 g/t, 1.02M oz. Au6 Feasibility, Permitting Pre-Feasibility Pre-Feasibility Open Pit, Mill Open Pit, Heap Leach Open Pit, Mill Current Operations 2019A 187k 126k 77k 116k Adjusted $923 $669 $597 $489 Adjusted $1,181 $711 $667 $524 17 15 7.5 $321 $134 $137 Lower cost, longer Increased production & life assets lower operating cost = next tier producer Superior Leverage to Gold Combined NPV5% of >$1.5B at $1,900 gold3,4,5 GEOs are based on a conversion ratio of 75:1 for silver to gold ounce for 2019. Please refer to section on slide 25 entitled "Non-IFRS Measures" for a discussion of these Non-IFRS Measures. 3 Based on the assumptions and parameters of the Cerro del Gallo Pre-Feasibility Study results announced on December 18, 2019. 4 Based on the assumptions and parameters as set forth in the Magino Feasibility Study dated December 21, 2017. 5 Based on the assumptions and parameters as set forth in the Ana Paula NI 43-101 Technical Report dated May 16, 2017. 6 Please refer to slide 24 for Mineral Resource Notes and Disclosure. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves. | ARGONAUT GOLD 14 TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 Conceptual Magino Project Timeline 2020 2021 2022 2023 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fixed Bid Price Closure Plan filed Project Construction First Gold Commissioning and Ramp Up Magino Drill Results CONTINUOUS Expansion Studies Underground Resource Expansion Studies including underground TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 15 Path to Financing - Magino Coming Into Focus Initial capital of $321M1 Does not include any cash flow from 2021 onward. Based on the assumptions and parameters as set forth in the Magino Feasibility Study dated December 21, 2017. TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 16 Potential to Add Mineral Resources and Reserves - Magino MAGINO PROPERTY ALAMOS GOLD'S Lower ISLAND GOLD MINE grade at surface CENTRAL GRADE ELBOW INCREASING Current program testing down to 1,000m Higher grade at depth TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 17 Phase 2 Drilling Update TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 18 Phase Two Magino Drill Program Shows Promising Continuity Between High-Grade Intercepts in the Elbow Zone TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 19 Phase Two Magino Drill Program Shows Promising Continuity Between High-Grade Intercepts in the Elbow Zone Continue to intersect high-grade gold. High-grade continuity within the Elbow Zone where we have now tightened drill spacing averaging between 40 metres and 50 metres in two areas. TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 20 Recent and Upcoming Milestones Q2 Q3 Q4 Focus on reduction of unit costs at CONTINUOUS operations Close Alio merger Ramp-up mining, crushing and stacking operations Complete leach pad construction Magino drill results CONTINUOUS Magino Schedule 2 permit Completed Equity Raise Magino Ausenco Fixed Price Bid Magino Closure Plan Filing Cerro del Gallo permit submittal Cerro del Gallo permit decision TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 21 Our Focus MAXIMIZE DE-RISK cost efficiencies and development projects profitability BUILD TRANSFORMATION balance sheet strategy 3-Phase Approach for Transformation Strategy HARVEST REPLACE GROWTH TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 22 TSX:AR Diversified Intermediate Producer and Developer in North America ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Dan Symons /ArgonautGoldInc @Argonaut_Gold Vice President, Investor Relations @ArgonautGoldInc Argonaut Gold Inc. company/Argonaut-Gold-Inc First Canadian Place 100 King St. West, Suite 5700 Toronto, ON M5X 1C7 T: 416-915-3107 Argonaut Gold Inc. Email: dan.symons@argonautgold.com www.ArgonautGold.com TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 23 Mineral Resource Notes and Disclosures Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources have been estimated as at December 31, 2019 in accordance with NI 43-101 as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Mineral Resources are presented inclusive of Mineral Reserves. Numbers may not sum due to rounding. The Mineral Reserves for El Castillo and San Agustin, which together form the El Castillo Complex, are based on updated models, mine plans and topography, including depletion through mining activities and changes to recovery and cost assumptions as of December 31, 2019. El Castillo used a gold price of $1,450 per ounce; San Agustin used a gold price of $1,350 per ounce and silver price of $16.75 per ounce. Cut-off grades for El Castillo range from 0.10 g/t Au to 0.71 g/t Au depending on ore type; cutoff grades at San Agustin range from 0.11 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEQ") to 0.25 g/t AuEQ depending on ore type. The Mineral Reserves for La Colorada are based on updated models, mine plans and topography as well as updated recoveries and cost assumptions as of December 31, 2019. La Colorada used a gold price of $1,350 per ounce and a silver price of $16.75 per ounce. Cut-off grade for La Colorada was 0.13 g/t AuEQ. The Mineral Reserves for Cerro del Gallo were taken from the Cerro del Gallo Technical Report. The Mineral Reserves were estimated at a gold price of $1,200 per ounce and a silver price of $14.50 per ounce. The Mineral Reserves used a gold cutoff grade of between 0.30 g/t AuEQ and 0.39 g/t AuEQ depending on ore type. The Mineral Reserves for Magino were taken from the Magino Technical Report. The Mineral Reserves were estimated at a gold price of $1,200 per ounce. The Mineral Reserves used a gold cutoff grade of 0.41 g/t. The M&I Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources for El Castillo and San Agustin, which together form the El Castillo Complex, were based on pit cones using $1,600 per ounce gold and $19.75 per ounce silver. Cut-off grades range from 0.08 g/t Au to 0.62 g/t Au for El Castillo and 0.11 to 0.25 g/t AuEQ for San Agustin, depending on ore type. The M&I Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources for La Colorada were based on pit cones using $1,600 per ounce gold and $19.75 per ounce silver. Cut-off grade was 0.10 g/t AuEQ. The M&I Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources for the Cerro del Gallo Project were taken from the Cerro del Gallo Technical Report. The Mineral Resources were estimated at a gold price of $1,600 per ounce and a silver price of $20.00 per ounce. Cut-off grades range from 0.25 g/t AuEQ to 0.30 g/t AuEQ depending on ore type. The M&I Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources for the San Antonio Project were taken from the San Antonio Technical Report. The Mineral Resources were estimated at a gold price of $1,500 per ounce using a cutoff grade of 0.11 g/t Au for oxide and transition and 0.15 g/t Au for sulphide. The M&I Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources for the Magino Project were taken from the Magino Technical Report. The Mineral Resources were estimated at a gold price of $1,300 per ounce. The Mineral Resources used a gold cutoff of 0.25 g/t. The Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources for Florida Canyon were taken from the technical report entitled " Technical Report Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Florida Canyon Gold Mine Pershing County Nevada" effective date of June 1, 2020. The Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources for the Ana Paula Project were taken from the technical report entitled "Ana Paula Project NI 43-101 Preliminary Feasibility Study, Guerrero, Mexico" dated May 16, 2017. TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 24 Notes and Disclosures Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico. Advanced exploration projects include the San Antonio project in Baja California Sur, Mexico, the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico and the Magino project in Ontario, Canada. The Company also has several exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America. QUALIFIED PERSON Technical information included in this presentation was supervised and approved by Brian Arkell, Argonaut Gold's Vice President of Exploration, and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. ("NI 43-101"). NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 Brian Arkell, Argonaut Gold's Vice-President of Exploration and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information in this presentation as it relates to Argonaut. This presentation contains information regarding mineral resources that are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. CAUTIONARY NOTE TO U.S. INVESTORS CONCERNING ESTIMATES OF MEASURED, INDICATED AND INFERRED RESOURCES This presentation uses the terms "Measured", "Indicated" and "Inferred" Resources as defined in accordance with NI 43-101. United States readers are advised that while such terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities laws, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission does not recognize them. Under United States standards, mineralization may not be classified as a "reserve" unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve calculation is made. United States readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into reserves. In addition, "Inferred Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. United States readers are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an Inferred Resource exists, or is economically or legally mineable. NON-IFRS MEASURES The Company has included certain non-IFRS measures including "Cash cost per gold ounce sold", "Adjusted cash cost per gold ounce sold", "All-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold", "Adjusted all-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold" and "Free Cash Flow" in this presentation to supplement its financial statements which are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Cash cost per gold ounce sold is equal to production costs plus the total impact of impairment write downs related to work-in-process inventory less silver sales divided by gold ounces sold. Adjusted cash cost per gold ounce sold is equal to production costs plus only the impact of non-cash impairment write downs related to the net realizable value of work-in-process inventory less silver sales divided by gold ounces sold. AISC per gold ounce sold is equal to production costs plus the total impact of impairment write downs related to work-in-process inventory less silver sales plus general and administrative, exploration, accretion and other expenses and sustaining capital expenditures divided by gold ounces sold. Adjusted AISC per gold ounce sold is equal to production costs plus only the impact of non-cash impairment write downs related to the net realizable value of work-in-process inventory less silver sales plus general and administrative, exploration, accretion and other expenses and sustaining capital expenditures divided by gold ounces sold. Free cash flow is equal to the change in the company's net cash (cash and cash equivalents less debt), excluding cash increases related to equity financing. The Company believes that these measures provide investors with an alternative view to evaluate the performance of the Company. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS. Therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Please see the management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for full disclosure on non-IFRS measures. TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 25 Consolidated Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves(1) Tonnes Au Grade Contained Au Ag Grade Contained Ag Cu tonnes Project Category Ounces Ounces Cu % (millions) (g/t) (g/t) (000s) (000s) (000s) Mineral Reserves Proven & Probable El Castillo Proven 1.1 0.60 21 El Castillo Probable 18.4 0.37 220 San Agustin Probable 44.3 0.29 418 12.3 17,536 El Castillo Complex Proven & Probable 63.8 0.32 659 12.3 17,536 La Colorada Proven & Probable 19.8 0.59 375 8.8 5,572 Cerro del Gallo Proven 70.4 0.59 1,326 13.7 31,088 0.10 67,691 Cerro del Gallo Probable 21.3 0.46 313 11.7 8,012 0.08 17,821 Cerro del Gallo Proven & Probable 91.8 0.56 1,638 13.3 39,100 0.09 85,782 Ana Paula Proven 6.5 2.62 550 5.3 1,115 Ana Paula Probable 6.9 2.12 471 5.1 1,139 Ana Paula Proven & Probable 13.4 2.36 1,021 5.2 2,254 Florida Canyon Probable 74.5 0.41 1,019 Florida Canyon Proven & Probable 74.5 0.41 1,019 Magino Proven 24.2 1.03 804 Magino Probable 34.7 1.19 1,332 Magino Proven & Probable 58.9 0.56 2,136 Consolidated Mineral Reserves Proven & Probable 322.3 0.66 6,848 N/A 64,462 N/A 85,782 Mineral Resources Measured & Indicated ("M&I") El Castillo M&I 36.4 0.35 409 San Agustin Indicated 72.1 0.27 638 10.4 24,106 El Castillo Complex M&I 108.5 0.30 1,047 10.4 24,106 La Colorada Indicated 30.9 0.56 555 8.4 8,334 Cerro del Gallo M&I 201.9 0.44 2,864 12.2 79,103 0.09 187,100 San Antonio M&I 65.0 0.86 1,735 Ana Paula M&I 21.0 2.17 1,462 4.8 3,269 Florida Canyon Indicated 137.0 0.38 1,667 Magino M&I 144.0 0.91 4,197 Consolidated Mineral Resources Measured & Indicated 708.3 0.59 13,527 N/A 114,812 N/A 187,100 Measured and indicated Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves Mineral Resources Inferred El Castillo Inferred 0.7 0.35 8 San Agustin Inferred 3.8 0.29 36 12.1 833 El Castillo Complex Inferred 4.6 0.30 44 12.1 833 La Colorada Inferred 4.3 0.65 90 11.1 1,541 Cerro del Gallo Inferred 5.1 0.43 71 11.9 1,947 0.06 1 San Antonio Inferred 6.2 0.34 67 Ana Paula Inferred 0.9 1.84 51 5.3 149 Florida Canyon Inferred 24.7 0.34 276 Magino Inferred 33.2 0.83 886 Consolidated Mineral Resources Inferred 79.0 0.58 1,485 N/A 4,470 1 Please refer to Notes and Disclosures slide for Mineral Resource Notes and Disclosure. TSX:AR Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Conference Call - AUGUST 12, 2020 | ARGONAUT GOLD 26 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Argonaut Gold Inc. published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 15:34:02 UTC 0 All news about ARGONAUT GOLD INC. 11:40a ARGONAUT GOLD : July 2020 Corporate Presentation PU 11:35a ARGONAUT GOLD : August 2020 Corporate Presentation PU 11:35a ARGONAUT GOLD : Q2 webcast presentation PU 11:25a ARGONAUT GOLD : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results, I.. PU 11:25a ARGONAUT GOLD : Drills High-Grade Intercept of 6.0 Metres at 8.31 g/t at Magino;.. PU 08/12 MAGNA GOLD : To acquire los muertos silver project AQ 08/11 ARGONAUT GOLD : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results, I.. AQ 07/29 ARGONAUT GOLD : Drills High-Grade Intercept of 6.0 Metres at 8.31 gt at Magino AQ 07/28 ARGONAUT GOLD : Drills High-Grade Intercept of 6.0 Metres at 8.31 g/t at Magino;.. AQ 07/23 ARGONAUT GOLD : Announces Closing of C$126.5 Million Bought Deal Financing AQ