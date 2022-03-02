Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Argonaut Gold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AR   CA04016A1012

ARGONAUT GOLD INC.

(AR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Argonaut Gold : Q4 WEBCAST PRESENTATION

03/02/2022 | 08:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TSX:AR

WEBCAST

PRESENTATION

Fourth Quarter

Ended December 31, 2021

Conference Call

March 2, 2022

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This presentation may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this presentation that address activities, events or developments that the Corporation expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including such things as future business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of the Corporation's businesses, operations, plans and other such matters are forward-looking information.

When used in this presentation, the words "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Examples of such forward-looking information include information pertaining to, without limitation, inherent hazards associated with mining operations, the future price of gold and silver, the market and global demand for gold and silver, the estimation of the Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, the realization of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, expansion of production capabilities, expected capital expenditures, costs and timing of development of new deposits, success of exploration activities, permitting risk in development projects, the ability to obtain surface rights to support planned infrastructure at the Corporation's exploration and development projects, currency fluctuations, requirements for additional capital, government regulation of mining operations, environmental risks and hazards, title disputes or claims and limitations on insurance coverage.

For a more detailed discussion of these factors and other risks, see "Risk Factors" as more fully described in the Company's filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators, including its Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual developments or events could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated. These include, among others, the factors described or referred to elsewhere herein, and include unanticipated and/or unusual events. Many of such factors are beyond the Corporation's ability to predict or control.

Readers of this presentation are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information due to its inherent uncertainty. The Corporation disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, unless require under applicable laws. This forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing management's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.

References to dollars or "$" are to U.S. dollars unless specified otherwise.

TSX:AR Q4 2021 Results Ended December 31, 2021 Conference Call - March 2, 2022 | ARGONAUT GOLD

2

Full Year 2021 and Recent Highlights

Financial Performance

  • Record annual revenue of $437 million
  • Record annual cash flow of $125 million

(from operating activities before changes in non-cash operating working capital and other items)

  • Adjusted 2021 net income1 of $57.1M or adjusted earnings per basic share of $0.19
  • Net income of $26.5 million or loss per basic share of $0.09
  • Cash balance of $199.2M

Production and Cost

2021A

2021 Guidance

Production2

244,156

210,000 - 250,000

Cash Cost1

$1,006

$950 - $1,050

per oz Au

AISC1

$1,311

$1,250 - $1,350

per oz Au

Short-Term Initiatives

  • Magino construction progressing on schedule for first gold pour by end of Q1 2023.
    • Providing monthly newsletter for regular updates
  • Quadrupled mineral tenure in San Agustin district.

Long-Term Growth Initiatives

Recent Magino drill results include:

  • MA21-088intersected 4.0m at 26.7 g/t Au, incl. 2.0m at 53.2 g/t Au within the #42 Zone

Recent La Colorada drill results include:

  • 21-LCRC-675intersected 27.4m at 5.2 g/t Au and 12.5 g/t Ag, incl. 7.6m at 16.8 g/t Au and 29.3 g/t Ag within the South vein

Recent Florida Canyon drill results targeting gold mineralization in sulphides below the oxide cap include:

  • FCM-0124intersected 73.2m at 8.8 g/t Au below the Main pit

Significant increase in San Agustin Inferred Mineral Resource

  • To 86.9 million tonnes at 0.48 g/t Au and 14.7 g/t Ag for 1.3 million contained gold ounces and 41.0 million contained silver ounces, which includes 84.8 million tonnes in initial sulphide Inferred Mineral Resource
  • Please refer to section on slide 16 entitled "Non-IFRS Measures" for a discussion of these Non-IFRS Measures.
  • Gold equivalent ounces ("GEO" or "GEOs") are based on a conversion ratio of 85:1 for silver to gold ounces. The conversion ratios are based on three year trailing average silver to gold exchange ratio.

TSX:AR Q4 2021 Results Ended December 31, 2021 Conference Call - March 2, 2022 | ARGONAUT GOLD

3

Current Focus

CEO Search

  • Well underway
  • High quality executive search firm
  • In-boundinterest

Evaluating Financial Alternatives for Magino construction project

  • Goal: Q2 2022

Evaluating Strategic Alternatives

  • Weighting strategic alternatives vs. self-funding

TSX:AR Q4 2021 Results Ended December 31, 2021 Conference Call - March 2, 2022 | ARGONAUT GOLD

4

Financial Performance

Record annual cash flow of $125 million for 2021.

  • GEOs are based on a conversion ratio of 85:1 for silver to gold ounces for 2021 and 80:1 for 2020.
  • Please refer to section on slide 16 entitled "Non-IFRS Measures" for a discussion of these Non-IFRS Measures.

TSX:AR Q4 2021 Results Ended December 31, 2021 Conference Call - March 2, 2022 | ARGONAUT GOLD

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Argonaut Gold Inc. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 13:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARGONAUT GOLD INC.
08:38aARGONAUT GOLD : Q4 webcast presentation
PU
03/01ARGONAUT GOLD BRIEF : Q4 Adjusted Net Income of US$10.2 million or Adjusted Earning Per Ba..
MT
03/01ARGONAUT GOLD BRIEF : Details Record Annual Production of 244,156 Gold Equivalent Ounces, ..
MT
03/01Argonaut Gold Announces Record Annual Production of 244,156 Gold Equivalent Ounces, Lea..
AQ
03/01Argonaut Gold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/24Argonaut Gold Announces Amended Release Date of Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2021 Oper..
AQ
02/16Argonaut Gold Announces Release Date of Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2021 Operational ..
AQ
02/14ARGONAUT GOLD : Announces C$45 Million Bought Deal Financing
PU
02/14Argonaut Gold Inc. – Announces C$45 Million Bought Deal Financing
GL
02/14Argonaut Gold Inc. – Announces C$45 Million Bought Deal Financing
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARGONAUT GOLD INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 441 M - -
Net income 2021 80,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 4,20 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 588 M 588 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 497
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart ARGONAUT GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Argonaut Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARGONAUT GOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,89 $
Average target price 2,85 $
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Mordaunt Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Ponczoch Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James Edward Kofman Chairman
W. Robert Rose Vice President-Technical Services
Lowe Billingsley Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARGONAUT GOLD INC.0.00%588
NEWMONT CORPORATION11.27%54 691
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION24.28%41 901
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-0.56%24 009
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.7.63%20 752
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED3.47%14 996