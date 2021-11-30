Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Argonaut Gold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AR   CA04016A1012

ARGONAUT GOLD INC.

(AR)
  Summary
IR.INC & VID Conferences Present Virtual Investor Day V - December 6 - 8 2021

11/30/2021 | 11:35am EST
Sponsored by: Laurentian Bank Securities

Featured Keynote Speakers & Panelists:
Rob McEwen - Chief Owner & Chairman - McEwen Mining Inc.
David Garofalo - President & CEO - Gold Royalty Corp.
Denis Larocque - President & CEO - Major Drilling
Byron King - Editor - Whiskey & Gunpowder
Justin Reid - CEO & Director - Troilus Gold Corp.
Steven Bowles - Senior Director, Investment - Investissement Québec
Edward Leung, Partner, MPM Capital Management (HK)
Kelsey Gunderson - Chief Executive Officer - Laurentian Bank Securities
Barry Allan - Managing Director, Research - Laurentian Bank Securities

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2021) - IR.INC Capital Markets & Advisory Services ("IR.INC"), Virtual Investor Day Conferences ("VID") and major sponsor Laurentian Bank Securities, are pleased to announce the VID V Virtual Conference, to be held on December 6, 7, 8, 2021.

We invite you to join us for a three-day lineup of premier presenting companies who will share their latest updates on assets and strategies along with key industry thought leaders who will discuss their overall views on commodities, the markets, and their expectations.

VID Virtual Investor Day ConferencesTM provides a unique and completely interactive experience for feature companies and participants. Feature companies will have 30 minutes to outline their investment opportunity, while stakeholders and the audience will be invited to engage via live commentary, direct Q&A with management, polls, and other interactive tools during each presentation.

To find out more about VID V speakers and presenters and to register please click the link: https://www.bigmarker.com/series/vid-v-sponsored-by-laurentia/series_summit

FEATURED COMPANIES
DAY ONEDAY TWODAY THREE
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. - TSX: FVIGoldMining Inc. - TSX:GOLDElemental Royalties Corp. - TSXV:ELE
Jaguar Mining Inc. - TSX:JAGMonarch Mining Corp. - TSX:GBAROrogen Royalties Inc. - TSXV:OGN
Argonaut Gold Inc. - TSX:ARGuanajuato Silver Company Ltd. - TSXV:GSVRAzimut Exploration Inc. - TSXV:AZM
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. - TSX:WDOMajor Precious Metals Corp. - NEO:SIZEStarr Peak Mining Ltd. - TSXV:STE
Pure Gold Mining Inc. - TSXV:PGMNighthawk Gold Corp. - TSX:NHKGalway Metals Inc. - TSXV:GWM
Amarillo Gold Corp. - TSXV:AGCRidgeline Minerals Corp. - TSXV:RDGPrime Mining Corp. - TSXV:PRYM
Fury Gold Mines Ltd - TSXV:FURYMagna Terra Minerals - TSXV:MTTOmai Gold Mines Corp. - TSXV:OMG
Lucky Minerals Inc. - TSXV:LKYBurin Gold Corp. - TSXV:BURG

 

About IR.INC

IR.INC Capital Markets Advisory & Services works with its clients to develop and deploy strategic plans and build industry alliances while providing shareholder introductions and solutions. The Company also provides a number of traditional Investor Relations Services. You can find out more about IR.INC here www.irinc.ca.

About VID

VID events, conferences and content are focused on the investor. We create meaningful opportunities for investors to have authentic discussions with companies from a cross section of industries. Our events provide investors with the opportunity to have informative conversations and gain fresh perspectives with company executives, and we feature keynotes from some of the industry's best thought leaders. At VID, our goal is to help investors make informed decisions. You can find out more about VID here https://vidconferences.com/.

About Laurentian Bank Securities

Laurentian Bank Securities expanded its product offering in May 2006 with the inception of an Equities division focusing on Canadian-listed companies, with a full-service offering including research, sales, trading, and investment banking. This strategic initiative compliments Laurentian Bank Securities' highly-regarded Fixed Income division and sits as a cornerstone for the firm's long-term growth strategy.

Our mission consists of sourcing investment ideas that will generate higher returns for our clients. We remain true to Laurentian Bank's culture, putting clients first and encouraging independent thinking. Our expertise focuses on the analysis of companies with an emphasis on identifying emerging investment trends and the underlying companies that offer sustainable growth, attractive risk-adjusted valuations and which are led by strong, driven management teams.

Timely and insightful research remains the primary driver for the group, along with providing value-added service to both our corporate and institutional clients. We currently cover six sectors considered to be of high importance and an integral part of the Canadian economic engine. Presently, the sectors covered are: Base and Precious Metals, Industrials & Transportation, Utilities, Diversified Technology, REITS and Special Situations.

For further information, please contact:

Joanne Jobin, Principal
IR.INC | Capital Markets Advisory & Services
jjobin@irinc.ca www.irinc.ca

Cora Klein, Director, Business Development
VID
cklein@vidconferences.com www.vidconferences.com

Disclaimer

Both VID and IR.INC are not registered as a broker, dealer, exempt market dealer, or any other registrant in any securities regulatory jurisdiction and will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies. Both VID and IR.INC and their affiliates do not endorse or recommend any securities issued by any companies identified on, or linked through, this conference. Please seek professional advice to evaluate specific securities or other content discussed during this event. Links, if any, to third party sites are for informational purposes only, and not for trading purposes. VID and IR.INC. and their affiliates have not prepared, reviewed, or updated any content on third party sites and assume no responsibility for the information posted on them.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/105877


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 440 M - -
Net income 2021 80,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 4,20 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 859 M 856 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 497
Free-Float 98,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2,76 $
Average target price 3,87 $
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
Managers and Directors
Peter C. Dougherty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Ponczoch Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James Edward Kofman Chairman
W. Robert Rose Vice President-Technical Services
Lowe Billingsley Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARGONAUT GOLD INC.28.47%856
NEWMONT CORPORATION-7.50%44 266
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-15.76%33 983
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-7.93%25 311
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.1.49%19 001
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-8.38%14 044