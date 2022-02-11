Argosy Minerals : Application for quotation of securities - AGY
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday February 11, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
AGY
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
12,343,096
11/02/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
27073391189
1.3
ASX issuer code
AGY
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
11/2/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
AGYO : OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAR-2022
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
AGY : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
1,158,156
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
11/2/2022
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
11/2/2022
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
No
Issue date
11/2/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
1,158,156
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.20000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
AGYAJ : OPTION EXPIRING 29-OCT-2022 EX $0.25
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
AGY : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
11,184,940
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
11/2/2022
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
11/2/2022
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
No
Application for quotation of +securities
Sales 2020
0,10 M
0,07 M
0,07 M
Net income 2020
-3,08 M
-2,23 M
-2,23 M
Net cash 2020
2,79 M
2,02 M
2,02 M
P/E ratio 2020
-26,4x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
502 M
364 M
364 M
EV / Sales 2019
628x
EV / Sales 2020
827x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
83,7%
