17.07.2024
Argosy refinances bank facilities
Argosy Property Limited ('Argosy') has announced it has extended its syndicated bank facilities with ANZ Bank of New Zealand Limited, Bank of New Zealand Limited, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac New Zealand Limited and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited. The new Tranches and expiries are noted below:
Tranche A: $210 million, expiry 1 October 2027.
Tranche B: $215 million, expiry 1 October 2028.
Tranche D: $100 million, expiry 1 October 2029.
Argosy's total funding tenor, including green bonds, is currently 3.4 years.
Peter Mence
Dave Fraser
Stephen Freundlich
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
09 304 3411
09 304 3400
09 304 3426
1
pmence@argosy.co.nz
dfraser@argosy.co.nz
sfreundlich@argosy.co.nz
