17.07.2024

Argosy refinances bank facilities

Argosy Property Limited ('Argosy') has announced it has extended its syndicated bank facilities with ANZ Bank of New Zealand Limited, Bank of New Zealand Limited, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac New Zealand Limited and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited. The new Tranches and expiries are noted below:

Tranche A: $210 million, expiry 1 October 2027.

Tranche B: $215 million, expiry 1 October 2028.

Tranche D: $100 million, expiry 1 October 2029.

Argosy's total funding tenor, including green bonds, is currently 3.4 years.

END.

Peter Mence

Dave Fraser

Stephen Freundlich

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

09 304 3411

09 304 3400

09 304 3426

1

pmence@argosy.co.nz

dfraser@argosy.co.nz

sfreundlich@argosy.co.nz

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Argosy Property Limited published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2024 03:13:06 UTC.