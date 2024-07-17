Argosy Property Limited is a New Zealand-based property company. The Companyâs principal activity is investment in properties which include industrial, office, and large-format retail properties, predominantly in Auckland and Wellington. Its office properties include 99-107 Khyber Pass Road, Grafton; 101 Carlton Gore Road, Newmarket; 8 Nugent Street, Grafton; 8 Nugent Street, Grafton, and others. The retail properties include Albany Mega Centre & 11 Coliseum Drive, Albany; 50 & 54-62 Cavendish Drive, Manukau; 252 Dairy Flat Highway, Albany, and Cnr Taniwha & Paora Hapi Streets, Taupo. The industrial properties include 240 Puhinui Road, Manukau; 244 Puhinui Road, Manukau; Highgate Parkway, Silverdale; 10 Transport Place, East Tamaki, and others. The 244 Puhinui Road, Manukau property comprises a new, large industrial building on an approximately 7,187sqm site.