brand and experience to many more clients over the next several years, especially as we continue to work towards our target of 165 traditional Showrooms.

The number two way we expand brand awareness is through recommendations from friends and family. Our incredible product and the value proposition it offers is at the heart of these recommendations, and we enjoyed persistent demand for our product throughout 2023, driven by the success of many of our newer product collections.

We frequently describe traveling the world to seek inspiration, meet with incredible artisans and ensure we continue to delight our clients with beautiful products from across the globe. As Wendy mentioned, I am joining you from Italy today, where members of our Product Development Team and I are working on some really exciting new products.

Last year, I told you I thought 2023 was going to be the best ever new product lineup, and I think we have exceeded even that very high bar with the product introductions and category expansions in 2024. Our Spring and Outdoor catalogs and Showrooms are currently showcasing this product and I encourage all of you to go to the Showrooms and spend some time on Arhaus.com to judge for yourself.

During 2023, we also continued to make some important growth investments to enhance our omni- channel capabilities and technology. We are growing our insights from website engagement and have launched our incredible Storied campaigns online and in print, highlighting artisans from Mexico and Italy. These campaigns not only tell our product stories, but they elevate our brand at a time when we are introducing Arhaus to many new clients across the United States.

This is also a great time to highlight the Volume 2 launch of the Storied Campaign, Bellissimo Segreto, a beautiful secret. As a reminder, we developed the Storied Campaign in response to our clients asking to know more about the talented craftsmen behind our beautiful products. The introductory volume of Storied, Rooted: A Story Not Common, highlighted a family of woodworking artisans in Mexico and was released last fall.

The current campaign is a testament to our Italian partnerships, some of which were established decades ago, and all of which have been instrumental to building our brand. We are thrilled to continue this series and look forward to telling the Arhaus story through future volumes.

We are also continuing to make strategic investments to upgrade the technology that supports our business and long-term growth plans, and enhances our capabilities in warehouse management, inventory planning and allocation and manufacturing and delivery efficiencies. Our teams have been working around the clock on these initiatives, and I am excited about our technology roadmap, the long- term advantages and expected margin enhancement it will create for us. These investments and enhancements will continue in 2024, and Dawn will give you more detail on the size and scope of these investments.

These near- and long-term prospects, combined with the team's strong and disciplined execution of our strategic priorities, and buttressed by our debt-free balance sheet, has us well positioned to deliver on our financial and operational goals.

As we look to 2024, and beyond, I'm excited about the opportunities for our business and our brand, both of which, in many ways, are still in their early days, even though I have been at this for close to 40 years. I genuinely feel that there are no collections like our collections, there are no people like our people, and there is no potential like our potential. Arhaus stands out, and Arhaus stands alone.

