The premium home brand debuts in the heart of Silicon Valley

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus , a leader in artisan-crafted furniture and home décor, announces the opening of its new 16,160 square-foot showroom at Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, California. Located in the southern San Francisco Bay area, Arhaus promises an inspiring destination for high-quality furniture and home décor, alongside the open-air center's roster of premier shops, eateries, and more. This showroom marks the brand’s thirteenth location in California, and seventh to open within the past year as part of Arhaus’ ongoing West Coast expansion. Other nearby locations include the Arhaus Los Gatos showroom and Burlingame Studio.



The Palo Alto location offers complimentary design services to clients, extending a helping hand on home projects of any scale. Whether reviving a single space or furnishing an entire home, Arhaus' team of seasoned design consultants is ready to provide guidance both in-store and online. For further details or to connect with a local designer, please visit Arhaus.com/DesignServices.

In celebration of the showroom opening at Stanford Shopping Center, Arhaus will make a $10,000 contribution to American Forests, the country's oldest nonprofit conservation organization, dedicated to nurturing healthy and resilient forests from coast to coast. Rooted in sustainable principles and as part of its ongoing Green Initiative, Arhaus takes pride in its continued support for American Forests and its mission. To learn more about American Forests, visit AmericanForests.org.

The Arhaus Palo Alto showroom opens today, Friday, July 26, at Stanford Shopping Center, located at 660 Stanford Shopping Center #820B, Palo Alto, CA 94604.

For more information and store locations, visit the Arhaus Store Directory at Arhaus.com/Stores . To learn more about Arhaus’ values and commitments, visit Arhaus.com/About. To learn more about Arhaus Trade, an exclusive program for industry professionals, visit Arhaus.com/Trade.

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 95 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and ecommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5914ac14-2a4b-4a0b-9eb9-9e13ccfbe427

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed753430-ae94-420b-881d-84ca56b42713