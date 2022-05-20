Log in
    ART   CA0403282050

ARHT MEDIA INC.

(ART)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/20 01:48:08 pm EDT
0.1800 CAD   +2.86%
03:45pARHT MEDIA : CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
PU
05/19ARHT Media Announces CFO Appointment
MT
05/19ARHT Media Announces Retirement of Rick Blum and Appointment of Hanna Ayyad as New CFO
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ARHT MEDIA : CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

05/20/2022 | 03:45pm EDT
ARHT MEDIA INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of condensed interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

ARHT MEDIA INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Expressed in Canadian dollars - except for share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)

As at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

Note

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

$

$

CURRENT

10,266,574

3,075,770

Cash and cash equivalents

Amounts receivable

3, 6

989,974

1,528,952

Inventory

5

920,262

632,920

Deposits

235,269

124,501

Prepaid expenses

4

717,774

391,147

Total current assets

13,129,853

5,753,290

NON-CURRENT

983,415

929,726

Equipment and right of use assets

7

Total non-current assets

983,415

929,726

TOTAL ASSETS

14,113,268

6,683,016

LIABILITIES

CURRENT

13, 14, 15

1,516,585

2,142,045

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

Lease liability

8

133,356

164,021

Deferred revenue

440,381

497,336

Total current liabilities

2,090,322

2,803,402

NON-CURRENT

8

129,666

151,996

Lease liability

Loan payable

9

40,000

40,000

Total non-current liabilities

169,666

191,996

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,259,988

2,995,398

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

46,764,801

39,696,307

Share capital

10

Reserves

11

6,808,468

4,379,562

Deficit

(41,719,989)

(40,388,251)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

11,853,280

3,687,618

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

14,113,268

6,683,016

Future operations (Note 1)

Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)

"Larry O'Reilly" "William Connell Steers"

APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE DIRECTORS ON May 17, 2022:

1

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed financial statements

ARHT MEDIA INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Expressed in Canadian dollars - except for share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Note

For the three months

For the three months

ended

ended

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

Revenue

17

$

1,398,174

$

1,166,045

Cost of Sales

(624,902)

(434,132)

Gross Margin

$

773,272

$

731,913

Expenses

Employee and consultant expenses

(1,204,196)

(744,297)

Research expenditures

(208,302)

(163,978)

General administration and selling expenses

13

(373,872)

(297,346)

Amortization

8

(137,340)

(67,540)

Share-based compensation

12, 14

(157,545)

(33,300)

Finance costs

9

(13,397)

(66,597)

Foreign exchange loss

(10,358)

(109,111)

Total expenses

(2,105,010)

(1,482,169)

Net loss and comprehensive loss

(1,331,738)

(750,256)

Net loss per share - basic and diluted

11

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

11

162,052,520

98,755,255

2

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed financial statements

ARHT MEDIA INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Note

For the three months ended

For the three

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

Cash used in operating activities

Net (loss) for the year

$

(1,331,738)

$

(750,257)

Items not involving cash:

Share-based compensation

11, 13

157,545

33,300

Amortization

7

137,340

67,540

Non cash finance costs

8

75,000

53,156

Cash used in operating activities before change in working capital items

(961,853)

(596,261)

Net change in working capital items:

Change in accounts payable, accrued liabilities and advances received

(625,460)

156,508

Change in deferred revenue

(56,955)

(60,684)

Change in inventory

(287,342)

(121,547)

Change in prepaid expenses

(326,627)

177,349

Change in deposits

(110,768)

(36)

Change in amounts receivable

538,978

(283,474)

Net cash used in operating activities

(1,830,027)

(728,144)

Cash provided by financing activities

Public offering of units

10

-

7,980,400

Private placement of units

10

10,000,000

-

Share issuance cost

10

(735,145)

(900,492)

Lease payments

8

(52,995)

(59,151)

Net cash provided by financing activities

9,211,860

7,498,018

Cash used in investing activities

Expenditures on equipment

7

(191,029)

(5,889)

Net cash used in investing activities

(191,029)

(5,889)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

7,190,804

6,763,985

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

3,075,770

486,911

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

10,266,574

$

7,250,896

Supplemental information:

Broker compensation warrants

10

94,936

206,781

3

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed financial statements

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ARHT Media Inc. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 19:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
