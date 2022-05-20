ARHT MEDIA : CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of condensed interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.