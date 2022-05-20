ARHT MEDIA : CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
ARHT MEDIA INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of condensed interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
ARHT MEDIA INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Expressed in Canadian dollars - except for share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)
As at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
Note
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
$
$
CURRENT
10,266,574
3,075,770
Cash and cash equivalents
Amounts receivable
3, 6
989,974
1,528,952
Inventory
5
920,262
632,920
Deposits
235,269
124,501
Prepaid expenses
4
717,774
391,147
Total current assets
13,129,853
5,753,290
NON-CURRENT
983,415
929,726
Equipment and right of use assets
7
Total non-current assets
983,415
929,726
TOTAL ASSETS
14,113,268
6,683,016
LIABILITIES
CURRENT
13, 14, 15
1,516,585
2,142,045
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
Lease liability
8
133,356
164,021
Deferred revenue
440,381
497,336
Total current liabilities
2,090,322
2,803,402
NON-CURRENT
8
129,666
151,996
Lease liability
Loan payable
9
40,000
40,000
Total non-current liabilities
169,666
191,996
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,259,988
2,995,398
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
46,764,801
39,696,307
Share capital
10
Reserves
11
6,808,468
4,379,562
Deficit
(41,719,989)
(40,388,251)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
11,853,280
3,687,618
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
14,113,268
6,683,016
Future operations (Note 1)
Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)
"Larry O'Reilly" "William Connell Steers"
APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE DIRECTORS ON May 17, 2022:
1
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed financial statements
ARHT MEDIA INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Expressed in Canadian dollars - except for share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)
For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
Note
For the three months
For the three months
ended
ended
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Revenue
17
$
1,398,174
$
1,166,045
Cost of Sales
(624,902)
(434,132)
Gross Margin
$
773,272
$
731,913
Expenses
Employee and consultant expenses
(1,204,196)
(744,297)
Research expenditures
(208,302)
(163,978)
General administration and selling expenses
13
(373,872)
(297,346)
Amortization
8
(137,340)
(67,540)
Share-based compensation
12, 14
(157,545)
(33,300)
Finance costs
9
(13,397)
(66,597)
Foreign exchange loss
(10,358)
(109,111)
Total expenses
(2,105,010)
(1,482,169)
Net loss and comprehensive loss
(1,331,738)
(750,256)
Net loss per share - basic and diluted
11
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding
11
162,052,520
98,755,255
2
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed financial statements
ARHT MEDIA INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)
For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
Note
For the three months ended
For the three
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Cash used in operating activities
Net (loss) for the year
$
(1,331,738)
$
(750,257)
Items not involving cash:
Share-based compensation
11, 13
157,545
33,300
Amortization
7
137,340
67,540
Non cash finance costs
8
75,000
53,156
Cash used in operating activities before change in working capital items
(961,853)
(596,261)
Net change in working capital items:
Change in accounts payable, accrued liabilities and advances received
(625,460)
156,508
Change in deferred revenue
(56,955)
(60,684)
Change in inventory
(287,342)
(121,547)
Change in prepaid expenses
(326,627)
177,349
Change in deposits
(110,768)
(36)
Change in amounts receivable
538,978
(283,474)
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,830,027)
(728,144)
Cash provided by financing activities
Public offering of units
10
-
7,980,400
Private placement of units
10
10,000,000
-
Share issuance cost
10
(735,145)
(900,492)
Lease payments
8
(52,995)
(59,151)
Net cash provided by financing activities
9,211,860
7,498,018
Cash used in investing activities
Expenditures on equipment
7
(191,029)
(5,889)
Net cash used in investing activities
(191,029)
(5,889)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
7,190,804
6,763,985
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
3,075,770
486,911
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
10,266,574
$
7,250,896
Supplemental information:
Broker compensation warrants
10
94,936
206,781
3
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed financial statements
