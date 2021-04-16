ARHT Media Announces Fiscal Year 2020 Results

TORONTO, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.



2020 Financial Update

Revenues for Fiscal Year 2020 were $2.21M as compared to $3.28M for Fiscal Year 2019;

Net loss for 2020 was $3.77M as compared to $3.69M for the same period in 2019;

Cash and cash equivalents were $486k at Dec 31, 2020 as compared to $213k at Dec 31, 2019.



2020 Business Updates

The Company completed a number of reseller and strategic partner agreements, which resulted in sales that include a major international defense contractor, AT&T, China Unicom, Junior Academy of Science Ukraine, Novartis and the Enterprise Blockchain Awards.

The Company launched the HoloPod™, a self-contained interactive holographic display designed specifically for installation in a corporate board room, meeting or training room or a university lecture hall – the first permanent location at University Health Network, Toronto

The Company sold Six HoloPresence™ displays to China Unicom for Universities in China

The Green Carpet Fashion Awards hosted by Robert Downey Jr, broadcast on Sky Europe, TenCent China, Fashion Channel on YouTube - holo capture of celebrities around the world beamed into virtual La Scala, showcases ARHT’s online display capabilities

Strategic Partner Digital Nation Entertainment (DNE) works with client AT&T to beam player interviewers from the TNT Studio in Atlanta and ESPN in LA into the Orlando “bubble” during the NBA playoffs

The Company launches Virtual Global Stage™(VGS)™, an online presentation that displays full form presenters from anywhere in the world interacting with one another and appearing as though they sharing the same stage.

2021 Subsequent Events

The Company completed an oversubscribed $7.98 million prospectus offering

The Company delivered 9 Virtual Global Stage events in Q1 with revenue of $361,000

The Company delivered HoloPod displays in Singapore, Germany and the United States



“The Covid-19 pandemic and its associated impact made 2020 a challenging year for ARHT Media limiting our ability to interact with clients which in turn delayed our sales cycle,” commented Larry O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer of ARHT Media. “However, our impactful and best-in-class HoloPresence™ technology allowed us to generate repeat business from a number of high-profile clients as well as win new business from other Fortune 500 companies and global players. Our Virtual Global Stage™ presentation continues to be extremely popular as the demand for hybrid events continues to increase and the launch of our HoloPod has been well-received with units already deployed to Toronto, Singapore, the United States and Germany in addition to ongoing proposals to several new and existing clients. With this increase in demand, we have significant momentum heading into the second quarter of 2021 and I am confident the strides we made in the second half of 2020 and in the first quarter of this year have positioned ARHT Media for substantive growth in 2021 and beyond.”

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global Stage™.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

