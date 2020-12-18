ARHT Media : Beams Milken Institute Chairman From Los Angeles To Singapore For The Milken Institute's 2020 Asia Summit – A Hybrid Event That Took Place At The Iconic Marina Bay Sands Hotel

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 - ARHT Media Inc. ('ARHT' or 'the Company') (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce that they successfully helped the Milken Institute beam a live hologram of their Chairman, Michael Milken, from Los Angeles to Singapore. The hologram of Mr. Milken appeared during the Milken Institute's 2020 Asia Summit. The event took place at the Marina Bay Sands hotel's new state-of-the-art mixed reality hybrid events facility in Singapore on December 8th and 9th, 2020.

The invite-only event brought together a small group of attendees in-person and broadcasted to a larger audience online, bringing together leaders in finance, business, government, technology, philanthropy, academia and media from around the world. Similar to the Milken Institute's annual Global Conference, but focused on perspectives from and regarding the Asia Pacific region, presenters and speakers tackled topics including prosperity and risk in the Asia-Pacific region, Asia's new crop of political leaders, and the prognosis for health innovation in Asia.

'We're incredibly pleased to see leaders and innovators like the Milken Institute and the Marina Bay Sands hotel come together to embrace hybrid events and safely organize important meetings like the 2020 Asia Summit which plays an important role in helping connect global leaders to share knowledge and insights,' said ARHT Media CEO Larry O'Reilly. 'Hybrid events are the way forward for the MICE industry and a perfect use case for our HoloPresence and Virtual Global Stage solutions.'

Utilizing ARHT Media's HoloPresenceTM technology, event organizers were able to beam-in Mr. Milken from the United States, who could not travel due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic. Holograms, combined with the mixed reality technology create a highly engaging and unique hybrid event experience for people viewing virtually and people attending in-person.

As hybrid events continue to become the standard coming into 2021, ARHT is uniquely able to offer their in-person HoloPresenceTM technology combined with a premium online presentation solution called the Virtual Global StageTM. This hybrid structure appears to be the new normal as the world slowly transitions back to in-person gatherings - yet on a much smaller scale. Spearheaded by innovators like Marina Bay Sands, who have made investments in technologies that embrace these new ways to meet and do business.

ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences - as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global StageTM.

This press release contains 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure related to the Company's sales funnel; the Company's technology; the potential uses for the Company's technology; the future planned events using the Company's technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company's technology; and interest from parties in ARHT's products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'plans', 'expects' or 'does not expect', 'is expected', 'budget', 'scheduled', 'estimates', 'forecasts', 'intends', 'anticipates' or 'does not anticipate', or 'believes', or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results 'may', 'could', 'would', 'might' or 'will be taken', 'occur' or 'be achieved'. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.