ARHT Media : Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Management's Discussion & Analysis

for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

ARHT MEDIA INC.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

General

This discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of financial position and results of operations is prepared as at, March 31, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim financial statements of ARHT Media Inc. (the "Company" or "ARHT Media") for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and the related notes thereto.

Those financial statements have been prepared using accounting policies in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the international Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). Except where otherwise noted, all dollar figures included herein are quoted in Canadian dollars. These documents and other information relevant to the Company's activities are available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Information

This MD&A includes "forward‐looking statements", within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which are based on the opinions and estimates of Management and are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking statements. While these forward‐looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions, or other future performance suggested herein. When used in this MD&A, words such as "estimate", "intend", "expect", "anticipate" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular uncertainties relating to COVID-19; risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company; risks related to the Company's shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such parties' control; the ability to raise capital, disruptions or changes in the credit or securities markets; global economic climate; regulatory risks; the Company's ability to generate positive cash flow; changes in technology; and the emergence of additional competitors in the industry.

Readers are cautioned that the preceding lists of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors are not exhaustive. Events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward‐looking statements, investors in securities of the Company should not place undue reliance on these forward‐looking statements. The forward‐looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date hereof.

Page 2

ARHT MEDIA INC.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Description of Business

ARHT Media is the global leader and inventor of leading-edge holographic presence experiences with a growing network of HoloPresence™ capture and display locations. The Company empowers executives, educators, entertainers, medical practitioners, and speakers to be present anywhere on the planet appearing live as a high-quality lifelike hologram. ARHT creates memorable human connections that generate emotional impact by giving the viewer an immersive experience that makes that audience feel as though the speaker is in the room. Presenters are captured using ARHT's proprietary capture studio and then transmitted over the common internet and appear live or pre-recorded on a HoloPod™ Display, a H - Series Portable Display or online using Virtual Global Stage™ ("VGS"). In all cases the presenter appears in life-size proportions, with the ability to interact live with their audience.

ARHT's patented software and the related hardware make up the ARHT Engine™, which is the core of the technology that powers both the HoloPresenceTM platform as well as VGSTM. The ARHT Engine™ can capture and beam a single presenter to a single audience or capture and simultaneously beam multiple presenters to multiple audiences. Graphics and background imagery can be integrated for premium engagement and storytelling. PowerPoint and other dynamic 3D presentation aids can also be incorporated into a presentation. The Company's technology is protected by U.S. Patent No. 9,581,962, U.S. Patent No. 9,658,462 and U.S. Patent No. 9,904,066. The Company is in the process of applying for additional patents.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") as a Tier2 Technology Issuer and under the symbol "ARHTF" on the OTCQB Market. In February 2021, the Company was recognized as a TSXV top 50 performer. The Company has four subsidiaries - ARHT Media (USA) Inc., Be There Networks Inc., ARHT Media (UK) Limited and ARHT Media Singapore Pte. Ltd. The Company has offices in Toronto, Los Angeles, London, UK, Hong Kong and Singapore. In May 2021,

ARHT Media announced a strategic partnership with WeWork, the leading flexible workspace provider, that will integrate ARHT Media's technology into WeWork's global events offering .The Company's partnership with WeWork is expected to expand its fixed network of holographic capture and display locations globally by up to 100 locations with 11 new WeWork locations being deployed in Q3 and Q4 of 2021 and 19 new locations being deployed in Q1 and Q2 of 2022.

Outlook and Strategy

Highlights

• Significant Increase in Revenue: During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 revenue increased to $4,758,373 compared to revenue of $2,215,484 during the previous year, representing a 115% increase.

• Strong Balance Sheet and Cash Position: On March 17, 2021, the Company announces that is closed a public offering for gross proceeds of $7,980,400. The Company used a portion of the proceeds to repay a $1.9 million debenture that was retired 7.5 months prior to the scheduled maturity date and leaving it almost debt free.

• New Online Display Generates Revenue Growth and Repeat Business: VGS™ online display accounted for 65% of event revenue during the year. The Company intends to broaden its addressable market through the introduction of new products in 2022.

Page 3

ARHT MEDIA INC.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

• February 2022 Growth Financing Leads to Expanded Sales and Marketing in 2022 & 2023: On February 22, 2022 the Company announced it had completed a $10 million financing at $0.275 per unit. The financing is expected to fund the accelerated roll out of its HoloPresenceTM technology, including the Company's global partnership with WeWork, broaden its addressable market through the introduction of new products; and substantially increase investment in the Company's sales team and marketing spend.

• WeWork Partnership First Phase Roll Out Expanded to 30 Markets - World's First Holographic Network: ARHT improved its economics, expanded the size of the initial network, will lead sales and marketing efforts and is creating the world's first holographic network - generating revenue, adding enterprise clients and lowering costs to those clients.

• Greater Expertise, Technology Experience and Diversity on Board of Directors: In February 2022, the board welcomed technology executives Jonathan Pollack (AcuityAds, Kaboose) and Deborah Beatty (PointClickCare, Apple) as Vice Chairman and Director, respectively.

• NATO and Defense Agreements Create New, and Potentially Lucrative, Vertical for ARHT: Contracts with NATO and other defense contractors have led to increased activations and revenue generation including beaming US Under Secretary of Defense Heidi Shyu from Washington, DC to Singapore for a keynote at a major military conference, among numerous others.

Overview

The pandemic has forced enterprise organizations of all types to rethink how they will conduct business once business travel, in office attendance (full time, hybrid or remote), face to face meetings and events, in person training and much more return. Three consistent themes appear to be emerging: an interest in using technology to reduce business travel expenses, depending upon need, meetings will be in person, or online or a hybrid version, and an interest in reducing the carbon footprint of the organization. ARHT has a growing variety of technology solutions to help enterprise achieve their objectives.

ARHT is poised for significant growth in 2022 and beyond. With virtually no debt and a strong cash balance, ARHT expects to more than double its sales force by Q3 2022, increasing its annual spend in marketing and R&D, as well as adding additional expertise in technology and project management to continue to service our growing list of clients. Approximately 70% of ARHT's event revenue in 2021 came from repeat clients and many of those clients have begun investing in our hardware and software to help reduce their delivery costs per event as they increase the number of activations annually or installing capture and/or display technology to begin to build their own ARHT holographic networks. Organizations such as HEC Paris, who have ARHT capture and display technology at both of their Paris and Doha campuses, realize is that not only can they share expertise between their two leading university campuses, but they can also interact with ARHT's growing list of other universities with ARHT's technology and as importantly the growing number of WeWork locations that offer HoloPresence.

ARHT's software, which generates one-time, repeat and recurring revenues, enhances digital communications whether in person, online or hybrid. For in person meetings and events ARHT has a variety of temporary or permanent displays and anticipates adding to that portfolio in Q2 of 2022. For online presentations VGS (Virtual Global Stage) has proven to be a huge hit, having your mainstage presentation appear like a professional television production at a fraction of the cost of using television studios that require expensive equipment and crews to deliver a similar looking product.

Page 4

ARHT MEDIA INC.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

ARHT Media and WeWork Strategic Partnership

In May 2021, the Company announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with WeWork. This partnership is expected to be transformational for the Company, by creating the first and only fixed network of holographic capture and display locations globally in up to 100 of WeWork's locations. The first phase of this strategic partnership initially included ARHT's holographic technology being rolled out in 16 locations around the globe. Recently, the Company announced that the first phase has been increased to 30 locations. As of the date hereof, ARHT has installed its technology into WeWork locations in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, Washington, Miami, Montreal, London, Paris and Singapore. The Company has generated revenue from installations in Boston, New York and Montreal. The Company has confirmed and is in the final planning stages for locations in Sydney and Berlin and is evaluating an additional 20 locations throughout the US, Canada, Europe and Asia.

The benefits to both ARHT and WeWork of this partnership include:

• Cost savings for WeWork members: Given the fixed installations we are able to offer our event and meeting services at a fraction of the price of doing one off temporary events;

• New enterprise clients for both WeWork and ARHT: As both WeWork and ARHT have growing lists of enterprise clients, both groups can experience each other's offerings - potentially for the first time, leading to increased sales for both companies;

• New revenue streams: ARHT's technology is expected to help WeWork attract and retain enterprise clients while generating increased revenues for using these services;

• Product demonstrations & real estate savings: A key part of the sales cycle for ARHT's technology is a client demo. By Q3 2022, ARHT anticipates being able to demonstrate HoloPresence in over 30 markets around the world without having to pay for the real estate to do so;

• Surprise, delight & retain clients: WeWork has an incredible portfolio of properties and ARHT technology is in their best performing markets and ARHT's holopresence experience generates extremely high level of repeat business so both organizations can retain clients with our complimentary offerings.

Virtual Global Stage™ (VGS™)

In March 2020, the Company launched Virtual Global Stage™ (VGS™), which allows multiple presenters to interact with one another on the same stage with no latency, appearing much like they would if they were physically next to one another. Presenters can stand or be seated and can appear with 3D graphics, streaming video, or PowerPoint to enhance the story telling. With more than 50% of communication being nonverbal it is important that the presenters body language comes across the screen, rather than just a talking head, which is how we are used to watching speakers on a digital device.

The initial customer reaction to VGS™ was very positive. VGS™ activations in Q3 and Q4 2020 in the pharmaceutical and real estate industries resulted in repeat orders based upon the positive feedback from clients. As the COVID-19 pandemic continued into 2021, the Company saw growing interest in VGS™ events throughout the year. In 2021, 65% of ARHT's event revenue and 42% of overall revenue was generated using VGS™ display.

Page 5