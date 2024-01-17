Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.01.2024 / 14:03 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: VXT Deutschland OHG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Daniel
Last name(s): Jacob
Position: CEO

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ARI Motors Industries SE

b) LEI
89450094KEXKHW5G8K93 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3D6Q45

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.77 EUR 10818.31 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.7700 EUR 10818.3100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Deutsche Börse Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


Language: English
Company: ARI Motors Industries SE
Lausicker Str. 20
04552 Borna
Germany
Internet: www.ari-motors.com

 
88903  17.01.2024 CET/CEST

