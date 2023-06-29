Vote Totals report

ARIANA RESOURCES plc

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2023 (29/06/2023)

Vote totals

Shares/Units Issued and Outstanding

1,146,363,330

Proxies Cast Total

30

Holders Intending to Attend Meeting:

0

Resolution

Vote type

Voted

Voted %

% of Issued Share Capital

01, REPORT AND ACCOUNTS

For

188,804,411

97.22

16.47

Against

0

0.00

0.00

Votes Withheld

84,394

0.00

0.00

Discretion

5,408,449

2.78

0.47

02, RE-ELECT M DE VILLIERS

For

175,642,174

90.63

15.32

Against

12,741,081

6.57

1.11

Votes Withheld

505,550

0.00

0.00

Discretion

5,408,449

2.79

0.47

03, RE-ELECT W PAYNE

For

187,359,173

96.43

16.34

Against

1,524,082

0.78

0.13

Votes Withheld

5,550

0.00

0.00

Discretion

5,408,449

2.78

0.47

04, RE-ELECT C SANGSTER

For

187,859,173

96.69

16.39

Against

1,024,082

0.53

0.09

Votes Withheld

5,550

0.00

0.00

Discretion

5,408,449

2.78

0.47

05, RE-ELECT DR K SENER

For

187,753,873

96.90

16.38

Against

599,988

0.31

0.05

Votes Withheld

534,944

0.00

0.00

Discretion

5,408,449

2.79

0.47

06, RE-APPOINT AUDITORS

For

187,759,173

96.64

16.38

Against

1,124,082

0.58

0.10

Votes Withheld

5,550

0.00

0.00

Discretion

5,408,449

2.78

0.47

07, ALLOT SECURITIES

For

180,087,752

92.85

15.71

Against

8,468,244

4.37

0.74

Votes Withheld

332,809

0.00

0.00

Discretion

5,408,449

2.79

0.47

08, ALLOT SECURITIES FOR CASH

For

175,387,752

90.42

15.30

Against

13,168,244

6.79

1.15

Votes Withheld

332,809

0.00

0.00

Discretion

5,408,449

2.79

0.47

09, MARKET PURCHASE OF SHARES

For

180,271,156

92.80

15.73

Against

8,584,840

4.42

0.75

Votes Withheld

32,809

0.00

0.00

Discretion

5,408,449

2.78

0.47

Scanned

Internet

Keyed

Batch

CREST

Proxymity

Total

12

4

2

0

12

0

30

