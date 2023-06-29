Vote Totals report
ARIANA RESOURCES plc
Selected view: All Downloaded 28/06/2023 10:52 BST / GMT+1
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2023 (29/06/2023)
The figures in this report are taken from the most recent data on file.
Vote totals
Shares/Units Issued and Outstanding
1,146,363,330
Proxies Cast Total
30
Holders Intending to Attend Meeting:
0
Resolution
Vote type
Voted
Voted %
% of Issued Share Capital
01, REPORT AND ACCOUNTS
For
188,804,411
97.22
16.47
Against
0
0.00
0.00
Votes Withheld
84,394
0.00
0.00
Discretion
5,408,449
2.78
0.47
02, RE-ELECT M DE VILLIERS
For
175,642,174
90.63
15.32
Against
12,741,081
6.57
1.11
Votes Withheld
505,550
0.00
0.00
Discretion
5,408,449
2.79
0.47
03, RE-ELECT W PAYNE
For
187,359,173
96.43
16.34
Against
1,524,082
0.78
0.13
Votes Withheld
5,550
0.00
0.00
Discretion
5,408,449
2.78
0.47
04, RE-ELECT C SANGSTER
For
187,859,173
96.69
16.39
Against
1,024,082
0.53
0.09
Votes Withheld
5,550
0.00
0.00
Discretion
5,408,449
2.78
0.47
05, RE-ELECT DR K SENER
For
187,753,873
96.90
16.38
Against
599,988
0.31
0.05
Votes Withheld
534,944
0.00
0.00
Discretion
5,408,449
2.79
0.47
06, RE-APPOINT AUDITORS
For
187,759,173
96.64
16.38
Against
1,124,082
0.58
0.10
Votes Withheld
5,550
0.00
0.00
Discretion
5,408,449
2.78
0.47
07, ALLOT SECURITIES
For
180,087,752
92.85
15.71
Against
8,468,244
4.37
0.74
Votes Withheld
332,809
0.00
0.00
Discretion
5,408,449
2.79
0.47
08, ALLOT SECURITIES FOR CASH
For
175,387,752
90.42
15.30
Against
13,168,244
6.79
1.15
Votes Withheld
332,809
0.00
0.00
Discretion
5,408,449
2.79
0.47
09, MARKET PURCHASE OF SHARES
For
180,271,156
92.80
15.73
Against
8,584,840
4.42
0.75
Votes Withheld
32,809
0.00
0.00
Discretion
5,408,449
2.78
0.47
Scanned
Internet
Keyed
Batch
CREST
Proxymity
Total
12
4
2
0
12
0
30
