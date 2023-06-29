Ariana Resources plc is a gold exploration, development, and production company focused on precious and technology metals. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries are related to the exploration for and development of gold, copper, and technology metals, primarily in south-eastern Europe, with an interest in mining operations in Turkey. The Kiziltepe Sector is located in western Turkey and includes Kiziltepe Gold-Silver Mine, the Company's first operating asset, as well as the exploration and development prospects of Kepez, Karakavak, Kizilcukur and Ivrindi. Its Salinbas Gold Project is located in north-eastern Turkey within the Artvin Goldfield, which contains the Hot Gold Corridor, comprising several gold-copper projects, including the Hot Maden project, which lies about 16 kilometers to the south of Salinbas. Au-Ag mineralization at Salinbas lies immediately adjacent to the Ardala polyphase Au-Cu-Mo porphyry. Its Tavsan Gold Project is located in western Turkey.

Sector Diversified Mining