The Chair

Ariana Resources plc

As scrutineer appointed for the purpose of the Poll taken at the Annual General Meeting

of the Members of the Company held on 19th July 2024, I HEREBY CERTIFY that the result of the Poll is correctly set out as follows:-

RESOLUTION

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

Yours faithfully,

Charlotte Bruton

Client Manager

VOTES

%

VOTES AGAINST

%

VOTES

% of ISC

FOR

TOTAL

VOTED

715,872,967

99.99%

85,969

0.01%

715,958,936

39.03%

691,395,793

97.15%

20,268,318

2.85%

711,664,111

38.80%

710,250,302

99.54%

3,313,809

0.46%

713,564,111

38.90%

711,514,524

99.79%

1,483,582

0.21%

712,998,106

38.87%

711,344,524

99.77%

1,653,582

0.23%

712,998,106

38.87%

713,555,143

99.80%

1,458,793

0.20%

715,013,936

38.98%

697,200,195

97.79%

15,748,405

2.21%

712,948,600

38.87%

696,059,379

97.63%

16,889,221

2.37%

712,948,600

38.87%

715,593,565

99.95%

370,865

0.05%

715,964,430

39.03%

ISC1,834,181,328

VOTES WITHHELD

168,964

4,463,789

2,563,789

3,129,794

3,129,794

1,113,964

3,179,300

3,179,300

163,470

Please note that on the resolutions 11 & 12 the votes lodged AGAINST are insufficient to register 0.00%. Asw

we report to two decimal places the results for these two resolutions are reported as 100% FOR and 0.00% AG

GAINST.

