The Chair
Ariana Resources plc
As scrutineer appointed for the purpose of the Poll taken at the Annual General Meeting
of the Members of the Company held on 19th July 2024, I HEREBY CERTIFY that the result of the Poll is correctly set out as follows:-
RESOLUTION
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Yours faithfully,
Charlotte Bruton
Client Manager
VOTES
%
VOTES AGAINST
%
VOTES
% of ISC
FOR
TOTAL
VOTED
715,872,967
99.99%
85,969
0.01%
715,958,936
39.03%
691,395,793
97.15%
20,268,318
2.85%
711,664,111
38.80%
710,250,302
99.54%
3,313,809
0.46%
713,564,111
38.90%
711,514,524
99.79%
1,483,582
0.21%
712,998,106
38.87%
711,344,524
99.77%
1,653,582
0.23%
712,998,106
38.87%
713,555,143
99.80%
1,458,793
0.20%
715,013,936
38.98%
697,200,195
97.79%
15,748,405
2.21%
712,948,600
38.87%
696,059,379
97.63%
16,889,221
2.37%
712,948,600
38.87%
715,593,565
99.95%
370,865
0.05%
715,964,430
39.03%
ISC1,834,181,328
VOTES WITHHELD
168,964
4,463,789
2,563,789
3,129,794
3,129,794
1,113,964
3,179,300
3,179,300
163,470
Please note that on the resolutions 11 & 12 the votes lodged AGAINST are insufficient to register 0.00%. Asw
we report to two decimal places the results for these two resolutions are reported as 100% FOR and 0.00% AG
GAINST.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ariana Resources plc published this content on 22 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2024 12:35:09 UTC.