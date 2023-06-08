Ariana Resources : Notice of AGM 2023 06/08/2023 | 12:42pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields A R I A N A R E S O U R C E S P LC - A N N UA L R E P O RT & AC C O U N TS 2 0 2 2 Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Ariana Resources PLC Company Number: 05403426 Notice is hereby given that the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Ariana Resources PLC (the "Company") will be held at the East India Club, 16 St James's Square, London, SW1Y 4LH on 29 June 2023 at 10:30 a.m. in order to consider and, if thought fit, pass resolutions 1 to 7 as Ordinary Resolutions and Resolution 8 & 9 as Special Resolutions: Ordinary resolutions To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022. To re-elect Michael de Villiers who is retiring pursuant to Article

41.1 of the Articles of Association as a Director of the Company. To re-elect William Payne who is retiring pursuant to Article 41.1 of the Articles of Association as a Director of the Company. To re-elect Chris Sangster who is retiring pursuant to Article 41.1 of the Articles of Association as a Director of the Company. To re-elect Dr Kerim Sener who is retiring pursuant to Article 41.1 of the Articles of Association as a Director of the Company. To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn as auditors and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration. That the directors be generally and unconditionally authorised to allot Relevant Securities (as defined in the notes to this Notice) up to a maximum nominal amount of £500,000 comprising: equity securities (as defined by section 560 of the

Companies Act 2006) of ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") up to an aggregate nominal amount of £250,000 in connection with an offer by way of a rights issue: to holders of Ordinary Shares in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their respective holdings; and to holders of other equity securities as required by the rights of those securities or as the directors otherwise consider necessary, but subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates, legal or practical problems

in or under the laws of any territory or the requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange; and in any other case, up to an aggregate nominal amount of £250,000. The power granted by this authority shall, unless renewed, varied or revoked by the Company, expire on the date which is 15 months after the date on which this resolution is passed or, if earlier, the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company save that the Company may, before such expiry, make offers or agreements which would or might require Relevant Securities to be allotted and the directors may allot Relevant Securities in pursuance of such offer or agreement notwithstanding that the authority conferred by this resolution has expired. This resolution revokes and replaces all unexercised authorities previously granted to the directors to allot Relevant Securities but without prejudice to any allotment of shares or grant of rights already made, offered or agreed to be made pursuant to such authorities. Special resolutions 8. That, subject to the passing of Resolution 7 the Directors be given the general power to allot equity securities (as defined by Section 560 of the 2006 Act) for cash, either pursuant to the authority conferred by Resolution 7 or by way of a sale of treasury shares, as if Section 561(1) of the 2006 Act did not apply to any such allotment, provided that this power shall be limited to: the allotment of equity securities in connection with an offer by way of a rights issue: to the holders of ordinary shares in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their respective holdings; and to holders of other equity securities as required by the rights of those securities or as the Directors otherwise consider necessary, but subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Board may deem necessary or expedient in relation to treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates, legal or practical problems in or under the laws of any territory or the requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange; and the allotment (otherwise than pursuant to paragraph 7a above) of equity securities up to an aggregate nominal amount of £250,000. The power granted by this authority shall, unless renewed, varied or revoked by the Company, expire on the date which is 15 months after the date on which this resolution is passed or, if earlier, the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company, save that the Company may, before such expiry, make offers or agreements which would or might require equity securities to be allotted and the directors may allot equity securities in pursuance of such offer or agreement notwithstanding that the authority conferred by this resolution has expired. This resolution revokes and replaces all unexercised authorities previously granted to the directors to allot equity securities but without prejudice to any allotment of shares or grant of rights already made, offered or agreed to be made pursuant to such authorities. 9. That, the Company be authorised generally and unconditionally to make market purchases (within the meaning of section 693 of the Companies 2006 Act) of ordinary shares of £0.001 each, provided that: the maximum aggregate number of ordinary shares that may be purchased is 5% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the market purchase; the minimum price (excluding expenses) which may be paid for each ordinary share is £0.001; the maximum price (excluding expenses) which may be paid for each ordinary share is to be no higher than the average mid-market closing price of an ordinary share in the

Company on the day prior to the day the purchase is made; the authority conferred by this resolution shall expire at the conclusion of the Company's next annual general meeting save that the Company may, before the expiry of the authority granted by this resolution, enter into a contract to purchase ordinary shares which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiry of such authority. the directors may hold any such ordinary shares in Treasury and are then entitled to resell the same, satisfy the issue of new ordinary shares or cancel any such ordinary shares so acquired, as allowed by the Companies Act. Michael de Villiers Chairman and Company Secretary 5 June 2023 Registered Office 2nd Floor, Regis House 45 King William Street London EC4R 9AN: 7 9 F I N A N C I A L R E P O RT A R I A N A R E S O U R C E S P LC - A N N UA L R E P O RT & AC C O U N TS 2 0 2 2 Notes: As a member of the Company you are entitled to appoint a proxy to exercise all or any of your rights to attend, speak and vote at a general meeting of the Company. You can only appoint a proxy using the procedures set out in these notes. Appointment of a proxy does not preclude you from attending the meeting and voting in person. If you have appointed a proxy and attend the meeting in person, your proxy appointment will automatically be terminated. A proxy does not need to be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting to represent you. To appoint as your proxy a person other than the Chairman of the meeting, insert their full name in the box. If you sign and return the proxy form with no name inserted in the box, the Chairman of the meeting will be deemed to be your proxy. Where you appoint as your proxy someone other than the Chairman, you are responsible for ensuring that they attend the meeting and are aware of your voting intentions. If you wish your proxy to make any comments on your behalf, you will need to appoint someone other than the Chairman and give them the relevant instructions directly. You may not appoint more than one proxy to exercise rights attached to any one share. To direct your proxy how to vote on the resolutions mark the appropriate box with an 'X'. To abstain from voting on a resolution, select the relevant "Vote withheld" box. A vote withheld is not a vote in law, which means that the vote will not be counted in the calculation of votes for or against the resolution. If you give no voting indication, your proxy will vote or abstain from voting at his or her discretion. Your proxy will vote

(or abstain from voting) as he or she thinks fit in relation to any other matter which is put before the meeting. To appoint a proxy you must ensure that the attached proxy form is completed, signed and sent to Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY by no later than 10:30 a.m. on 27 June 2023. In the case of a member which is a company, the Form of Proxy must be executed under its common seal or signed on its behalf by an officer of the company or an attorney for the Company. Any corporation which is a member can appoint one or more corporate representatives who may exercise on its behalf all of its powers as a member provided that they do not do so in relation to the same shares. Any power of attorney or any other authority under which the proxy form is signed (or a duly certified copy of such power or authority) must be included with the proxy form. In the case of joint holders, where more than one of the joint holders purports to appoint a proxy, only the appointment submitted by the most senior holder will be accepted. Seniority is determined by the order in which the names of the joint holders appear in the Company's register of members in respect of the joint holding (the first-named being the most senior). If you submit more than one valid proxy appointment, the appointment received last before the latest time for the receipt of proxies will take precedence. CREST members who wish

to appoint a proxy or proxies through the CREST electronic proxy appointment service may do so for the meeting (and any adjournment of the meeting) by following the procedures described in the CREST Manual available on the website of Euroclear UK and International Limited ("Euroclear") at www. euroclear.com. CREST Personal Members or other CREST sponsored members (and those CREST members who have appointed a voting service provider) should refer to their CREST sponsor or voting service provider, who will be able to take the appropriate action on their behalf. In order for a proxy appointment or instruction made by means of CREST to be valid, the appropriate CREST message (a "CREST Proxy Instruction") must be properly authenticated in accordance with Euroclear's specifications and must contain the information required for such instructions, as described in the CREST Manual. The message (regardless of whether it constitutes the appointment of a proxy or an amendment to the instruction given to a previously appointed proxy) must, in order to be valid, be transmitted so as to be received by Computershare Investor Services PLC. (ID number 3RA50). You may not use any electronic address provided in the proxy form to communicate with the Company for any purposes other than those expressly stated. Pursuant to Regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities

Regulations 2001, the time by which a person must be entered on the register of members in order to have the right to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is 10:30a.m. on 27 June

2023, (being not more than 48 hours prior to the time fixed for the Meeting) or, if the Meeting is adjourned, such time being not more than 48 hours prior to the time fixed for the adjourned meeting. Changes to entries on the register of members after that time will be disregarded in determining the right of any person to attend or vote at the Meeting. As at 5 June 2023 (being the last practicable date prior to the publication of this Notice) the Company's issued ordinary share capital consists of 1,146,363,330 ordinary shares of £0.001 each, carrying one vote each. No shares are held in treasury. Therefore the total voting rights in the Company as at that date are 1,146,363,330. 8 0 F I N A N C I A L R E P O RT Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Ariana Resources plc published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 16:41:07 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about ARIANA RESOURCES PLC 12:42p Ariana Resources : Notice of AGM 2023 PU 12:34p Ariana Resources : Blank Proxy 2023 PU 06/06 Ariana Resources profit falls in tough economic background AN 06/06 Ariana Resources : Panmure PU 06/06 Ariana Resources plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI 05/10 Ariana Resources says subsidiary Western Tethyan executes earn-in deal AN 04/13 Ariana Resources "very confident" in future of Tavsan gold mine AQ 04/06 Ariana Resources : Corporate Presentation April 2023 PU 03/15 FTSE 100 Closed Down 3.8% as Banking Sector Concerns Continue DJ 03/15 SigmaRoc Sweden boost; Mosman's Cinnabar-1 success AN