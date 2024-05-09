Ariana Resources PLC - Precious metals exploration company focused on the Eurasian Tethyan metallogenic belt - Gets revised pre-feasibility study for the Dokwe project in Zimbabwe. Says Dokwe PFS shows post-tax net present value of USD160 million and a 13-year mine life at 60,000 ounces of gold per year. Dokwe project is part of Rockover acquisition, it adds. Managing Director Kerim Sener says: "This substantial update to the Dokwe Project PFS further underscores our assessment that the project represents a major value-accretive opportunity for the proposed enlarged Company once we complete our merger with Rockover. Notably, the revised PFS only includes the Dokwe North area and there is significant scope to enhance the economics further if Dokwe Central is included...We anticipate positive developments through further project optimisation studies of the Dokwe project, which require ongoing assessment, along with similar studies being undertaken across the rest of our project portfolio."

Current stock price: 2.59 pence, up 3.6%

12-month change: down 5.8%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

