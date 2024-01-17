Ariana Resources PLC - mineral exploration and development company with gold mining interests in Turkey, Cyprus and Kosovo - Announces full-year production results for year ended December 31 for the Kiziltepe mine in Turkey. Kiziltepe is 24% owned by Ariana through its shareholding in Zenit Madencilik San ve Tic AS. Says Kiziltepe produced (and sold) a total of 17,683 ounces of gold during the year, including gold in carbon, exceeding full-year production guidance of 18,000 oz gold for 2023. Reports gross full-year revenue of USD39.2 million at an average realised gold price of USD1,945 per ounce, with an average revenue per gold ounce of USD2,218.

Current stock price: 2.10 pence, down 6.7% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: down 33%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

