Ariana Resources PLC - Precious metals exploration company focused on the Eurasian Tethyan metallogenic belt - Provides update on its due diligence review of the Dokwe gold project in Zimbabwe. Explains Ariana recently entered a conditional agreement to acquire 100% of Dokwe by way of merger with Rockover Holdings Ltd, in which Ariana currently holds around 2.1%. As part of its due diligence review, Ariana has completed four diamond drill holes for a total of 1,222m, two each at the Dokwe North and Dokwe Central deposits. Managing Director Kerim Sener says: "We have been able to both confirm historical drilling results, the distribution and nature of gold mineralisation within the Dokwe North and Central deposits and their geological controls, including new insights into the structural controls on mineralisation. The results from the holes at Dokwe Central in particular are critical for us to estimate resources at this deposit, and the three holes we have assays for so far have yielded lengthy zones of high and moderate-grade gold mineralisation."

Further states: "We are now in the closing stages of our technical programme, with work on the revised Mineral Resource Estimate for both Dokwe North and Dokwe Central well underway. We are looking forward to announcing the new estimate in the coming weeks, in advance of the General Meeting to approve the merger with Rockover."

Current stock price: 2.65 pence, up 3.9% in London on Thursday

12-month change: up 18%

