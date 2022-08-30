Arianne Phosphate : Financial Statement Q1 2021
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)
THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND MARCH 31, 2020
(in Canadian dollars)
Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 haven't been reviewed by the auditors.
1
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
CONTENTS
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
3
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
4
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
5
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
6
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
7
2
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(In Canadian dollars)
As at March
As at
December 31,
31, 2021
2020
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash (note 4)
606,882
628,910
Receivables and other current assets
143,538
132,552
Sales taxes receivable
25,212
18,805
Mining tax credit receivable
66,516
161,321
842,148
941,588
Non-current assets
Mining tax credit receivable
10,866
-
Investment property - Outfitters (note 5)
272,386
277,119
Property, plant and equipment (note 6)
63,079,445
63,436,498
Right-of-use assets (note 7)
137,866
150,399
63,500,563
63,864,016
Total assets
64,342,711
64,805,604
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
759,149
1,134,335
Lease liabilities (note 8)
65,375
65,052
Loans (note 10)
100,000
5,791,750
Credit line (note 9)
-
30,660,613
924,524
37,651,750
Non-current liabilities
Loans (note 10)
43,139
43,139
Lease liabilities (note 8)
68,418
75,823
Credit line (note 9)
15,970,362
-
Deferred income taxes
3,168,377
3,157,491
Total liabilities
20,174,820
40,928,203
Equity
Capital stock (note 11)
80,701,251
64,354,302
Warrants (note 12)
8,895,986
1,133,214
Contributed surplus
15,833,097
15,226,269
Deficit
(61,262,443)
(56,836,384)
Total equity
44,167,891
23,877,401
Total liabilities and equity
64,342,711
64,805,604
GOING CONCERN
(note 1)
COMMITMENTS
(note 16)
EVENTS AFTER REPORTING DATE
(note 19)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
(s) Siva J. Pillay,Director
(s) Pier-EliseHebert-Tremblay, CFO
3
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020
(In Canadian dollars)
Three-monthThree-month
period ended
period ended
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
$
EXPENSES
Salaries and benefits Share-based compensation Professional and consultant fees Management fees Registration and listing fees Communications
Promotion, representation and travel Insurance
Rent and office expenses
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment Bank charges
Government grant
Operating loss
OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME)
Finance costs (note 13) Foreign exchange loss
Net (income) loss of investment property - Outfitters (Note 5)
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
Deferred income taxes
NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
61,516 136,755
31,704
42,776
51,548
59,313
6,250
20,000
27,431
21,400
34,599
13,669
2,735
7,799
11,430
16,776
15,562
26,053
17,434
31,118
849
1,886
(11,005)
-
250,053 377,545
4,120,261 1,384,882
2,234
30,258
12,625
18,337
4,135,281 1,433,477
4,385,173 1,811,022
10,886
19,012
4,396,059 1,830,034
BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE
0.03
0.02
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES
111,462,816
106,004,229
OUTSTANDING
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.
4
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020
(in Canadian dollars)
Capital
Contributed
stock
Capital stock
Warrants
surplus
Deficit
Total equity
common
shares
$
$
$
$
$
Balance as at January 1, 2021
123,198,348
64,354,302
1,133,214
15,226,269
(56,836,384)
23,877,401
Net and Comprehensive loss for the
year
-
-
-
-
(4,396,059)
(4,396,059)
Share-based compensation (note 12)
-
-
-
31,704
-
31,704
Grant of warrants (note 12)
-
-
8,412,413
-
-
8,412,413
Warrants expired (note 12)
(575,124)
575,124
-
-
Exercise of warrants (note 12)
28,446,666
7,011,798
(74,517)
-
-
6,937,281
Debt conversion
21,709,655
9,335,151
-
-
9,335,151
Share issuance expenses
(30,000)
(30,000)
Balance as at March 31, 2021
173,356,669
80,701,251
8,895,986
15,833,097
(61,262,443)
44,167,891
Balance as at January 1, 2020
111,458,250
62,677,095
810,221
15,066,201
(50,820,912)
27,732,605
Net and Comprehensive loss for the
year
-
-
-
-
(5,912,521)
(5,912,521)
Share-based compensation (note 12)
-
-
-
165,948
-
165,948
Grant of warrants (note 12)
-
-
259,698
-
-
259,698
Exercise of options (note 12)
40,000
11,880
-
(5,880)
-
6,000
Private Placement (note 11)
11,700,098
1,665,327
-
-
-
1,665,327
Share issuance expenses
-
-
-
-
(39,656)
(39,656)
Modification or warrants
-
63,295
-
(63,295)
-
Balance as at December 31, 2020
123,198,348
64,354,302
1,133,214
15,226,269
(56,836,384)
23,877,401
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.
5
