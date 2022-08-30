Log in
    DAN   CA04035D1024

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

(DAN)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:15 2022-08-30 pm EDT
0.4700 CAD    0.00%
Arianne Phosphate : Financial Statement Q1 2021

08/30/2022 | 03:30pm EDT
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)

THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND MARCH 31, 2020 (in Canadian dollars)

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 haven't been reviewed by the auditors.

1

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

CONTENTS

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

3

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

4

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

5

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

6

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

7

2

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(In Canadian dollars)

As at March

As at

December 31,

31, 2021

2020

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash (note 4)

606,882

628,910

Receivables and other current assets

143,538

132,552

Sales taxes receivable

25,212

18,805

Mining tax credit receivable

66,516

161,321

842,148

941,588

Non-current assets

Mining tax credit receivable

10,866

-

Investment property - Outfitters (note 5)

272,386

277,119

Property, plant and equipment (note 6)

63,079,445

63,436,498

Right-of-use assets (note 7)

137,866

150,399

63,500,563

63,864,016

Total assets

64,342,711

64,805,604

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

759,149

1,134,335

Lease liabilities (note 8)

65,375

65,052

Loans (note 10)

100,000

5,791,750

Credit line (note 9)

-

30,660,613

924,524

37,651,750

Non-current liabilities

Loans (note 10)

43,139

43,139

Lease liabilities (note 8)

68,418

75,823

Credit line (note 9)

15,970,362

-

Deferred income taxes

3,168,377

3,157,491

Total liabilities

20,174,820

40,928,203

Equity

Capital stock (note 11)

80,701,251

64,354,302

Warrants (note 12)

8,895,986

1,133,214

Contributed surplus

15,833,097

15,226,269

Deficit

(61,262,443)

(56,836,384)

Total equity

44,167,891

23,877,401

Total liabilities and equity

64,342,711

64,805,604

GOING CONCERN (note 1)

COMMITMENTS (note 16)

EVENTS AFTER REPORTING DATE (note 19)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(s) Siva J. Pillay,Director

(s) Pier-EliseHebert-Tremblay, CFO

3

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020

(In Canadian dollars)

Three-monthThree-month

period ended

period ended

March 31,

March 31,

2021

2020

$

EXPENSES

Salaries and benefits Share-based compensation Professional and consultant fees Management fees Registration and listing fees Communications

Promotion, representation and travel Insurance

Rent and office expenses

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment Bank charges

Government grant

Operating loss

OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME) Finance costs (note 13) Foreign exchange loss

Net (income) loss of investment property - Outfitters (Note 5)

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

Deferred income taxes

NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

61,516 136,755

31,70442,776

51,54859,313

6,25020,000

27,43121,400

34,59913,669

2,7357,799

11,43016,776

15,56226,053

17,43431,118

8491,886

(11,005)-

250,053 377,545

4,120,261 1,384,882

2,23430,258

12,62518,337

4,135,281 1,433,477

4,385,173 1,811,022

10,88619,012

4,396,059 1,830,034

BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE

0.03

0.02

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES

111,462,816

106,004,229

OUTSTANDING

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.

4

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020 (in Canadian dollars)

Capital

Contributed

stock

Capital stock

Warrants

surplus

Deficit

Total equity

common

shares

$

$

$

$

$

Balance as at January 1, 2021

123,198,348

64,354,302

1,133,214

15,226,269

(56,836,384)

23,877,401

Net and Comprehensive loss for the

year

-

-

-

-

(4,396,059)

(4,396,059)

Share-based compensation (note 12)

-

-

-

31,704

-

31,704

Grant of warrants (note 12)

-

-

8,412,413

-

-

8,412,413

Warrants expired (note 12)

(575,124)

575,124

-

-

Exercise of warrants (note 12)

28,446,666

7,011,798

(74,517)

-

-

6,937,281

Debt conversion

21,709,655

9,335,151

-

-

9,335,151

Share issuance expenses

(30,000)

(30,000)

Balance as at March 31, 2021

173,356,669

80,701,251

8,895,986

15,833,097

(61,262,443)

44,167,891

Balance as at January 1, 2020

111,458,250

62,677,095

810,221

15,066,201

(50,820,912)

27,732,605

Net and Comprehensive loss for the

year

-

-

-

-

(5,912,521)

(5,912,521)

Share-based compensation (note 12)

-

-

-

165,948

-

165,948

Grant of warrants (note 12)

-

-

259,698

-

-

259,698

Exercise of options (note 12)

40,000

11,880

-

(5,880)

-

6,000

Private Placement (note 11)

11,700,098

1,665,327

-

-

-

1,665,327

Share issuance expenses

-

-

-

-

(39,656)

(39,656)

Modification or warrants

-

63,295

-

(63,295)

-

Balance as at December 31, 2020

123,198,348

64,354,302

1,133,214

15,226,269

(56,836,384)

23,877,401

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.

5

