Arianne Phosphate : Financial Statement Q1 2022
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)
THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND MARCH 31, 2021
(in Canadian dollars)
Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 haven't been reviewed by the auditors.
1
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
CONTENTS
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
3
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
4
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
5
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
6
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
7
2
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(In Canadian dollars)
As at March
As at
December 31,
31, 2022
2021
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash (note 4)
4,596,634
5,027,247
Receivables and other current assets
105,348
130,009
Sales taxes receivable
34,825
20,118
Mining tax credit receivable
66,496
66,496
4,803,303
5,243,870
Non-current assets
Mining tax credit receivable
92,466
68,844
Investment property - Outfitters (note 5)
256,639
260,241
Property, plant and equipment (note 6)
62,297,690
62,179,863
Right-of-use assets (note 7)
87,732
100,266
62,734,528
62,609,214
Total assets
67,537,831
67,853,084
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
251,737
214,130
Lease liabilities (note 8)
66,683
66,353
Loans (note 10)
43,139
43,139
Credit line (note 9)
2,133,041
2,133,041
2,494,601
2,456,663
Non-current liabilities
Credit line (note 9)
17,153,139
16,262,568
Lease liabilities (note 8)
33,245
43,371
Deferred income taxes
3,841,804
3,818,182
Total liabilities
23,522,789
22,580,784
Equity
Capital stock (note 11)
85,746,896
85,739,960
Warrants (note 12)
9,804,077
9,804,077
Contributed surplus
16,162,039
16,075,794
Deficit
(67,697,970)
(66,347,531)
Total equity
44,015,042
45,272,300
Total liabilities and equity
67,537,831
67,853,084
COMMITMENTS
(note 16)
SUBSEQUENT EVENT
(note 19)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
(s) Siva J. Pillay,Director
(s) Pier-EliseHebert-Tremblay, CFO
3
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021
(In Canadian dollars)
Three-month period ended March 31, 2022
Three-month period ended March 31, 2021
$
$
EXPENSES
Salaries and benefits
124,550
61,516
Share-based compensation
87,760
31,704
Professional and consultant fees
54,010
51,548
Management fees
25,000
6,250
Registration and listing fees
23,866
27,431
Communications
50,788
34,599
Promotion, representation and travel
12,863
2,735
Insurance
15,592
11,430
Rent and office expenses
17,081
15,562
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
18,719
17,434
Bank charges
1,254
849
Government grant
(965)
(11,005)
Operating loss
430,518
250,053
OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME)
Finance costs (note 13) Foreign exchange loss
Net (income) loss of investment property - Outfitters (Note 5)
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
Deferred income taxes
NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING
891,852 4,120,261
1,544
2,234
12,262
12,625
905,658 4,135,281
1,336,176 4,385,173
23,622
10,886
1,359,798 4,396,059
0.01
0.03
185,464,974 111,462,816
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.
4
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021
(in Canadian dollars)
Capital
Contributed
stock
Capital stock
Warrants
surplus
Deficit
Total equity
common
shares
$
$
$
$
$
Balance as at January 1, 2022
185,464,469
85,739,960
9,804,077
16,075,794
(66,347,531)
45,272,300
Net and Comprehensive loss for the
year
-
-
-
-
(1,359,798)
(1,359,798)
Share-based compensation (note 12)
-
-
-
87,760
-
87,760
Exercise of broker warrants (note 12)
10,841
6,936
-
(1,515)
5,421
Share issuance expenses
9,359
9,359
Balance as at March 31, 2022
185,475,310
85,746,896
9,804,077
16,162,039
(67,697,970)
44,015,042
Balance as at January 1, 2021
123,198,348
64,354,302
1,133,214
15,226,269
(56,836,384)
23,877,401
Net and Comprehensive loss for the
year
-
-
-
-
(8,830,113)
(8,830,113)
Share-based compensation (note 14)
-
-
-
195,834
-
195,834
Grant of warrants (note 14)
-
-
8,412,413
-
-
8,412,413
Warrants expired (note 14)
-
-
(585,104)
585,104
-
-
Exercise of warrants (note 14)
28,946,666
7,134,153
(96,872)
-
-
7,037,281
Exercise of options (note 14)
109,800
36,181
-
(13,873)
-
22,308
Debt conversion (note 12)
21,709,655
9,335,151
-
-
-
9,335,151
Private Placement (note 13)
11,500,000
4,880,173
869,827
-
5,750,000
Share issuance expenses
-
-
-
-
(610,435)
(610,435)
Grant of broker warrants
-
-
-
82,460
-
82,460
Modification of warrants
-
-
70,599
-
(70,599)
-
Balance as at December 31, 2021
185,464,469
85,739,960
9,804,077
16,075,794
(66,347,531)
45,272,300
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Arianne Phosphate Inc. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 19:39:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
-8,83 M
-6,75 M
-6,75 M
Net Debt 2021
13,5 M
10,3 M
10,3 M
P/E ratio 2021
-8,65x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
89,3 M
68,3 M
68,3 M
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
81,4%
Chart ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.