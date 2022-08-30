Log in
    DAN   CA04035D1024

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

(DAN)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:15 2022-08-30 pm EDT
0.4700 CAD    0.00%
03:40pARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Md&a q1 2022
PU
03:40pARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q1 2022
PU
03:40pARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q2 2022
PU
Arianne Phosphate : Financial Statement Q1 2022

08/30/2022 | 03:40pm EDT
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)

THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND MARCH 31, 2021 (in Canadian dollars)

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 haven't been reviewed by the auditors.

1

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

CONTENTS

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

3

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

4

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

5

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

6

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

7

2

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(In Canadian dollars)

As at March

As at

December 31,

31, 2022

2021

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash (note 4)

4,596,634

5,027,247

Receivables and other current assets

105,348

130,009

Sales taxes receivable

34,825

20,118

Mining tax credit receivable

66,496

66,496

4,803,303

5,243,870

Non-current assets

Mining tax credit receivable

92,466

68,844

Investment property - Outfitters (note 5)

256,639

260,241

Property, plant and equipment (note 6)

62,297,690

62,179,863

Right-of-use assets (note 7)

87,732

100,266

62,734,528

62,609,214

Total assets

67,537,831

67,853,084

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

251,737

214,130

Lease liabilities (note 8)

66,683

66,353

Loans (note 10)

43,139

43,139

Credit line (note 9)

2,133,041

2,133,041

2,494,601

2,456,663

Non-current liabilities

Credit line (note 9)

17,153,139

16,262,568

Lease liabilities (note 8)

33,245

43,371

Deferred income taxes

3,841,804

3,818,182

Total liabilities

23,522,789

22,580,784

Equity

Capital stock (note 11)

85,746,896

85,739,960

Warrants (note 12)

9,804,077

9,804,077

Contributed surplus

16,162,039

16,075,794

Deficit

(67,697,970)

(66,347,531)

Total equity

44,015,042

45,272,300

Total liabilities and equity

67,537,831

67,853,084

COMMITMENTS (note 16)

SUBSEQUENT EVENT (note 19)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(s) Siva J. Pillay,Director

(s) Pier-EliseHebert-Tremblay, CFO

3

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021

(In Canadian dollars)

Three-month period ended March 31, 2022

Three-month period ended March 31, 2021

$

$

EXPENSES

Salaries and benefits

124,550

61,516

Share-based compensation

87,760

31,704

Professional and consultant fees

54,010

51,548

Management fees

25,000

6,250

Registration and listing fees

23,866

27,431

Communications

50,788

34,599

Promotion, representation and travel

12,863

2,735

Insurance

15,592

11,430

Rent and office expenses

17,081

15,562

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

18,719

17,434

Bank charges

1,254

849

Government grant

(965)

(11,005)

Operating loss

430,518

250,053

OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME)

Finance costs (note 13) Foreign exchange loss

Net (income) loss of investment property - Outfitters (Note 5)

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

Deferred income taxes

NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING

891,852 4,120,261

1,5442,234

12,26212,625

905,658 4,135,281

1,336,176 4,385,173

23,62210,886

1,359,798 4,396,059

0.010.03

185,464,974 111,462,816

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.

4

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021 (in Canadian dollars)

Capital

Contributed

stock

Capital stock

Warrants

surplus

Deficit

Total equity

common

shares

$

$

$

$

$

Balance as at January 1, 2022

185,464,469

85,739,960

9,804,077

16,075,794

(66,347,531)

45,272,300

Net and Comprehensive loss for the

year

-

-

-

-

(1,359,798)

(1,359,798)

Share-based compensation (note 12)

-

-

-

87,760

-

87,760

Exercise of broker warrants (note 12)

10,841

6,936

-

(1,515)

5,421

Share issuance expenses

9,359

9,359

Balance as at March 31, 2022

185,475,310

85,746,896

9,804,077

16,162,039

(67,697,970)

44,015,042

Balance as at January 1, 2021

123,198,348

64,354,302

1,133,214

15,226,269

(56,836,384)

23,877,401

Net and Comprehensive loss for the

year

-

-

-

-

(8,830,113)

(8,830,113)

Share-based compensation (note 14)

-

-

-

195,834

-

195,834

Grant of warrants (note 14)

-

-

8,412,413

-

-

8,412,413

Warrants expired (note 14)

-

-

(585,104)

585,104

-

-

Exercise of warrants (note 14)

28,946,666

7,134,153

(96,872)

-

-

7,037,281

Exercise of options (note 14)

109,800

36,181

-

(13,873)

-

22,308

Debt conversion (note 12)

21,709,655

9,335,151

-

-

-

9,335,151

Private Placement (note 13)

11,500,000

4,880,173

869,827

-

5,750,000

Share issuance expenses

-

-

-

-

(610,435)

(610,435)

Grant of broker warrants

-

-

-

82,460

-

82,460

Modification of warrants

-

-

70,599

-

(70,599)

-

Balance as at December 31, 2021

185,464,469

85,739,960

9,804,077

16,075,794

(66,347,531)

45,272,300

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Arianne Phosphate Inc. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 19:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
