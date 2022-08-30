Arianne Phosphate : Financial Statement Q1 2022

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 haven't been reviewed by the auditors.

THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND MARCH 31, 2021 (in Canadian dollars)

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021 (in Canadian dollars)

Capital Contributed stock Capital stock Warrants surplus Deficit Total equity common shares $ $ $ $ $ Balance as at January 1, 2022 185,464,469 85,739,960 9,804,077 16,075,794 (66,347,531) 45,272,300 Net and Comprehensive loss for the year - - - - (1,359,798) (1,359,798) Share-based compensation (note 12) - - - 87,760 - 87,760 Exercise of broker warrants (note 12) 10,841 6,936 - (1,515) 5,421 Share issuance expenses 9,359 9,359 Balance as at March 31, 2022 185,475,310 85,746,896 9,804,077 16,162,039 (67,697,970) 44,015,042 Balance as at January 1, 2021 123,198,348 64,354,302 1,133,214 15,226,269 (56,836,384) 23,877,401 Net and Comprehensive loss for the year - - - - (8,830,113) (8,830,113) Share-based compensation (note 14) - - - 195,834 - 195,834 Grant of warrants (note 14) - - 8,412,413 - - 8,412,413 Warrants expired (note 14) - - (585,104) 585,104 - - Exercise of warrants (note 14) 28,946,666 7,134,153 (96,872) - - 7,037,281 Exercise of options (note 14) 109,800 36,181 - (13,873) - 22,308 Debt conversion (note 12) 21,709,655 9,335,151 - - - 9,335,151 Private Placement (note 13) 11,500,000 4,880,173 869,827 - 5,750,000 Share issuance expenses - - - - (610,435) (610,435) Grant of broker warrants - - - 82,460 - 82,460 Modification of warrants - - 70,599 - (70,599) - Balance as at December 31, 2021 185,464,469 85,739,960 9,804,077 16,075,794 (66,347,531) 45,272,300

