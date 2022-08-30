Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Arianne Phosphate Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DAN   CA04035D1024

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

(DAN)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:15 2022-08-30 pm EDT
0.4700 CAD    0.00%
03:40pARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Md&a q1 2022
PU
03:40pARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q1 2022
PU
03:40pARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q2 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arianne Phosphate : Financial Statement Q2 2021

08/30/2022 | 03:30pm EDT
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)

SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND JUNE 30, 2020 (in Canadian dollars)

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 haven't been reviewed by the auditors.

1

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

CONTENTS

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

3

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

4

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

5

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

6

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

7

2

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(In Canadian dollars)

As at June 30,

As at

December 31,

2021

2020

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash (note 4)

5,608,612

628,910

Receivables and other current assets

138,262

132,552

Sales taxes receivable

106,410

18,805

Mining tax credit receivable

66,497

161,321

5,919,781

941,588

Non-current assets

Mining tax credit receivable

42,655

-

Investment property - Outfitters (note 5)

270,486

277,119

Property, plant and equipment (note 6)

62,448,925

63,436,498

Right-of-use assets (note 7)

125,332

150,399

62,887,398

63,864,016

Total assets

68,807,179

64,805,604

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

509,610

1,134,335

Lease liabilities (note 8)

65,701

65,052

Loans (note 10)

100,000

5,791,750

Credit line (note 9)

-

30,660,613

675,311

37,651,750

Non-current liabilities

Loans (note 10)

43,139

43,139

Lease liabilities (note 8)

60,660

75,823

Credit line (note 9)

16,739,671

-

Deferred income taxes

3,200,146

3,157,491

Total liabilities

20,718,927

40,928,203

Equity

Capital stock (note 11)

85,716,185

64,354,302

Warrants (note 12)

9,743,458

1,133,214

Contributed surplus

15,955,174

15,226,269

Deficit

(63,326,565)

(56,836,384)

Total equity

48,088,252

23,877,401

Total liabilities and equity

68,807,179

64,805,604

LIQUIDITY RISK (note 1)

COMMITMENTS (note 16)

EVENTS AFTER REPORTING DATE (note 19)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(s) Siva J. Pillay,Director

(s) Pier-EliseHebert-Tremblay, CFO

3

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020

(In Canadian dollars)

Three-

Six-month

Six-month

Three-month

month

period

period

period ended

period

ended June

ended June

June 30, 2021

ended June

30, 2021

30, 2020

30, 2020

$

$

$

EXPENSES

Salaries and benefits

224,831

73,661

286,347

210,416

Share-based compensation

44,715

33,840

76,419

76,616

Professional and consultant fees

207,669

9,932

259,218

69,245

Management fees

35,833

13,750

42,083

33,750

Registration and listing fees

17,573

15,031

45,005

36,431

Annual general meeting

-

-

-

-

Communications

46,469

(19,324)

81,069

(5,655)

Promotion, representation and travel

257

3,928

2,992

11,726

Insurance

12,801

11,611

24,231

28,387

Rent and office expenses

13,482

19,297

29,045

45,350

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

19,031

30,691

36,465

61,808

Depreciation of intangible asset

-

5,492

-

5,492

Gain (loss) on disposal property, plant and

-

(566)

-

(566)

equipment

Bank charges

1,018

2,073

1,864

3,959

Government grant

(884)

(11,888)

Operating loss

622,795

199,416

872,850

576,959

OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME)

Finance costs (note 13) Foreign exchange loss Other income

Net (income) loss of investment property - Outfitters (Note 5)

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

Deferred income taxes

NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING

816,214

555,580

4,936,474

1,941,275

(1,516)

(37,901)

718

(7,643)

(3,000)

-

(3,000)

-

40,328

20,449

52,954

38,786

852,026

538,128

4,987,146

1,972,418

1,474,821

737,544

5,859,996

2,549,377

31,769

12,479

42,655

31,491

1,506,590

750,023

5,902,651

2,580,868

0.01

0.01

0.04

0.02

140,984,642

112,758,610

136,603,547

112,638,259

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.

4

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020 (in Canadian dollars)

Capital

Contributed

stock

Capital stock

Warrants

surplus

Deficit

Total equity

common

shares

$

$

$

$

$

Balance as at January 1, 2021

123,198,348

64,354,302

1,133,214

15,226,269

(56,836,384)

23,877,401

Net and Comprehensive loss for the

year

-

-

-

-

(5,902,651)

(5,902,651)

Share-based compensation (note 12)

-

-

-

76,419

-

76,419

Grant of warrants (note 12)

-

-

8,412,413

-

-

8,412,413

Warrants expired (note 12)

(575,124)

575,124

-

-

Exercise of warrants (note 12)

28,946,666

7,134,153

(96,872)

-

-

7,037,281

Exercise or options (note 12)

34,800

12,406

-

(5,098)

-

7,308

Debt conversion

21,709,655

9,335,151

-

-

-

9,335,151

Private Placement (note 12)

11,500,000

4,880,173

869,827

-

5,750,000

Share issuance expenses

-

-

-

-

(587,530)

(587,530)

Grant of broker warrants

-

-

-

82,460

-

82,460

Balance as at June 30, 2021

185,389,469

85,716,185

9,743,458

15,955,174

(63,326,565)

48,088,252

Balance as at January 1, 2020

111,458,250

62,677,095

810,221

15,066,201

(50,820,912)

27,732,605

Net and Comprehensive loss for the

year

-

-

-

-

(5,912,521)

(5,912,521)

Share-based compensation (note 12)

-

-

-

165,948

-

165,948

Grant of warrants (note 12)

-

-

259,698

-

-

259,698

Exercise of options (note 12)

40,000

11,880

-

(5,880)

-

6,000

Private Placement (note 11)

11,700,098

1,665,327

-

-

-

1,665,327

Share issuance expenses

-

-

-

-

(39,656)

(39,656)

Modification or warrants

-

63,295

-

(63,295)

-

Balance as at December 31, 2020

123,198,348

64,354,302

1,133,214

15,226,269

(56,836,384)

23,877,401

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Arianne Phosphate Inc. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 19:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
