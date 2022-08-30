Arianne Phosphate : Financial Statement Q2 2021
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)
SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND JUNE 30, 2020
(in Canadian dollars)
Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 haven't been reviewed by the auditors.
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
CONTENTS
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(In Canadian dollars)
As at June 30,
As at
December 31,
2021
2020
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash (note 4)
5,608,612
628,910
Receivables and other current assets
138,262
132,552
Sales taxes receivable
106,410
18,805
Mining tax credit receivable
66,497
161,321
5,919,781
941,588
Non-current assets
Mining tax credit receivable
42,655
-
Investment property - Outfitters (note 5)
270,486
277,119
Property, plant and equipment (note 6)
62,448,925
63,436,498
Right-of-use assets (note 7)
125,332
150,399
62,887,398
63,864,016
Total assets
68,807,179
64,805,604
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
509,610
1,134,335
Lease liabilities (note 8)
65,701
65,052
Loans (note 10)
100,000
5,791,750
Credit line (note 9)
-
30,660,613
675,311
37,651,750
Non-current liabilities
Loans (note 10)
43,139
43,139
Lease liabilities (note 8)
60,660
75,823
Credit line (note 9)
16,739,671
-
Deferred income taxes
3,200,146
3,157,491
Total liabilities
20,718,927
40,928,203
Equity
Capital stock (note 11)
85,716,185
64,354,302
Warrants (note 12)
9,743,458
1,133,214
Contributed surplus
15,955,174
15,226,269
Deficit
(63,326,565)
(56,836,384)
Total equity
48,088,252
23,877,401
Total liabilities and equity
68,807,179
64,805,604
LIQUIDITY RISK
(note 1)
COMMITMENTS
(note 16)
EVENTS AFTER REPORTING DATE
(note 19)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
(s) Siva J. Pillay,Director
(s) Pier-EliseHebert-Tremblay, CFO
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020
(In Canadian dollars)
Three-
Six-month
Six-month
Three-month
month
period
period
period ended
period
ended June
ended June
June 30, 2021
ended June
30, 2021
30, 2020
30, 2020
$
$
$
EXPENSES
Salaries and benefits
224,831
73,661
286,347
210,416
Share-based compensation
44,715
33,840
76,419
76,616
Professional and consultant fees
207,669
9,932
259,218
69,245
Management fees
35,833
13,750
42,083
33,750
Registration and listing fees
17,573
15,031
45,005
36,431
Annual general meeting
-
-
-
-
Communications
46,469
(19,324)
81,069
(5,655)
Promotion, representation and travel
257
3,928
2,992
11,726
Insurance
12,801
11,611
24,231
28,387
Rent and office expenses
13,482
19,297
29,045
45,350
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
19,031
30,691
36,465
61,808
Depreciation of intangible asset
-
5,492
-
5,492
Gain (loss) on disposal property, plant and
-
(566)
-
(566)
equipment
Bank charges
1,018
2,073
1,864
3,959
Government grant
(884)
(11,888)
Operating loss
622,795
199,416
872,850
576,959
OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME)
Finance costs (note 13) Foreign exchange loss Other income
Net (income) loss of investment property - Outfitters (Note 5)
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
Deferred income taxes
NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING
816,214
555,580
4,936,474
1,941,275
(1,516)
(37,901)
718
(7,643)
(3,000)
-
(3,000)
-
40,328
20,449
52,954
38,786
852,026
538,128
4,987,146
1,972,418
1,474,821
737,544
5,859,996
2,549,377
31,769
12,479
42,655
31,491
1,506,590
750,023
5,902,651
2,580,868
0.01
0.01
0.04
0.02
140,984,642
112,758,610
136,603,547
112,638,259
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020
(in Canadian dollars)
Capital
Contributed
stock
Capital stock
Warrants
surplus
Deficit
Total equity
common
shares
$
$
$
$
$
Balance as at January 1, 2021
123,198,348
64,354,302
1,133,214
15,226,269
(56,836,384)
23,877,401
Net and Comprehensive loss for the
year
-
-
-
-
(5,902,651)
(5,902,651)
Share-based compensation (note 12)
-
-
-
76,419
-
76,419
Grant of warrants (note 12)
-
-
8,412,413
-
-
8,412,413
Warrants expired (note 12)
(575,124)
575,124
-
-
Exercise of warrants (note 12)
28,946,666
7,134,153
(96,872)
-
-
7,037,281
Exercise or options (note 12)
34,800
12,406
-
(5,098)
-
7,308
Debt conversion
21,709,655
9,335,151
-
-
-
9,335,151
Private Placement (note 12)
11,500,000
4,880,173
869,827
-
5,750,000
Share issuance expenses
-
-
-
-
(587,530)
(587,530)
Grant of broker warrants
-
-
-
82,460
-
82,460
Balance as at June 30, 2021
185,389,469
85,716,185
9,743,458
15,955,174
(63,326,565)
48,088,252
Balance as at January 1, 2020
111,458,250
62,677,095
810,221
15,066,201
(50,820,912)
27,732,605
Net and Comprehensive loss for the
year
-
-
-
-
(5,912,521)
(5,912,521)
Share-based compensation (note 12)
-
-
-
165,948
-
165,948
Grant of warrants (note 12)
-
-
259,698
-
-
259,698
Exercise of options (note 12)
40,000
11,880
-
(5,880)
-
6,000
Private Placement (note 11)
11,700,098
1,665,327
-
-
-
1,665,327
Share issuance expenses
-
-
-
-
(39,656)
(39,656)
Modification or warrants
-
63,295
-
(63,295)
-
Balance as at December 31, 2020
123,198,348
64,354,302
1,133,214
15,226,269
(56,836,384)
23,877,401
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.
