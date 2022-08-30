Arianne Phosphate : Financial Statement Q2 2021

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 haven't been reviewed by the auditors.

SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND JUNE 30, 2020 (in Canadian dollars)

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Receivables and other current assets

As at

As at June 30,

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE

NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

Gain (loss) on disposal property, plant and

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020 (in Canadian dollars)

Capital Contributed stock Capital stock Warrants surplus Deficit Total equity common shares $ $ $ $ $ Balance as at January 1, 2021 123,198,348 64,354,302 1,133,214 15,226,269 (56,836,384) 23,877,401 Net and Comprehensive loss for the year - - - - (5,902,651) (5,902,651) Share-based compensation (note 12) - - - 76,419 - 76,419 Grant of warrants (note 12) - - 8,412,413 - - 8,412,413 Warrants expired (note 12) (575,124) 575,124 - - Exercise of warrants (note 12) 28,946,666 7,134,153 (96,872) - - 7,037,281 Exercise or options (note 12) 34,800 12,406 - (5,098) - 7,308 Debt conversion 21,709,655 9,335,151 - - - 9,335,151 Private Placement (note 12) 11,500,000 4,880,173 869,827 - 5,750,000 Share issuance expenses - - - - (587,530) (587,530) Grant of broker warrants - - - 82,460 - 82,460 Balance as at June 30, 2021 185,389,469 85,716,185 9,743,458 15,955,174 (63,326,565) 48,088,252 Balance as at January 1, 2020 111,458,250 62,677,095 810,221 15,066,201 (50,820,912) 27,732,605 Net and Comprehensive loss for the year - - - - (5,912,521) (5,912,521) Share-based compensation (note 12) - - - 165,948 - 165,948 Grant of warrants (note 12) - - 259,698 - - 259,698 Exercise of options (note 12) 40,000 11,880 - (5,880) - 6,000 Private Placement (note 11) 11,700,098 1,665,327 - - - 1,665,327 Share issuance expenses - - - - (39,656) (39,656) Modification or warrants - 63,295 - (63,295) - Balance as at December 31, 2020 123,198,348 64,354,302 1,133,214 15,226,269 (56,836,384) 23,877,401

5