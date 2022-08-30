Log in
    DAN   CA04035D1024

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

(DAN)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:15 2022-08-30 pm EDT
0.4700 CAD    0.00%
03:40pARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Md&a q1 2022
PU
03:40pARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q1 2022
PU
03:40pARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q2 2022
PU
Arianne Phosphate : Financial Statement Q2 2022

08/30/2022
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)

SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND JUNE 30, 2021 (in Canadian dollars)

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 haven't been reviewed by the auditors.

1

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

CONTENTS

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

3

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

4

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

5

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

6

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

7

2

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(In Canadian dollars)

As at June 30,

As at

December 31,

2022

2021

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash (note 4)

4,119,931

5,027,247

Receivables and other current assets

153,641

130,009

Sales taxes receivable

32,422

20,118

Mining tax credit receivable

66,496

66,496

4,372,490

5,243,870

Non-current assets

Mining tax credit receivable

105,605

68,844

Investment property - Outfitters (note 5)

252,077

260,241

Property, plant and equipment (note 6)

62,458,152

62,179,863

Right-of-use assets (note 7)

75,199

100,266

62,891,033

62,609,214

Total assets

67,263,523

67,853,084

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

269,604

214,130

Lease liabilities (note 8)

67,015

66,353

Loans (note 10)

43,139

43,139

Credit line (note 9)

496,495

2,133,041

876,253

2,456,663

Non-current liabilities

Credit line (note 9)

17,485,010

16,262,568

Lease liabilities (note 8)

22,325

43,371

Deferred income taxes

3,854,943

3,818,182

Total liabilities

22,238,531

22,580,784

Equity

Capital stock (note 11)

88,623,322

85,739,960

Warrants (note 12)

9,804,077

9,804,077

Contributed surplus

16,225,452

16,075,794

Deficit

(69,627,859)

(66,347,531)

Total equity

45,024,992

45,272,300

Total liabilities and equity

67,263,523

67,853,084

COMMITMENTS (note 16)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(s) Siva J. Pillay,Director

(s) Pier-EliseHebert-Tremblay, CFO

3

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021

(In Canadian dollars)

Three-month

Six-month

Three-month

Six-month

period

period ended

period ended

period ended

ended June

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

30, 2021

$

$

EXPENSES

Salaries and benefits

122,128

224,831

246,678

286,347

Share-based compensation

109,317

44,715

197,077

76,419

Professional and consultant fees

44,768

207,669

98,778

259,218

Management fees

25,000

35,833

50,000

42,083

Registration and listing fees

28,446

17,573

52,312

45,005

Annual general meeting

35,527

-

35,527

-

Communications

108,165

46,469

158,953

81,069

Promotion, representation and travel

15,881

257

28,744

2,992

Insurance

15,900

12,801

31,492

24,231

Rent and office expenses

17,767

13,482

34,848

29,045

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

18,346

19,031

37,064

36,465

Bank charges

1,308

1,018

2,564

1,864

Government grant

(1,009)

(884)

(1,975)

(11,888)

Operating loss

541,544

622,795

972,062

872,850

OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME)

Finance costs (note 13) Foreign exchange loss Other income

Net (income) loss of investment property - Outfitters (Note 5)

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

Deferred income taxes

NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING

1,354,189

816,214

2,246,041

4,936,474

819

(1,516)

2,363

718

(3,000)

(3,000)

(3,000)

(3,000)

23,198

40,328

35,460

52,954

1,375,206

852,026

2,280,864

4,987,146

1,916,750

1,474,821

3,252,926

5,859,996

13,139

31,769

36,761

42,655

1,929,889

1,506,590

3,289,687

5,902,651

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.04

186,446,640

140,954,642

185,596,955

136,603,547

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.

4

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021 (in Canadian dollars)

Capital

Contributed

stock

Capital stock

Warrants

surplus

Deficit

Total equity

common

shares

$

$

$

$

$

Balance as at January 1, 2022

185,464,469

85,739,960

9,804,077

16,075,794

(66,347,531)

45,272,300

Net and Comprehensive loss for the

year

-

-

-

-

(3,289,687)

(3,289,687)

Share-based compensation (note 12)

-

-

-

197,077

-

197,077

Exercise of broker warrants (note 12)

339,283

217,061

-

(47,419)

169,642

Debt conversion

4,166,096

2,666,301

-

-

-

2,666,301

Share issuance expenses

9,359

9,359

Balance as at June 30, 2022

189,969,848

88,623,322

9,804,077

16,225,452

(69,627,859)

45,024,992

Balance as at January 1, 2021

123,198,348

64,354,302

1,133,214

15,226,269

(56,836,384)

23,877,401

Net and Comprehensive loss for the

year

-

-

-

-

(8,830,113)

(8,830,113)

Share-based compensation (note 14)

-

-

-

195,834

-

195,834

Grant of warrants (note 14)

-

-

8,412,413

-

-

8,412,413

Warrants expired (note 14)

-

-

(585,104)

585,104

-

-

Exercise of warrants (note 14)

28,946,666

7,134,153

(96,872)

-

-

7,037,281

Exercise of options (note 14)

109,800

36,181

-

(13,873)

-

22,308

Debt conversion (note 12)

21,709,655

9,335,151

-

-

-

9,335,151

Private Placement (note 13)

11,500,000

4,880,173

869,827

-

5,750,000

Share issuance expenses

-

-

-

-

(610,435)

(610,435)

Grant of broker warrants

-

-

-

82,460

-

82,460

Modification of warrants

-

-

70,599

-

(70,599)

-

Balance as at December 31, 2021

185,464,469

85,739,960

9,804,077

16,075,794

(66,347,531)

45,272,300

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

