Arianne Phosphate : Financial Statement Q2 2022
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)
SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND JUNE 30, 2021
(in Canadian dollars)
Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 haven't been reviewed by the auditors.
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
CONTENTS
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(In Canadian dollars)
As at June 30,
As at
December 31,
2022
2021
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash (note 4)
4,119,931
5,027,247
Receivables and other current assets
153,641
130,009
Sales taxes receivable
32,422
20,118
Mining tax credit receivable
66,496
66,496
4,372,490
5,243,870
Non-current assets
Mining tax credit receivable
105,605
68,844
Investment property - Outfitters (note 5)
252,077
260,241
Property, plant and equipment (note 6)
62,458,152
62,179,863
Right-of-use assets (note 7)
75,199
100,266
62,891,033
62,609,214
Total assets
67,263,523
67,853,084
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
269,604
214,130
Lease liabilities (note 8)
67,015
66,353
Loans (note 10)
43,139
43,139
Credit line (note 9)
496,495
2,133,041
876,253
2,456,663
Non-current liabilities
Credit line (note 9)
17,485,010
16,262,568
Lease liabilities (note 8)
22,325
43,371
Deferred income taxes
3,854,943
3,818,182
Total liabilities
22,238,531
22,580,784
Equity
Capital stock (note 11)
88,623,322
85,739,960
Warrants (note 12)
9,804,077
9,804,077
Contributed surplus
16,225,452
16,075,794
Deficit
(69,627,859)
(66,347,531)
Total equity
45,024,992
45,272,300
Total liabilities and equity
67,263,523
67,853,084
COMMITMENTS
(note 16)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
(s) Siva J. Pillay,Director
(s) Pier-EliseHebert-Tremblay, CFO
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021
(In Canadian dollars)
Three-month
Six-month
Three-month
Six-month
period
period ended
period ended
period ended
ended June
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
30, 2021
$
$
EXPENSES
Salaries and benefits
122,128
224,831
246,678
286,347
Share-based compensation
109,317
44,715
197,077
76,419
Professional and consultant fees
44,768
207,669
98,778
259,218
Management fees
25,000
35,833
50,000
42,083
Registration and listing fees
28,446
17,573
52,312
45,005
Annual general meeting
35,527
-
35,527
-
Communications
108,165
46,469
158,953
81,069
Promotion, representation and travel
15,881
257
28,744
2,992
Insurance
15,900
12,801
31,492
24,231
Rent and office expenses
17,767
13,482
34,848
29,045
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
18,346
19,031
37,064
36,465
Bank charges
1,308
1,018
2,564
1,864
Government grant
(1,009)
(884)
(1,975)
(11,888)
Operating loss
541,544
622,795
972,062
872,850
OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME)
Finance costs (note 13) Foreign exchange loss Other income
Net (income) loss of investment property - Outfitters (Note 5)
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
Deferred income taxes
NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING
1,354,189
816,214
2,246,041
4,936,474
819
(1,516)
2,363
718
(3,000)
(3,000)
(3,000)
(3,000)
23,198
40,328
35,460
52,954
1,375,206
852,026
2,280,864
4,987,146
1,916,750
1,474,821
3,252,926
5,859,996
13,139
31,769
36,761
42,655
1,929,889
1,506,590
3,289,687
5,902,651
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.04
186,446,640
140,954,642
185,596,955
136,603,547
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021
(in Canadian dollars)
Capital
Contributed
stock
Capital stock
Warrants
surplus
Deficit
Total equity
common
shares
$
$
$
$
$
Balance as at January 1, 2022
185,464,469
85,739,960
9,804,077
16,075,794
(66,347,531)
45,272,300
Net and Comprehensive loss for the
year
-
-
-
-
(3,289,687)
(3,289,687)
Share-based compensation (note 12)
-
-
-
197,077
-
197,077
Exercise of broker warrants (note 12)
339,283
217,061
-
(47,419)
169,642
Debt conversion
4,166,096
2,666,301
-
-
-
2,666,301
Share issuance expenses
9,359
9,359
Balance as at June 30, 2022
189,969,848
88,623,322
9,804,077
16,225,452
(69,627,859)
45,024,992
Balance as at January 1, 2021
123,198,348
64,354,302
1,133,214
15,226,269
(56,836,384)
23,877,401
Net and Comprehensive loss for the
year
-
-
-
-
(8,830,113)
(8,830,113)
Share-based compensation (note 14)
-
-
-
195,834
-
195,834
Grant of warrants (note 14)
-
-
8,412,413
-
-
8,412,413
Warrants expired (note 14)
-
-
(585,104)
585,104
-
-
Exercise of warrants (note 14)
28,946,666
7,134,153
(96,872)
-
-
7,037,281
Exercise of options (note 14)
109,800
36,181
-
(13,873)
-
22,308
Debt conversion (note 12)
21,709,655
9,335,151
-
-
-
9,335,151
Private Placement (note 13)
11,500,000
4,880,173
869,827
-
5,750,000
Share issuance expenses
-
-
-
-
(610,435)
(610,435)
Grant of broker warrants
-
-
-
82,460
-
82,460
Modification of warrants
-
-
70,599
-
(70,599)
-
Balance as at December 31, 2021
185,464,469
85,739,960
9,804,077
16,075,794
(66,347,531)
45,272,300
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.
