    DAN   CA04035D1024

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

(DAN)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:15 2022-08-30 pm EDT
0.4700 CAD    0.00%
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Md&a q1 2022
PU
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q1 2022
PU
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q2 2022
PU
Arianne Phosphate : Financial Statement Q3 2020

08/30/2022 | 03:30pm EDT
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)

NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 (in Canadian dollars)

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 haven't been reviewed by the auditors.

1

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

CONTENTS

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

3

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

4

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

5

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

6

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

7

2

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(In Canadian dollars)

As at

As at

September

December 31,

30, 2020

2019

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents (note 4)

1,036,767

355,704

Receivables and other current assets

124,077

96,881

Sales taxes receivable

-

54,395

Tax credit related to resources and mining tax credit receivable

-

79,079

1,160,844

586,059

Non-current assets

Tax credit related to resources and mining tax credit receivable

141,789

111,511

Investment property - Outfitters (note 5)

283,284

300,608

Property, plant and equipment (note 6)

66,785,013

62,953,295

Right-of-use assets (note 7)

162,932

267,957

Intangible asset (note 8)

19,222

-

67,392,240

63,633,371

Total assets

68,553,084

64,219,430

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 9)

1,218,196

1,317,231

Sales taxes payable

7

-

Lease liabilities (note 10)

64,732

109,834

Loans and working capital facility (note 12)

5,646,337

-

Credit line (note 11)

29,317,629

26,526,083

36,246,901

27,953,148

Non-current liabilities

Loans and working capital facility (note 12)

40,000

5,251,704

Lease liabilities (note 10)

98,243

156,834

Deferred income taxes

3,173,074

3,125,139

Total liabilities

39,558,218

36,486,825

Equity

Capital stock (note 13)

64,354,302

62,677,095

Warrants (note 14)

1,097,639

810,221

Contributed surplus

15,222,991

15,066,201

Deficit

(51,680,066)

(50,820,912)

Total equity

28,994,866

27,732,605

Total liabilities and equity

68,553,084

64,219,430

GOING CONCERN (note 1)

COMMITMENTS (note 17)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(s) Siva J. Pillay,Director

(s) Andrew Malashewsky, CFO

3

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019

(In Canadian dollars)

Three-month

Three-month

Nine-month

Nine-month

period ended

period ended

period ended

period ended

September

September

September

September

30, 2020

30, 2019

30, 2020

30, 2019

$

$

$

EXPENSES

Salaries and benefits

45,124

107,679

255,541

401,902

Share-based compensation

86,054

40,626

162,670

139,852

Professional and consultant fees

24,762

42,730

94,007

340,953

Management fees

31,250

65,000

65,000

220,833

Registration and listing fees

14,500

7,700

50,931

59,784

Annual general meeting

-

(936)

-

13,368

Communications

20,807

47,397

15,152

196,810

Promotion, representation and travel

84

25,190

11,810

79,591

Insurance

12,820

7,668

41,206

25,862

Rent and office expenses

13,287

40,339

58,637

123,604

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

18,005

13,508

79,813

26,086

Depreciation of intangible asset

8,237

-

13,730

-

Loss (gain) on disposal property, plant and

(134,900)

-

(135,466)

-

equipment

Bank charges and interest

3,366

1,725

7,323

4,512

Operating loss

143,396

398,626

720,354

1,633,157

OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME)

Interest income

Gain (loss) on foreign exchange loss

Net (income) loss of investment property - Outfitters (Note 5)

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

Deferred income taxes

NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING

(530)

(4,189)

(1,342)

(14,498)

3,631

129

(4,011)

9,978

(304)

9,037

38,482

(16,006)

2,797

4,977

33,129

(20,526)

146,193

403,603

753,483

1,612,631

16,444

25,574

47,935

70,657

162,637

429,177

801,418

1,683,288

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

116,123,628

107,268,533

115,597,407

107,493,589

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.

4

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019

(in Canadian dollars)

Capital

Contributed

stock

Capital stock

Warrants

surplus

Deficit

Total equity

common

shares

$

$

$

$

$

Balance as at January 1, 2020

111,458,250

62,677,095

810,221

15,066,201

(50,820,912)

27,732,605

Net and Comprehensive loss for the

year

-

-

-

-

(801,418)

(801,418)

Share-based compensation (note 14)

-

-

-

162,670

-

162,670

Grant of warrants (note 14)

-

-

259,698

-

-

259,698

Exercise of options (note 14)

40,000

11,880

(5,880)

6,000

Private Placement (note 13)

11,700,098

1,665,327

-

-

-

1,665,327

Share issuance expenses

-

-

-

-

(30,016)

(30,016)

Modification or warrants (note 14)

-

-

27,720

(27,720)

-

Balance as at September 30, 2020

123,198,348

64,354,302

1,097,639

15,222,991

(51,680,066)

28,994,866

Balance as at January 1, 2019

105,803,943

60,194,364

1,260,413

13,865,552

(48,599,227)

26,721,102

Net and Comprehensive loss for the

year

-

-

-

-

(2,155,757)

(2,155,757)

Share-based compensation (note 14)

-

-

-

191,927

-

191,927

Grant of warrants (note 14)

-

-

592,964

-

-

592,964

Grant of broker warrants (note 14)

-

-

-

3,301

-

3,301

Warrants expired (note 14)

-

-

(1,008,361)

1,008,361

-

-

Exercise of warrants (note 14)

705,882

334,795

(34,795)

-

-

300,000

Exercise of options (note 14)

20,000

5,940

-

(2,940)

-

3,000

Private Placement (note 13)

4,928,425

2,141,996

-

-

-

2,141,996

Share issuance expenses

-

-

-

-

(65,928)

(65,928)

Balance as at December 31, 2019

111,458,250

62,677,095

810,221

15,066,201

(50,820,912)

27,732,605

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Arianne Phosphate Inc. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 19:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -8,83 M -6,75 M -6,75 M
Net Debt 2021 13,5 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 89,3 M 68,3 M 68,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,4%
Income Statement Evolution
