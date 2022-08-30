Arianne Phosphate : Financial Statement Q3 2020

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 (in Canadian dollars) Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 haven't been reviewed by the auditors. 1

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. CONTENTS CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION 3 CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS 4 CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 5 CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 6 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 7 2

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (In Canadian dollars) As at As at September December 31, 30, 2020 2019 $ $ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents (note 4) 1,036,767 355,704 Receivables and other current assets 124,077 96,881 Sales taxes receivable - 54,395 Tax credit related to resources and mining tax credit receivable - 79,079 1,160,844 586,059 Non-current assets Tax credit related to resources and mining tax credit receivable 141,789 111,511 Investment property - Outfitters (note 5) 283,284 300,608 Property, plant and equipment (note 6) 66,785,013 62,953,295 Right-of-use assets (note 7) 162,932 267,957 Intangible asset (note 8) 19,222 - 67,392,240 63,633,371 Total assets 68,553,084 64,219,430 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 9) 1,218,196 1,317,231 Sales taxes payable 7 - Lease liabilities (note 10) 64,732 109,834 Loans and working capital facility (note 12) 5,646,337 - Credit line (note 11) 29,317,629 26,526,083 36,246,901 27,953,148 Non-current liabilities Loans and working capital facility (note 12) 40,000 5,251,704 Lease liabilities (note 10) 98,243 156,834 Deferred income taxes 3,173,074 3,125,139 Total liabilities 39,558,218 36,486,825 Equity Capital stock (note 13) 64,354,302 62,677,095 Warrants (note 14) 1,097,639 810,221 Contributed surplus 15,222,991 15,066,201 Deficit (51,680,066) (50,820,912) Total equity 28,994,866 27,732,605 Total liabilities and equity 68,553,084 64,219,430 GOING CONCERN (note 1) COMMITMENTS (note 17) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD (s) Siva J. Pillay,Director (s) Andrew Malashewsky, CFO 3

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (In Canadian dollars) Three-month Three-month Nine-month Nine-month period ended period ended period ended period ended September September September September 30, 2020 30, 2019 30, 2020 30, 2019 $ $ $ EXPENSES Salaries and benefits 45,124 107,679 255,541 401,902 Share-based compensation 86,054 40,626 162,670 139,852 Professional and consultant fees 24,762 42,730 94,007 340,953 Management fees 31,250 65,000 65,000 220,833 Registration and listing fees 14,500 7,700 50,931 59,784 Annual general meeting - (936) - 13,368 Communications 20,807 47,397 15,152 196,810 Promotion, representation and travel 84 25,190 11,810 79,591 Insurance 12,820 7,668 41,206 25,862 Rent and office expenses 13,287 40,339 58,637 123,604 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 18,005 13,508 79,813 26,086 Depreciation of intangible asset 8,237 - 13,730 - Loss (gain) on disposal property, plant and (134,900) - (135,466) - equipment Bank charges and interest 3,366 1,725 7,323 4,512 Operating loss 143,396 398,626 720,354 1,633,157 OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME) Interest income Gain (loss) on foreign exchange loss Net (income) loss of investment property - Outfitters (Note 5) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES Deferred income taxes NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING (530) (4,189) (1,342) (14,498) 3,631 129 (4,011) 9,978 (304) 9,037 38,482 (16,006) 2,797 4,977 33,129 (20,526) 146,193 403,603 753,483 1,612,631 16,444 25,574 47,935 70,657 162,637 429,177 801,418 1,683,288 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 116,123,628 107,268,533 115,597,407 107,493,589 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements. 4