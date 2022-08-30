Arianne Phosphate : Financial Statement Q3 2020
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)
NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2019
(in Canadian dollars)
Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 haven't been reviewed by the auditors.
1
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
CONTENTS
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
3
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
4
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
5
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
6
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
7
2
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(In Canadian dollars)
As at
As at
September
December 31,
30, 2020
2019
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents (note 4)
1,036,767
355,704
Receivables and other current assets
124,077
96,881
Sales taxes receivable
-
54,395
Tax credit related to resources and mining tax credit receivable
-
79,079
1,160,844
586,059
Non-current assets
Tax credit related to resources and mining tax credit receivable
141,789
111,511
Investment property - Outfitters (note 5)
283,284
300,608
Property, plant and equipment (note 6)
66,785,013
62,953,295
Right-of-use assets (note 7)
162,932
267,957
Intangible asset (note 8)
19,222
-
67,392,240
63,633,371
Total assets
68,553,084
64,219,430
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 9)
1,218,196
1,317,231
Sales taxes payable
7
-
Lease liabilities (note 10)
64,732
109,834
Loans and working capital facility (note 12)
5,646,337
-
Credit line (note 11)
29,317,629
26,526,083
36,246,901
27,953,148
Non-current liabilities
Loans and working capital facility (note 12)
40,000
5,251,704
Lease liabilities (note 10)
98,243
156,834
Deferred income taxes
3,173,074
3,125,139
Total liabilities
39,558,218
36,486,825
Equity
Capital stock (note 13)
64,354,302
62,677,095
Warrants (note 14)
1,097,639
810,221
Contributed surplus
15,222,991
15,066,201
Deficit
(51,680,066)
(50,820,912)
Total equity
28,994,866
27,732,605
Total liabilities and equity
68,553,084
64,219,430
GOING CONCERN
(note 1)
COMMITMENTS
(note 17)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
(s) Siva J. Pillay,Director
(s) Andrew Malashewsky, CFO
3
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019
(In Canadian dollars)
Three-month
Three-month
Nine-month
Nine-month
period ended
period ended
period ended
period ended
September
September
September
September
30, 2020
30, 2019
30, 2020
30, 2019
$
$
$
EXPENSES
Salaries and benefits
45,124
107,679
255,541
401,902
Share-based compensation
86,054
40,626
162,670
139,852
Professional and consultant fees
24,762
42,730
94,007
340,953
Management fees
31,250
65,000
65,000
220,833
Registration and listing fees
14,500
7,700
50,931
59,784
Annual general meeting
-
(936)
-
13,368
Communications
20,807
47,397
15,152
196,810
Promotion, representation and travel
84
25,190
11,810
79,591
Insurance
12,820
7,668
41,206
25,862
Rent and office expenses
13,287
40,339
58,637
123,604
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
18,005
13,508
79,813
26,086
Depreciation of intangible asset
8,237
-
13,730
-
Loss (gain) on disposal property, plant and
(134,900)
-
(135,466)
-
equipment
Bank charges and interest
3,366
1,725
7,323
4,512
Operating loss
143,396
398,626
720,354
1,633,157
OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME)
Interest income
Gain (loss) on foreign exchange loss
Net (income) loss of investment property - Outfitters (Note 5)
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
Deferred income taxes
NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING
(530)
(4,189)
(1,342)
(14,498)
3,631
129
(4,011)
9,978
(304)
9,037
38,482
(16,006)
2,797
4,977
33,129
(20,526)
146,193
403,603
753,483
1,612,631
16,444
25,574
47,935
70,657
162,637
429,177
801,418
1,683,288
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
116,123,628
107,268,533
115,597,407
107,493,589
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.
4
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019
(in Canadian dollars)
Capital
Contributed
stock
Capital stock
Warrants
surplus
Deficit
Total equity
common
shares
$
$
$
$
$
Balance as at January 1, 2020
111,458,250
62,677,095
810,221
15,066,201
(50,820,912)
27,732,605
Net and Comprehensive loss for the
year
-
-
-
-
(801,418)
(801,418)
Share-based compensation (note 14)
-
-
-
162,670
-
162,670
Grant of warrants (note 14)
-
-
259,698
-
-
259,698
Exercise of options (note 14)
40,000
11,880
(5,880)
6,000
Private Placement (note 13)
11,700,098
1,665,327
-
-
-
1,665,327
Share issuance expenses
-
-
-
-
(30,016)
(30,016)
Modification or warrants (note 14)
-
-
27,720
(27,720)
-
Balance as at September 30, 2020
123,198,348
64,354,302
1,097,639
15,222,991
(51,680,066)
28,994,866
Balance as at January 1, 2019
105,803,943
60,194,364
1,260,413
13,865,552
(48,599,227)
26,721,102
Net and Comprehensive loss for the
year
-
-
-
-
(2,155,757)
(2,155,757)
Share-based compensation (note 14)
-
-
-
191,927
-
191,927
Grant of warrants (note 14)
-
-
592,964
-
-
592,964
Grant of broker warrants (note 14)
-
-
-
3,301
-
3,301
Warrants expired (note 14)
-
-
(1,008,361)
1,008,361
-
-
Exercise of warrants (note 14)
705,882
334,795
(34,795)
-
-
300,000
Exercise of options (note 14)
20,000
5,940
-
(2,940)
-
3,000
Private Placement (note 13)
4,928,425
2,141,996
-
-
-
2,141,996
Share issuance expenses
-
-
-
-
(65,928)
(65,928)
Balance as at December 31, 2019
111,458,250
62,677,095
810,221
15,066,201
(50,820,912)
27,732,605
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Arianne Phosphate Inc. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 19:29:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
-8,83 M
-6,75 M
-6,75 M
Net Debt 2021
13,5 M
10,3 M
10,3 M
P/E ratio 2021
-8,65x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
89,3 M
68,3 M
68,3 M
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
81,4%
Chart ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.