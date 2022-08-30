Arianne Phosphate : Financial Statement Q3 2021
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)
NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
(in Canadian dollars)
Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 haven't been reviewed by the auditors.
1
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
CONTENTS
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
3
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
4
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
5
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
6
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
7
2
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(In Canadian dollars)
As at
As at
September
December 31,
30, 2021
2020
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash (note 4)
5,419,208
628,910
Receivables and other current assets
130,465
132,552
Sales taxes receivable
23,478
18,805
Mining tax credit receivable
66,497
161,321
5,639,649
941,588
Non-current assets
Mining tax credit receivable
55,889
-
Investment property - Outfitters (note 5)
265,363
277,119
Property, plant and equipment (note 6)
62,172,789
63,436,498
Right-of-use assets (note 7)
112,799
150,399
62,606,841
63,864,016
Total assets
68,246,488
64,805,604
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
363,653
1,134,335
Lease liabilities (note 8)
67,347
65,052
Loans (note 10)
-
5,791,750
Credit line (note 9)
-
30,660,613
431,000
37,651,750
Non-current liabilities
Loans (note 10)
43,139
43,139
Lease liabilities (note 8)
50,987
75,823
Credit line (note 9)
17,544,445
-
Deferred income taxes
3,213,381
3,157,491
Total liabilities
21,282,952
40,928,203
Equity
Capital stock (note 11)
85,716,185
64,354,302
Warrants (note 12)
9,814,057
1,133,214
Contributed surplus
16,011,832
15,226,269
Deficit
(64,578,538)
(56,836,384)
Total equity
46,963,536
23,877,401
Total liabilities and equity
68,246,488
64,805,604
LIQUIDITY RISK
(note 1)
COMMITMENTS
(note 16)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
(s) Siva J. Pillay,Director
(s) Pier-EliseHebert-Tremblay, CFO
3
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
(In Canadian dollars)
Three-month
Three-month
Nine-month
Nine-month
period ended
period ended
period ended
period ended
September
September
September
September 30,
30, 2021
30, 2020
30, 2021
2020
$
$
$
$
EXPENSES
Salaries and benefits
104,189
45,124
390,536
255,541
Share-based compensation
56,658
86,054
133,077
162,670
Professional and consultant fees
609
24,762
259,826
94,007
Management fees
20,000
31,250
62,083
65,000
Registration and listing fees
25,229
14,500
70,233
50,931
Annual general meeting
15,320
-
15,320
-
Communications
47,713
20,807
128,781
15,152
Promotion, representation and travel
6,094
84
9,085
11,810
Insurance
12,615
12,820
36,846
41,206
Rent and office expenses
16,781
13,287
45,825
58,637
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
19,526
18,005
55,991
79,813
Depreciation of intangible asset
-
8,237
-
13,730
Gain on disposal property, plant and
-
(134,900)
-
(135,466)
equipment
Bank charges
1,104
3,366
2,974
7,323
Government grant
(903)
-
(12,791)
-
Operating loss
324,935
143,396
1,197,786
720,354
OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME)
Finance costs (note 13) Foreign exchange loss Other income
Net (income) loss of investment property - Outfitters (Note 5)
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
Deferred income taxes
NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING
811,052
1,497,906
5,747,526
3,438,368
2,521
3,631
3,239
(4,011)
(4,500)
-
(7,500)
-
11,476
(304)
64,430
38,482
820,549
1,501,233
5,807,695
3,472,839
1,145,484
1,649,629
7,005,481
4,193,193
13,235
16,444
55,890
47,935
1,158,719
1,666,073
7,061,371
4,241,128
0.01
0.01
0.05
0.02
161,796,459
116,123,628
152,279,117
115,597,407
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.
4
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
(in Canadian dollars)
Capital
Contributed
stock
Capital stock
Warrants
surplus
Deficit
Total equity
common
shares
$
$
$
$
$
Balance as at January 1, 2021
123,198,348
64,354,302
1,133,214
15,226,269
(56,836,384)
23,877,401
Net and Comprehensive loss for the
year
-
-
-
-
(7,061,371)
(7,061,371)
Share-based compensation (note 12)
-
-
-
133,077
-
133,077
Grant of warrants (note 12)
-
-
8,412,413
-
-
8,412,413
Warrants expired (note 12)
(575,124)
575,124
-
-
Exercise of warrants (note 12)
28,946,666
7,134,153
(96,872)
-
-
7,037,281
Exercise of options (note 12)
34,800
12,406
-
(5,098)
-
7,308
Debt conversion
21,709,655
9,335,151
-
-
-
9,335,151
Private Placement (note 12)
11,500,000
4,880,173
869,827
-
5,750,000
Share issuance expenses
-
-
-
-
(610,184)
(610,184)
Grant of broker warrants
-
-
-
82,460
-
82,460
Modification or warrants
-
-
70,599
(70,599)
-
Balance as at September 30, 2021
185,389,469
85,716,185
9,814,057
16,011,832
(64,578,538)
46,963,536
Balance as at January 1, 2020
111,458,250
62,677,095
810,221
15,066,201
(50,820,912)
27,732,605
Net and Comprehensive loss for the
year
-
-
-
-
(5,912,521)
(5,912,521)
Share-based compensation (note 12)
-
-
-
165,948
-
165,948
Grant of warrants (note 12)
-
-
259,698
-
-
259,698
Exercise of options (note 12)
40,000
11,880
-
(5,880)
-
6,000
Private Placement (note 11)
11,700,098
1,665,327
-
-
-
1,665,327
Share issuance expenses
-
-
-
-
(39,656)
(39,656)
Modification or warrants
-
63,295
-
(63,295)
-
Balance as at December 31, 2020
123,198,348
64,354,302
1,133,214
15,226,269
(56,836,384)
23,877,401
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.
5
