Arianne Phosphate : Financial Statement Q3 2021

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 (in Canadian dollars)

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (In Canadian dollars) As at As at September December 31, 30, 2021 2020 $ $ ASSETS Current assets Cash (note 4) 5,419,208 628,910 Receivables and other current assets 130,465 132,552 Sales taxes receivable 23,478 18,805 Mining tax credit receivable 66,497 161,321 5,639,649 941,588 Non-current assets Mining tax credit receivable 55,889 - Investment property - Outfitters (note 5) 265,363 277,119 Property, plant and equipment (note 6) 62,172,789 63,436,498 Right-of-use assets (note 7) 112,799 150,399 62,606,841 63,864,016 Total assets 68,246,488 64,805,604 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 363,653 1,134,335 Lease liabilities (note 8) 67,347 65,052 Loans (note 10) - 5,791,750 Credit line (note 9) - 30,660,613 431,000 37,651,750 Non-current liabilities Loans (note 10) 43,139 43,139 Lease liabilities (note 8) 50,987 75,823 Credit line (note 9) 17,544,445 - Deferred income taxes 3,213,381 3,157,491 Total liabilities 21,282,952 40,928,203 Equity Capital stock (note 11) 85,716,185 64,354,302 Warrants (note 12) 9,814,057 1,133,214 Contributed surplus 16,011,832 15,226,269 Deficit (64,578,538) (56,836,384) Total equity 46,963,536 23,877,401 Total liabilities and equity 68,246,488 64,805,604 LIQUIDITY RISK (note 1) COMMITMENTS (note 16) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD (s) Siva J. Pillay,Director (s) Pier-EliseHebert-Tremblay, CFO 3

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020 (In Canadian dollars) Three-month Three-month Nine-month Nine-month period ended period ended period ended period ended September September September September 30, 30, 2021 30, 2020 30, 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ EXPENSES Salaries and benefits 104,189 45,124 390,536 255,541 Share-based compensation 56,658 86,054 133,077 162,670 Professional and consultant fees 609 24,762 259,826 94,007 Management fees 20,000 31,250 62,083 65,000 Registration and listing fees 25,229 14,500 70,233 50,931 Annual general meeting 15,320 - 15,320 - Communications 47,713 20,807 128,781 15,152 Promotion, representation and travel 6,094 84 9,085 11,810 Insurance 12,615 12,820 36,846 41,206 Rent and office expenses 16,781 13,287 45,825 58,637 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 19,526 18,005 55,991 79,813 Depreciation of intangible asset - 8,237 - 13,730 Gain on disposal property, plant and - (134,900) - (135,466) equipment Bank charges 1,104 3,366 2,974 7,323 Government grant (903) - (12,791) - Operating loss 324,935 143,396 1,197,786 720,354 OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME) Finance costs (note 13) Foreign exchange loss Other income Net (income) loss of investment property - Outfitters (Note 5) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES Deferred income taxes NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 811,052 1,497,906 5,747,526 3,438,368 2,521 3,631 3,239 (4,011) (4,500) - (7,500) - 11,476 (304) 64,430 38,482 820,549 1,501,233 5,807,695 3,472,839 1,145,484 1,649,629 7,005,481 4,193,193 13,235 16,444 55,890 47,935 1,158,719 1,666,073 7,061,371 4,241,128 0.01 0.01 0.05 0.02 161,796,459 116,123,628 152,279,117 115,597,407 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements. 4