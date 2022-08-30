Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Arianne Phosphate Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAN   CA04035D1024

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

(DAN)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:15 2022-08-30 pm EDT
0.4700 CAD    0.00%
03:40pARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Md&a q1 2022
PU
03:40pARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q1 2022
PU
03:40pARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q2 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arianne Phosphate : Financial Statement Q3 2021

08/30/2022 | 03:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)

NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 (in Canadian dollars)

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 haven't been reviewed by the auditors.

1

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

CONTENTS

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

3

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

4

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

5

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

6

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

7

2

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(In Canadian dollars)

As at

As at

September

December 31,

30, 2021

2020

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash (note 4)

5,419,208

628,910

Receivables and other current assets

130,465

132,552

Sales taxes receivable

23,478

18,805

Mining tax credit receivable

66,497

161,321

5,639,649

941,588

Non-current assets

Mining tax credit receivable

55,889

-

Investment property - Outfitters (note 5)

265,363

277,119

Property, plant and equipment (note 6)

62,172,789

63,436,498

Right-of-use assets (note 7)

112,799

150,399

62,606,841

63,864,016

Total assets

68,246,488

64,805,604

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

363,653

1,134,335

Lease liabilities (note 8)

67,347

65,052

Loans (note 10)

-

5,791,750

Credit line (note 9)

-

30,660,613

431,000

37,651,750

Non-current liabilities

Loans (note 10)

43,139

43,139

Lease liabilities (note 8)

50,987

75,823

Credit line (note 9)

17,544,445

-

Deferred income taxes

3,213,381

3,157,491

Total liabilities

21,282,952

40,928,203

Equity

Capital stock (note 11)

85,716,185

64,354,302

Warrants (note 12)

9,814,057

1,133,214

Contributed surplus

16,011,832

15,226,269

Deficit

(64,578,538)

(56,836,384)

Total equity

46,963,536

23,877,401

Total liabilities and equity

68,246,488

64,805,604

LIQUIDITY RISK (note 1)

COMMITMENTS (note 16)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(s) Siva J. Pillay,Director

(s) Pier-EliseHebert-Tremblay, CFO

3

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

(In Canadian dollars)

Three-month

Three-month

Nine-month

Nine-month

period ended

period ended

period ended

period ended

September

September

September

September 30,

30, 2021

30, 2020

30, 2021

2020

$

$

$

$

EXPENSES

Salaries and benefits

104,189

45,124

390,536

255,541

Share-based compensation

56,658

86,054

133,077

162,670

Professional and consultant fees

609

24,762

259,826

94,007

Management fees

20,000

31,250

62,083

65,000

Registration and listing fees

25,229

14,500

70,233

50,931

Annual general meeting

15,320

-

15,320

-

Communications

47,713

20,807

128,781

15,152

Promotion, representation and travel

6,094

84

9,085

11,810

Insurance

12,615

12,820

36,846

41,206

Rent and office expenses

16,781

13,287

45,825

58,637

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

19,526

18,005

55,991

79,813

Depreciation of intangible asset

-

8,237

-

13,730

Gain on disposal property, plant and

-

(134,900)

-

(135,466)

equipment

Bank charges

1,104

3,366

2,974

7,323

Government grant

(903)

-

(12,791)

-

Operating loss

324,935

143,396

1,197,786

720,354

OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME)

Finance costs (note 13) Foreign exchange loss Other income

Net (income) loss of investment property - Outfitters (Note 5)

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

Deferred income taxes

NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING

811,052

1,497,906

5,747,526

3,438,368

2,521

3,631

3,239

(4,011)

(4,500)

-

(7,500)

-

11,476

(304)

64,430

38,482

820,549

1,501,233

5,807,695

3,472,839

1,145,484

1,649,629

7,005,481

4,193,193

13,235

16,444

55,890

47,935

1,158,719

1,666,073

7,061,371

4,241,128

0.01

0.01

0.05

0.02

161,796,459

116,123,628

152,279,117

115,597,407

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.

4

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

(in Canadian dollars)

Capital

Contributed

stock

Capital stock

Warrants

surplus

Deficit

Total equity

common

shares

$

$

$

$

$

Balance as at January 1, 2021

123,198,348

64,354,302

1,133,214

15,226,269

(56,836,384)

23,877,401

Net and Comprehensive loss for the

year

-

-

-

-

(7,061,371)

(7,061,371)

Share-based compensation (note 12)

-

-

-

133,077

-

133,077

Grant of warrants (note 12)

-

-

8,412,413

-

-

8,412,413

Warrants expired (note 12)

(575,124)

575,124

-

-

Exercise of warrants (note 12)

28,946,666

7,134,153

(96,872)

-

-

7,037,281

Exercise of options (note 12)

34,800

12,406

-

(5,098)

-

7,308

Debt conversion

21,709,655

9,335,151

-

-

-

9,335,151

Private Placement (note 12)

11,500,000

4,880,173

869,827

-

5,750,000

Share issuance expenses

-

-

-

-

(610,184)

(610,184)

Grant of broker warrants

-

-

-

82,460

-

82,460

Modification or warrants

-

-

70,599

(70,599)

-

Balance as at September 30, 2021

185,389,469

85,716,185

9,814,057

16,011,832

(64,578,538)

46,963,536

Balance as at January 1, 2020

111,458,250

62,677,095

810,221

15,066,201

(50,820,912)

27,732,605

Net and Comprehensive loss for the

year

-

-

-

-

(5,912,521)

(5,912,521)

Share-based compensation (note 12)

-

-

-

165,948

-

165,948

Grant of warrants (note 12)

-

-

259,698

-

-

259,698

Exercise of options (note 12)

40,000

11,880

-

(5,880)

-

6,000

Private Placement (note 11)

11,700,098

1,665,327

-

-

-

1,665,327

Share issuance expenses

-

-

-

-

(39,656)

(39,656)

Modification or warrants

-

63,295

-

(63,295)

-

Balance as at December 31, 2020

123,198,348

64,354,302

1,133,214

15,226,269

(56,836,384)

23,877,401

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Arianne Phosphate Inc. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 19:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
03:40pARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Md&a q1 2022
PU
03:40pARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q1 2022
PU
03:40pARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q2 2022
PU
03:30pARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q3 2021
PU
03:30pARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q3 2020
PU
03:30pARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q2 2021
PU
03:30pARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q1 2021
PU
03:30pARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Md&a q3 2021
PU
03:30pARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Md&a q3 2020
PU
03:20pARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Md&a q4 2020
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -8,83 M -6,75 M -6,75 M
Net Debt 2021 13,5 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 89,3 M 68,3 M 68,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.
Duration : Period :
Arianne Phosphate Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Howitt Beck Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Richard Ostroff President & Director
Pier-Elise Hebert-Tremblay Chief Financial Officer
Dominique Bouchard Executive Chairman
Raphaël Gaudreault Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.3.30%69
BHP GROUP LIMITED28.57%147 430
RIO TINTO PLC1.80%97 416
GLENCORE PLC33.06%76 093
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)98.73%51 114
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.10%41 531