Arianne Phosphate Inc.(TSXV:DAN) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index

Arianne Phosphate Inc. is a Canada-based development-stage phosphate mining company. The Company is engaged in the development of its Lac a Paul phosphate property located in Quebec, Canada. The Company specializes in the extraction of independent phosphate rock. The Lac a Paul phosphate deposit is located approximately 200 kilometers (km) north of the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area of Quebec, Canada. The Lac a Paul project encompasses three Nitassinan Innus: Pessamit, Mashteuiatsh and Essipit. The Lac a Paul project is an undeveloped phosphate deposit globally. The Companyâs subsidiaries include Oroplata Exploration Inc., Arianne Logistics Inc., 9252-5880 Quebec Inc., and Point Comfort Explorations Inc.

Sector Diversified Mining