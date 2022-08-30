Arianne Phosphate : MD&A Q1 2020

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") presents an analysis of the financial situation and operations of Arianne Phosphate Inc. ("Arianne" or the "Company") for the period ended March 31, 2020. This report was prepared in compliance with the provisions of Form 51-102F1, approved by the Board of Directors and dated May 21, 2020. It should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2020 (the "financial statements").

The accounting policies followed in the financial statements are consistent with those applied in the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and, where required, in Note 2 of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020. The financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated and audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the IASB.

All amounts presented in the MD&A are in Canadian dollars (CAD) unless otherwise noted.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this MD&A about our current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements, or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "likely", "predicts", "estimates" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this MD&A include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the general development of the business and the eventual start of commercial production and to the liquidity position of the Company. Forward- looking statements are based on information currently available to us and on estimates and assumptions made by us regarding, among other things, general economic conditions and the mining industry in general, in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Although reasonable, the statements can entail known and unknown risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Arianne ensures to comply with all relevant host country environmental and social laws, regulations and permits in all material respects.

DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS

Arianne is a company focused on the development of the Lac à Paul phosphate project (Lac à Paul) located in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean area, in the province of Quebec. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol DAN), on the Frankfurt exchange (symbol JE9N) and on the US Stock Exchange Over-the-Counter (OTC) (symbol DRRSF). The registered office of the Company is located at 393 Racine Street East, Suite 200, Chicoutimi, Québec, Canada G7H 1T2.