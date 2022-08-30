Arianne Phosphate : MD&A Q1 2022 08/30/2022 | 03:40pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS First Quarter 2022 Period ended March 31, 2022 ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 TABLE OF CONTENTS FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION............................................................................................................. 3 DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS .................................................................................................................... 3 HIGHLIGHTS ......................................................................................................................................................... 4 OPERATIONAL REVIEW AND HISTORY......................................................................................................... 4 PHOSPHATE INDUSTRY TRENDS ................................................................................................................. 6 FINANCIAL POSITION ANALYSIS.................................................................................................................... 7 CASHFLOWS, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ......................................................................... 7 FINANCING ........................................................................................................................................................... 8 SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS ........................................................................................................... 8 SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 .......................................................................................................................................................................... 8 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS ................................................................................................................. 9 OFF BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS....................................................................................................... 9 OBLIGATIONS AND COMMITMENTS............................................................................................................ 10 APPLICATION OF NEW IFRS AND CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES ............................................ 10 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS, FINANCIAL RISKS AND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT................................ 10 INFORMATION ON SHARES OUTSTANDING............................................................................................... 11 2 393 Racine St. East, Suite 200, Chicoutimi (Québec) G7H 1T2 Tel.: 418-549-7316 Fax: 418-549-5750 Email: info@arianne-inc.com www.arianne-inc.com ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") presents an analysis of the financial situation and operations of Arianne Phosphate Inc. ("Arianne" or the "Company") for the period ended March 31, 2022. This report was prepared in compliance with the provisions of Form 51-102F1, approved by the Board of Directors and dated May 25, 2022. It should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2022 (the "financial statements"). The accounting policies followed in the financial statements are consistent with those applied in the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and, where required, in Note 2 of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. The financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated and audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the IASB. FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION Certain statements in this MD&A about our current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements, or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "likely", "predicts", "estimates" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this MD&A include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the general development of the business and the eventual start of commercial production and to the liquidity position of the Company. Forward- looking statements are based on information currently available to us and on estimates and assumptions made by us regarding, among other things, general economic conditions and the mining industry in general, in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Although reasonable, the statements can entail known and unknown risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Arianne ensures to comply with all relevant environmental and social laws, regulations and permits in all material respects. DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS Arianne is a company focused on the development of the Lac à Paul phosphate project (Lac à Paul) located in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean area, in the province of Quebec. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol DAN), on the Frankfurt exchange (symbol JE9N) and on the US Stock Exchange Over-the-Counter (OTC) (symbol DRRSF). The registered office of the Company is located at 393 Racine Street East, Suite 200, Chicoutimi, Québec, Canada G7H 1T2. 3 393 Racine St. East, Suite 200, Chicoutimi (Québec) G7H 1T2 Tel.: 418-549-7316 Fax: 418-549-5750 Email: info@arianne-inc.com www.arianne-inc.com ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 HIGHLIGHTS In February 2022, Arianne initiated a research program in collaboration with the Environmental and Biotechnology Research Group of the Riviere-de-Loup Cegep aimed at the development of a new breed of fertilizers using organic waste and Arianne's high-purity,low-contaminant phosphate concentrate.

Riviere-de-Loup Cegep aimed at the development of a new breed of fertilizers using organic waste and Arianne's high-purity,low-contaminant phosphate concentrate. On April 1, 2022 the Company issued 4,166,096 common shares at a price of $0.512 per share, in lieu of cash, as its annual interest payment to Mercury Financing Corp. as at, March 31, 2022. The Company has elected to pay in common shares with these securities issued being subject to a hold period ending August 2, 2022.

In April 2022, Arianne entered into a collaboration with Northern Nutrients of Saskatchewan, Canada to advance the use of its high-purity phosphate concentrate in alternatively derived fertilizers. The benefits of this work would result in the ability to integrate the Company's phosphate concentrate directly into fertilizers without having to first transform it through acidulation.

high-purity phosphate concentrate in alternatively derived fertilizers. The benefits of this work would result in the ability to integrate the Company's phosphate concentrate directly into fertilizers without having to first transform it through acidulation. In May 2022, the Company announced that it successfully tested an enhanced process that will allow the Company to optimize its high-purity phosphate concentrate for specific end markets. Working with Corem, Arianne produced both a low MER (minor element ratio) and higher MER phosphate concentrate using high intensity magnetic separation. The results demonstrated that

Arianne's phosphate concentrate can be further optimized to meet target markets with an easy addition to the process flowsheet. The low MER material is of interest to those looking for specialty phosphate applications, such as high-purity acid used in lithium-iron-phosphate ("LFP") batteries while, the higher MER concentrate would be of interest for direct application fertilizers, as it would be higher in beneficial micronutrients such as iron. OPERATIONAL REVIEW AND HISTORY Although 85% of the world's phosphate production is used in fertilizer, there is a growing demand from other specialty applications. Due to the nature of Arianne Phosphate's deposit, it allows the Company to produce a very high-purity,low-contaminant phosphate concentrate that can be used for other applications, as well as, for fertilizer. Arianne has been active in pursuing several opportunities that would allow its product a greater potential customer base. Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LFP) battery Over the last several years, the LFP battery has been gaining greater penetration among certain segments of the automotive industry with, several large companies increasing the number of vehicles using these batteries. A constraint on some of the current battery technologies has been the ability to source both an ample and safe supply of the necessary materials to produce these batteries, a challenge that is impacting the industry. In the case of LFP batteries, both iron and phosphate are easier to source and, should provide for the substantial growth that is expected to come over the next few years. 4 393 Racine St. East, Suite 200, Chicoutimi (Québec) G7H 1T2 Tel.: 418-549-7316 Fax: 418-549-5750 Email: info@arianne-inc.com www.arianne-inc.com ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 Arianne's high-purity concentrate could work across a wide spectrum of needs, from fertilizer through to more advanced applications. Based on further tests, LFP could provide a new potential market. As with the fertilizer industry, which is now suffering significant supply disruptions, Arianne's location in a safe geopolitical environment provides security of supply for those looking to source their phosphate Initial work surrounding the Company's high-purity phosphate concentrate has indicated that it would be a good fit for the industry and, has led Arianne to actively pursue this opportunity. Direct application Arianne is working with Riviere-du-Loup Cegep on the development of a new breed of fertilizers using organic waste and Arianne's high-purity,low-contaminant phosphate concentrate. Arianne is also working with Northern Nutrients of Saskatchewan and has provided its phosphate concentrate to be combined into Northern Nutrient's proprietary fertilizer compositions to derive a multi- nutrient fertilizer that can be directly applied to the farmer's field. Testing of this new and proprietary fertilizer will commence this growing season. Currently, the industry practice is to take mined phosphate concentrate and ship it to a phosphoric acid facility. There, it is combined with sulphuric acid and other ingredients to make 'downstream' phosphate- based fertilizers such as MAP and DAP. By working with both research and commercial organizations, Arianne is looking at ways to alter the traditional process and combine its concentrate with organic waste or other bacterias that would allow its phosphate concentrate to effectively be used in farming without the requirement of traditional acidulated fertilizer products. For the agricultural industry, it could allow the farmer the ability to move away from acid-based processes and, by integrating with organic waste, allow for a more circular and environmentally friendly process. Logistically, it would also allow Arianne to be less reliant on downstream facilities to purchase its phosphate and transform it into fertilizers Hydrogen-based technology Currently, electrolysers have three main challenges for mass production: performance, durability and cost. The current research centers on the use of phosphate-based materials in the components of the electrolyser and would address these challenges. Phosphate does allow for greater ionic conductivity and will optimize hydrogen production. Arianne Phosphate is working with the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières UQTR") to assess the use of Arianne's high-purity phosphate concentrate in electrolysers that produce hydrogen for use in hydrogen fuel cells. UQTR's work is focusing on designs around the proton exchange membrane ("PEM"). Off-take agreements In September and December 2018, the Company announced the formal execution of two off-take agreements. Under the terms of those agreements, the buyers have entered into long-term contracts to purchase Arianne's high-purity phosphate concentrate which will be shipped to the buyers' processing plant for further processing into downstream phosphate products. The off-take agreements also have a mechanism whereby it can be extended beyond the initial contract period and applies pricing that accounts for the high quality of Arianne's concentrate. The Company is conducting ongoing discussion and negotiations with addition potential customers and off-takers. 5 393 Racine St. East, Suite 200, Chicoutimi (Québec) G7H 1T2 Tel.: 418-549-7316 Fax: 418-549-5750 Email: info@arianne-inc.com www.arianne-inc.com This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Arianne Phosphate Inc. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 19:39:08 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. 03:40p ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Md&a q1 2022 PU 03:40p ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q1 2022 PU 03:40p ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q2 2022 PU 03:30p ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q3 2021 PU 03:30p ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q3 2020 PU 03:30p ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q2 2021 PU 03:30p ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q1 2021 PU 03:30p ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Md&a q3 2021 PU 03:30p ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Md&a q3 2020 PU 03:20p ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Md&a q4 2020 PU