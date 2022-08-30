Arianne Phosphate : MD&A Q3 2019 08/30/2022 | 03:20pm EDT Send by mail :

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 TABLE OF CONTENTS FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION............................................................................................................. 3 DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS .................................................................................................................... 3 HIGHLIGHTS ......................................................................................................................................................... 4 OBJECTIVES.......................................................................................................................................................... 4 OPERATIONAL REVIEW..................................................................................................................................... 5 PHOSPHATE INDUSTRY TRENDS .................................................................................................................. 10 SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT ..................................................................................................................... 10 FINANCIAL POSITION ANALYSIS.................................................................................................................. 11 CASHFLOWS, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ....................................................................... 12 FINANCING ......................................................................................................................................................... 13 SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS ......................................................................................................... 13 SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019................................................................................................................................................................. 14 SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019................................................................................................................................................................. 14 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS ............................................................................................................... 14 OFF BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS..................................................................................................... 15 OBLIGATIONS AND COMMITMENTS............................................................................................................ 15 APPLICATION OF NEW AND REVISED IFRS AND CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES................. 16 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS, FINANCIAL RISKS AND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT................................ 16 INFORMATION ON SHARES OUTSTANDING............................................................................................... 16 393 Racine St. East, Suite 200, Chicoutimi (Québec) G7H 1T2 Tel.: 418-549-7316 Fax: 418-549-5750 Email: info@arianne-inc.com www.arianne-inc.com 2 ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") presents an analysis of the financial situation and operations of Arianne Phosphate Inc. ("Arianne" or the "Company") for the period ended September 30, 2019. This report was prepared in compliance with the provisions of Form 51-102F1, approved by the Board of Directors and dated November 26, 2019. It should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2019 (the "financial statements"). The accounting policies followed in the financial statements are consistent with those applied in the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 and, where required, in Note 2 of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the Nine months period ended September 30, 2019. The financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated and audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the IASB. All amounts presented in the MD&A are in Canadian dollars (CAD) unless otherwise noted. FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION Certain statements in this MD&A about our current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements, or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "likely", "predicts", "estimates" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this MD&A include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the general development of the business and the eventual start of commercial production and to the liquidity position of the Company. Forward- looking statements are based on information currently available to us and on estimates and assumptions made by us regarding, among other things, general economic conditions and the mining industry in general, in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Although reasonable, the statements can entail known and unknown risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Arianne ensures to comply with all relevant host country environmental and social laws, regulations and permits in all material respects. DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS Arianne is a company focused on the development of the Lac à Paul phosphate project (Lac à Paul) located in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean area, in the province of Quebec. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol DAN), on the Frankfurt exchange (symbol JE9N) and on the US Stock Exchange Over-the-Counter (OTC) (symbol DRRSF). The registered office of the Company is located at 393 Racine Street East, Suite 200, Chicoutimi, Québec, Canada G7H 1T2. 393 Racine St. East, Suite 200, Chicoutimi (Québec) G7H 1T2 Tel.: 418-549-7316 Fax: 418-549-5750 Email: info@arianne-inc.com www.arianne-inc.com 3 ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 HIGHLIGHTS In October 2019, Arianne has announced that it has received its initial findings back from a study regarding a downstream phosphoric acid facility. The Company's phosphate concentrate responded extremely well to the beneficiation process and resulted in the production of up to a 60% P2O5 Merchant Grade Acid ("MGA") compared to the market typical 52% MGA grade. Furthermore, due to the high-quality nature of the phosphate concentrate input, the gypsum by- product produced during the process appears to have commercial value, whereas traditional phosphate concentrates will produce contaminated waste.

third-party lenders (the "Loan"). The extended loan is in the aggregate amount of $4,100,000 and will have a maturity of September 28, 2021. The loan bears interest at 8%, paid semi-annually. As part of the loan extension, the Company issued 7,453,800 non-transferable warrants with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.55 per share for a term of 2 years expiring on September 28, 2021. In August 2019, Arianne has closed a $691,050 equity financing. Under the terms of the financing, Arianne has issued 1,256,455 units at a price of $0.55 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share and a half warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.75 until August 21, 2021.

In July 2019, the Company announced efforts surrounding transportation logistics have significantly progressed. Arianne partnered with several parties to look at greater integration of aluminum into the truck trailer design. Through this initiative over the past year, Arianne and its partners have advanced a design that will be able to reduce the weight of the transport trucks and allow for a greater payload per run. Once integrated, this will result in fewer trucks on the road, increasing safety and reducing the overall environmental impact. As well, this design will bring about greater economies of scale, resulting in a reduction in the cost of transporting Arianne's phosphate concentrate to port and thus, the overall operating cost for its project.

In July 2019, Arianne announced the addition of Raphael Gaudreault to its team. Raphael will be assuming the position of Director of the mining sector and comes to Arianne after most recently serving as Manager Planning and Mining Performance at Arcelor. OBJECTIVES Over the short term, the strategic objectives that guide management and the Company's directors can be summarized as follows: Secure financing for construction and development of the Lac à Paul project (the "Project") (on going);

Sign an "Impact and Benefit Agreement" (IBA) with the First Nations (on going);

