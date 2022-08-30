Arianne Phosphate : MD&A Q3 2021 08/30/2022 | 03:30pm EDT Send by mail :

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 TABLE OF CONTENTS FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION............................................................................................................. 3 DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS .................................................................................................................... 3 HIGHLIGHTS ......................................................................................................................................................... 4 OPERATIONAL REVIEW AND HISTORY......................................................................................................... 4 PHOSPHATE INDUSTRY TRENDS .................................................................................................................... 6 FINANCIAL POSITION ANALYSIS.................................................................................................................... 7 CASHFLOWS, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ......................................................................... 8 FINANCING ........................................................................................................................................................... 9 SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS ........................................................................................................... 9 SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021................................................................................................................................................................... 9 SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021................................................................................................................................................................. 10 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS ............................................................................................................... 10 OFF BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS..................................................................................................... 11 OBLIGATIONS AND COMMITMENTS............................................................................................................ 11 APPLICATION OF NEW IFRS AND CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES ............................................ 12 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS, FINANCIAL RISKS AND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT................................ 12 INFORMATION ON SHARES OUTSTANDING............................................................................................... 12 393 Racine St. East, Suite 200, Chicoutimi (Québec) G7H 1T2 Tel.: 418-549-7316 Fax: 418-549-5750 Email: info@arianne-inc.com www.arianne-inc.com 2 ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") presents an analysis of the financial situation and operations of Arianne Phosphate Inc. ("Arianne" or the "Company") for the period ended September 30, 2021. This report was prepared in compliance with the provisions of Form 51-102F1, approved by the Board of Directors and dated November 17, 2021. It should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2021 (the "financial statements"). The accounting policies followed in the financial statements are consistent with those applied in the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and, where required, in Note 2 of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021. The financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated and audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the IASB. All amounts presented in the MD&A are in Canadian dollars (CAD) unless otherwise noted. FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION Certain statements in this MD&A about our current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements, or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "likely", "predicts", "estimates" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this MD&A include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the general development of the business and the eventual start of commercial production and to the liquidity position of the Company. Forward- looking statements are based on information currently available to us and on estimates and assumptions made by us regarding, among other things, general economic conditions and the mining industry in general, in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Although reasonable, the statements can entail known and unknown risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Arianne ensures to comply with all relevant environmental and social laws, regulations and permits in all material respects. DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS Arianne is a company focused on the development of the Lac à Paul phosphate project (Lac à Paul) located in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean area, in the province of Quebec. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol DAN), on the Frankfurt exchange (symbol JE9N) and on the US Stock Exchange Over-the-Counter (OTC) (symbol DRRSF). The registered office of the Company is located at 393 Racine Street East, Suite 200, Chicoutimi, Québec, Canada G7H 1T2. 393 Racine St. East, Suite 200, Chicoutimi (Québec) G7H 1T2 Tel.: 418-549-7316 Fax: 418-549-5750 Email: info@arianne-inc.com www.arianne-inc.com 3 ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 HIGHLIGHTS In November 2021, the Company announced that following preliminary test work, conducted in collaboration with several battery industry participants, the Company will now be sending out its high-purity phosphate concentrate for a more detailed analysis. This next stage of testing has been designed to meet specifications provided by a major battery producer by way of MoU and, through an independent facility that is a producer of purified phosphoric acid.

In August, 2021 Arianne announced that has engaged Lytham Partners to provide investor relations services to the Company. The engagement of Lytham Partners will allow Arianne to continue its outreach program that had commenced in the first quarter of 2021.

In August, 2021 the Company announced subject to regulatory approval, the extension on the term of 628,228 common share purchase warrants issued as part of a private placement which closed on August 21, 2019 for gross proceeds of $691,050. Each of the warrants, which were part of the units being issued, entitles its holder to purchase one common share of Arianne at an exercise price of $0.75 per common share until August 21, 2021. Arianne has elected to extend the expiry date of the Warrants to August 21, 2024. No other warrant terms are amended. OPERATIONAL REVIEW AND HISTORY 2021 During the quarter, the Company performed work associated with its ongoing due diligence process involving potential partners. As well, the Company held its Annual General Meeting where all board members had been reelected. Lastly, the Company welcomed Raphael Gaudreault as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) as the Company moves from geologically based work to matters involving the development phase of the project. Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LFP) battery Over the last several years, the LFP battery has been gaining greater penetration among certain segments of the automotive industry with, several large companies increasing the number of vehicles using these batteries. A constraint on some of the current battery technologies has been the ability to source both an ample and safe supply of the necessary materials to produce these batteries, a challenge that is impacting the industry. In the case of LFP batteries, both iron and phosphate are easier to source and, should provide for the substantial growth that is expected to come over the next few years. Arianne's high-purity concentrate could work across a wide spectrum of needs, from fertilizer through to more advanced applications. Based on further tests, LFPs could provide a new potential market. As with the fertilizer industry, which is now suffering significant supply disruptions, Arianne's location in a safe geopolitical environment provides security of supply for those looking to source their phosphate Initial work surrounding the Company's high-purity phosphate concentrate has indicated that it would be a good fit for the industry and, has led Arianne to actively pursue this opportunity. 393 Racine St. East, Suite 200, Chicoutimi (Québec) G7H 1T2 Tel.: 418-549-7316 Fax: 418-549-5750 Email: info@arianne-inc.com www.arianne-inc.com 4 ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 Off-take agreements In September and December 2018, the Company announced the formal execution of two off-take agreements. Under the terms of those agreements, the buyers have entered into long-term contracts to purchase Arianne's high-purity phosphate concentrate which will be shipped to the buyers' processing plant for further processing into downstream phosphate products. The off-take agreements also have a mechanism whereby it can be extended beyond the initial contract period and applies pricing that accounts for the high quality of Arianne's concentrate. The Company is conducting ongoing discussion and negotiations with addition potential customers and off-takers. Fertilizer Trader Agreement In March 2019, Arianne entered into an agency agreement with Compagnie Indo Française de Commerce ("CIFC") to market and sell Arianne's high-purity,low-contaminant phosphate concentrate into the Indian market. Based in New Delhi, India, Compagnie Indo Française de Commerce Pvt. Ltd. is a private company. CIFC's business includes the trading, sale, marketing and supply of critical raw materials to India, including fertilizers, agricultural chemicals and animal feeds. Downstream production of phosphoric acid In October 2019, Arianne received the final report regarding a downstream phosphoric acid facility. Arianne phosphate concentrate responded extremely well during the process and was capable of producing a 60% P2O5 Merchant Grade Acid ("MGA") and opposed to usual 52% MGA and, therefore, should be able to be sold at higher margin. Further, because of the high-quality nature of the Arianne phosphate concentrate input, the gypsum by-product produced during the process appears to have commercial value, as opposed to the typical contaminated waste generated by using traditional phosphate rock sources. These tests should now allow us to continue discussions with several groups that have indicated an interest in the possibilities of a phosphoric acid facility. With the right partner, the facility can have numerous advantages; control of its own rock source will provide an economic benefit as well as allow for greater security of supply. In addition, it will also provide a buyer for roughly 40% of Arianne future mine production. The Company has partnered with the Province of New Brunswick for the review of constructing a phosphoric acid plant in Belledune, New Brunswick. Paul project reserves Proven and Probable (P&P) reserves estimated in the Feasability study published in October 2013 are presented in the next table. Reserves were estimated in 2013 from the Paul Zone resources estimate at the time which amount 590M.24 Mt at 7.13%P2O5 (cut-off grade of 4.0%P2O5) Paul project resources Through further exploration activities completed in 2014, additional resources were estimated on the project. All the up-to-date resources of the Lac à Paul project are presented in the next table. 393 Racine St. East, Suite 200, Chicoutimi (Québec) G7H 1T2 Tel.: 418-549-7316 Fax: 418-549-5750 Email: info@arianne-inc.com www.arianne-inc.com 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

