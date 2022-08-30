Arianne Phosphate : MD&A Q4 2020 08/30/2022 | 03:20pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Year ended December 31, 2020 ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 TABLE OF CONTENTS FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION............................................................................................................. 3 DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS .................................................................................................................... 3 HIGHLIGHTS ......................................................................................................................................................... 3 OBJECTIVES.......................................................................................................................................................... 5 OPERATIONAL REVIEW..................................................................................................................................... 5 PHOSPHATE INDUSTRY TRENDS .................................................................................................................... 9 SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT ..................................................................................................................... 10 SELECTED ANNUAL INFORMATION............................................................................................................. 11 FINANCIAL POSITION ANALYSIS.................................................................................................................. 11 CASHFLOWS, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ....................................................................... 12 FINANCING ......................................................................................................................................................... 13 SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS ......................................................................................................... 13 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS ............................................................................................................... 14 OFF BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS..................................................................................................... 15 OBLIGATIONS AND COMMITMENTS............................................................................................................ 15 APPLICATION OF NEW IFRS AND CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES ............................................ 15 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS, FINANCIAL RISKS AND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT................................ 16 INFORMATION ON SHARES OUTSTANDING............................................................................................... 16 393 Racine St. East, Suite 200, Chicoutimi (Québec) G7H 1T2 Tel.: 418-549-7316 Fax: 418-549-5750 Email: info@arianne-inc.com www.arianne-inc.com 2 ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") presents an analysis of the financial situation and operations of Arianne Phosphate Inc. ("Arianne" or the "Company") for the year ended December 31, 2020. This report was prepared in compliance with the provisions of Form 51-102F1, approved by the Board of Directors and dated March 29, 2021. It should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "financial statements"). The consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Boards. All amounts presented in the MD&A are in Canadian dollars (CAD) unless otherwise noted. FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION Certain statements in this MD&A about our current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements, or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "likely", "predicts", "estimates" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this MD&A include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the general development of the business and the eventual start of commercial production and to the liquidity position of the Company. Forward- looking statements are based on information currently available to us and on estimates and assumptions made by us regarding, among other things, general economic conditions and the mining industry in general, in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Although reasonable, the statements can entail known and unknown risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Arianne ensures to comply with all relevant environmental and social laws, regulations and permits in all material respects. DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS Arianne is a company focused on the development of the Lac à Paul phosphate project (Lac à Paul) located in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean area, in the province of Quebec. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol DAN), on the Frankfurt exchange (symbol JE9N) and on the US Stock Exchange Over-the-Counter (OTC) (symbol DRRSF). The registered office of the Company is located at 393 Racine Street East, Suite 200, Chicoutimi, Québec, Canada G7H 1T2. HIGHLIGHTS In February 2020, the Company closed an equity financing in the amount of $425,025. Under the terms of the financing, Arianne issued 1,700,100 units at a price of $0.25 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one-half warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.40 until February 13, 2023. 393 Racine St. East, Suite 200, Chicoutimi (Québec) G7H 1T2 Tel.: 418-549-7316 Fax: 418-549-5750 Email: info@arianne-inc.com www.arianne-inc.com 3 ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 In April 2020, Arianne received the final report from its partners for the optimization of the truck- trailer design. The new design will now allow for a payload of 150Mt as opposed to the original 120Mt of phosphate concentrate providing for greater economies of scale. This increased payload per run will both improve our profitability as we lower our FOB cost at port and, reduce our environmental footprint as Arianne will require fewer trucks to haul the same annual output.

In June 2020, the Company closed an equity financing in the amount of $1,500,000. Under the terms of the financing, Arianne issued 9,999,998 units at a price of $0.15 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one-half warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.20 until June 10, 2023. The Government of Quebec subscribed 3,333,333 units in this placement through Investissement Quebec.

one-half warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.20 until June 10, 2023. The Government of Quebec subscribed 3,333,333 units in this placement through Investissement Quebec. In June 2020, Arianne extended its secured credit facilities held with Mercury Financing Corp. The extended secured credit facilities will have a maturity of June 15, 2021. These credit facilities will continue to bear interest at an annual rate of 15%, with all interest capitalized through maturity. The Company has also issued Mercury 26,780,000 non-transferable warrants with an exercise price of $0.2466 per share until June 15, 2021.

non-transferable warrants with an exercise price of $0.2466 per share until June 15, 2021. In July 2020, the Company announced that it has received favorable results from recently conducted metallurgical tests performed at COREM Labs in Quebec City, Canada. In tests run earlier this year, Arianne weighed the benefits of using a different collector agent sourced from NordChem, a Canadian-based company that provides tailor-made chemicals to the mining industry. Results recently received from these tests demonstrated that Arianne could produce a phosphate concentrate averaging 40.25% P2O5 with recoveries ranging between 91.1% and 93.2% and, combined with the rapidity with which this collector acts, would also produce cost savings in the production of our high-purity concentrate.

Canadian-based company that provides tailor-made chemicals to the mining industry. Results recently received from these tests demonstrated that Arianne could produce a phosphate concentrate averaging 40.25% P2O5 with recoveries ranging between 91.1% and 93.2% and, combined with the rapidity with which this collector acts, would also produce cost savings in the production of our high-purity concentrate. In August 2020, Arianne received further results from tests designed to optimize its metallurgical process and reduce its operating cost. The process was run at lower water temperatures to simulate the water temperatures available at site through most of the operating year. Using water at 4˚C, as opposed to the originally tested 20˚C, showed no adverse effect on the recoveries or quality of Arianne's phosphate concentrate and thus, will allow Arianne to produce the same quality product while reducing the time and costs associated with heating.

In October 2020, the Company received further results from tests designed to optimize its metallurgical process and reduce its operating costs. The tests, performed by COREM Laboratories and with the help of NORDCHEM, were designed to further evaluate our new collector however, this time, the process was run at lower water temperatures to simulate the water temperatures available at site through most of the operating year. Using water at 4˚C, as opposed to the originally tested 20˚C, showed no adverse effect on the recoveries or quality of Arianne's phosphate concentrate and thus, will allow Arianne to produce the same quality product while reducing the time and costs associated with heating.

In February 2021, Arianne appointed Ms. Pier-EliseHebert-Tremblay as the Company's CFO effective immediately. Ms. Hebert-Tremblay replaced Andrew Malashewsky who had held the position since January 2019. 393 Racine St. East, Suite 200, Chicoutimi (Québec) G7H 1T2 Tel.: 418-549-7316 Fax: 418-549-5750 Email: info@arianne-inc.com www.arianne-inc.com 4 ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 On March 18, 2021 the Company announced restructuring of its current credit line and loans. For the credit line, the Lender will exercise 26,780,000 warrants into the Company's common shares, thereby reducing the credit facility from $31,496,897 to $24,892,949, a reduction of $6,603,948. The credit facility will be extended for a period of 5 years at an annual interest rate of 8%. The annual interest can be paid by the Company, at its sole option, either in cash or in common shares of the Company. The Company will issue the 32,000,000 warrants at an exercise price of $0.33 per share for a period of 5 years. The Lender shall not be entitled to exercise 2021 warrants which would result in the Lender holding, following such exercise, on a partially diluted basis, more than 19.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The Company will increase the buyback purchase price of the existing production fee granted in favour of the Lender to $11.25M. Arianne also announced the conversion of its existing loans and working capital facility. The holders of $5,970,155 of these facilities will have their debt converted into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.275 per share. As a result of the debt conversion, the Company will issue a total of 21,709,655 common shares to such debt holders. The Company will also cancel 11,028,584 warrants that were originally issued with the loans and working capital facility. OBJECTIVES Over the short term, the strategic objectives that guide management and the Company's directors can be summarized as follows: Secure financing for construction and development of the Lac à Paul project (the "Project") (on going);

Sign an "Impact and Benefit Agreement" (IBA) with the First Nations (on going);

Continue to optimize its Lac à Paul project by reducing cash operating production costs and capital expenses (on going). Over the medium term, the Company's goal remains to build a profitable phosphate mine that will generate economic returns and benefits for our shareholders as well as stakeholders in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region and Québec. OPERATIONAL REVIEW Off-take agreements In September and December 2018, the Company announced the formal execution of two off-take agreements. Under the terms of those agreements, the buyers have entered into long-term contracts to purchase Arianne's high-purity phosphate concentrate which will be shipped to the buyers' processing plant for further processing into downstream phosphate products. The off-take agreements also have a mechanism whereby it can be extended beyond the initial contract period and applies pricing that accounts for the high quality of Arianne's concentrate. The Company is conducting ongoing discussion and negotiations with addition potential customers and off-takers. Fertilizer Agreement Trader In March 2019, Arianne entered into an agency agreement with Compagnie Indo Française de Commerce ("CIFC") to market and sell Arianne's high-purity,low-contaminant phosphate concentrate into the Indian market. Based in New Delhi, India, Compagnie Indo Française de Commerce Pvt. Ltd. is a private 393 Racine St. East, Suite 200, Chicoutimi (Québec) G7H 1T2 Tel.: 418-549-7316 Fax: 418-549-5750 Email: info@arianne-inc.com www.arianne-inc.com 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Arianne Phosphate Inc. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 19:19:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. 03:40p ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Md&a q1 2022 PU 03:40p ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q1 2022 PU 03:40p ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q2 2022 PU 03:30p ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q3 2021 PU 03:30p ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q3 2020 PU 03:30p ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q2 2021 PU 03:30p ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q1 2021 PU 03:30p ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Md&a q3 2021 PU 03:30p ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Md&a q3 2020 PU 03:20p ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Md&a q4 2020 PU